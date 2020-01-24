The MEMRI Weekly: January 17-24, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8521 – Following Berlin Conference, Russian Commentator Danilov Advises Europeans To Move Over And Let Moscow And Ankara Solve Things In Libya, January 24, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8520 – Iraqi Shi'ite Reactions To Iraqi President Saleh's Meeting With President Trump In Davos, January 23, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8519 – Fatah Member Muwaffaq Matar: In His Doctoral Dissertation And Book, President 'Abbas Revealed Zionist Leaders' Secret Relationship With The Nazis In World War II, January 23, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8518 – Muqtada Al-Sadr, Shi'ite Militia Leaders Ramp Up Calls For Anti-U.S. March, January 23, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8517 – IRGC-Affiliated Strategist Abbasi: 'Every Navy Patrol... Should Catch 10-20 Americans' For Ransom – To Solve Our Economic Problems, January 23, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8516 – Turkish Columnist In Leading Opposition Daily: Shi'ite Political Islam 'Has Rotted [Iran] From The Inside,' And In Turkey 'Sunni Political Islam Is No Different', January 23, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8515 – Al-Arabiya: Leaked Documents Suggest Iraq Is Helping Iran Defy Sanctions, January 22, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8514 – Journalists In Lebanese 'Al-Nahar' Daily In Pointed Criticism Of Country's Leaders: Your Corruption Has Turned Lebanon Into Hell And Is Driving Its Citizens To Suicide, January 22, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8513 – Turkish Criticism Of U.S. Policy And Foreign Relations – In Cartoons, January 22, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1498 – Moroccan King, Senior Officials Condemn Antisemitism, Call To Teach Tolerance, Coexistence As Lessons Of Holocaust, January 21, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8512 – Iraqi Shi'ite Militias Threaten Iraqi President With Expulsion If He Meets With President Trump In Davos, January 21, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8511 – Turkish Opposition MP: Parliamentary Religious Ruling Calling 'For Women To Be Raised As The Respected Wives Of Men' Goes Against 'Fundamental Qualities Of The Republic, Above All The Principle Of Secularism', January 21, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8510 – Days Before World Holocaust Forum Convenes In Jerusalem, Senior Fatah Official Calls For Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Authority Daily: 'One Shot Will Disrupt The Ceremony, One Corpse Will Have It Cancelled', January 21, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8509 – Can Putin Supply Butter As Well As Guns?, January 21, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8508 – Mk.Ru. 'Observer' Rostovsky: Mishustin Is The Right Man For The Prime Ministership, January 20, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8507 – Turkish Journalist: Qassem Soleimani Was 'Enemy Of Turkey,' Discouraged PKK From Making Peace With Turkish Government In 1999, January 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8506 – Florida AAA Employee Promotes Nazi Ideology on Facebook, LinkedIn; 'The Worst Thing About Going Insane With Thoughts Is That You Have To Try And Act Normal', January 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8505 – Washington State-Based White Supremacist On BitChute And Disqus Doxxes And Threatens Child Protective Services Staffers, Calls For Death Of Jews, January 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8504 – On Facebook, Instagram, 4Chan, Telegram, White Supremacists, Militia Members Discuss Activity For January 20 Gun Rights Rally On Capitol Grounds In Richmond, VA: 'I Have A Feeling People Are Gonna Die On Monday', January 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8503 – 'Pro-White Social Network' Featuring Pro-Nazi GIFs And Emojis Maintains Forum For Neo-Nazis, Fascists From Around The World, States: 'As Fascists We Must Always Be Prepared To Make The Ultimate Sacrifice', January 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8501 – Google Play Features App Used By White Supremacists, Antisemites To Avoid Purchasing Kosher Food; App Already Banned By Apple App Store, YouTube, January 16, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7755 – Islamic Scholars Visit Auschwitz-Birkenau; Dr. Ahamd Abadi of Morocco: We Must Learn The Lesson Of The Holocaust To Prevent Such A Tragedy From Repeating, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7754 – Former Jordanian MP Muhammad Tu'mah Al-Qudah: America's Homosexuals Rule The World; 92% Of Them Commit Suicide Due To Mental Illness; We Pray More Of Them Kill Themselves, Yarmouk TV (Jordan)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7753 – IRGC-Affiliated Strategist Hassan Abbasi: The IRGC Should 'Generate Income' By Capturing Americans And Demanding Ransom For Them; This Is The Way To Solve Our Economic Problems, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7752 – Spokesman For The Commander-in-Chief Of Iraq's Armed Forces Argues With TV Host Over Number Of Victims Among Protesters; Interview Degenerates Into Insults, Dijlah TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7751 – Commander-in-Chief Of Syrian Democratic Forces Gen. Mazloum Abdi: Turkey Supported ISIS, Orchestrated ISIS Attacks Against Kurds, Used ISIS' Decline As Pretext For Occupying Syrian Territories, Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7750 – Former Iraqi MP Mithal Al-Alusi: Iraq Should Free Itself From The Corrupt And Deviant Terrorist Group That Controls It; The State Should Use Force To Confiscate The Weapons Of The Militias, Zagros (Iraqi Kurdistan)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7749 – U.K.-Based Iranian Researcher Dr. Alireza Nourizadeh: Khamenei Has Lost Control Over Iran, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7748 – Mashhad Friday Sermon By Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda: Iran Must Fight America Like A Goat Fights A Predator Wolf; Presence Of U.S. Bases Is Dangerous For The Gulf Countries, Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7747 – New Qods Force Commander Esmail Ghaani: We Will Avenge Soleimani's Blood With The Efforts Of All Free Men Around The World, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7746 – Russian Ambassador To Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin To Hizbullah TV: Soleimani's Killing Was Illegal; He Was A 'Fighter For Justice And For The Rights Of The Peoples', Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7745 – Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei At Tehran Friday Sermon: The 'Bitter Incident Of The Plane Crash' Must Not Overshadow The IRGC 'Crush' Of U.S. Bases And Tens Of Millions Attending Soleimani's Funeral, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7744 – Al-Jazeera Network Reports From Within U.S. Ayn Al Asad Air Base In Iraq In The Aftermath Of Iran's Missile Attack; Soldier: We Were Scared; Reporter: 'If Anti-ISIL Ops Are Suspended, What Are You Guys Doing Out Here?', Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7743 – Commander In The Turkish-Backed Free Syrian Army: We Will Go To Libya, China, And Wherever There Is Jihad; We Are Willing To Sacrifice Our Lives And Our Children For The Sake Of The Ottoman Caliphate, Akit TV (Turkey)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7742 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: We Will Soon Establish The Caliphate, Liberate Jerusalem And Conquer Rome, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.