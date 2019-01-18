The MEMRI Weekly: January 11-18, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1432 – Debate In Lebanon On Inviting Syria To Arab Economic Summit In Beirut, Normalizing Relations With It, January 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7852 – Kuwaiti Columnist: The Humanity And Civility Of A Country Is Measured By The Status Of Women In It, January 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7851 – Canadian Sheikh Younus Kathrada – Who Has Been Under Investigation For Hate Crimes Since 2005 – Responds To Media Reports On MEMRI TV Clip Of Him: The Media 'Want To Make Us Look Like Savages'; 'I Stand 100 Percent By My Words'; 'Insulting Allah, Attributing A Son To Him' Is 'Even Worse' Than Crimes For Which 'There Is The Death Penalty, There Is Amputations' In 'A Proper Islamic State', January 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7850 – Russia In The World – Brazil-Russia Relations – Influential Blogger El-Murid: With Bolsonaro's Presidency, The BRICS Is Becoming Trump's Tool For Promoting His New World Order, January 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7849 – Russian Ambassador To Lebanon: 'American Rampage' May Lead To Nuclear War; Our Cooperation With Iran In Syria Is Ongoing, January 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7848 – Article In Egyptian Government Daily: Pompeo's Speech In Cairo Was Full Of Arrogance And Lies, January 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7847 – Jamal Khashoggi In The Arab Media – Articles, Statements Posted By MEMRI (2003-2016), January 15, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7846 – Russia's Orbit – Influential Russian Blogger El-Murid: The Kremlin's Blackmailing Leaves Lukashenko With No Other Choice But To Seek Out Other Centers Of Power In The West, January 15, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7845 – Against Backdrop Of The Affair Of The Fugitive Saudi Teen Girl, Saudi Journalist Harshly Criticizes Women's Status In Kingdom, January 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7844 – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif's Claim That Iran Does Not Seek Israel's Destruction Is A Blatant Lie (Part I), January 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7843 – Russia's Orbit – Ukrainian Expert Khara: Why Share Power And Money With Lukashenko If It Is Better To Swallow His Country? Russia's Expansionist Policy Will Exhaust Its Resources, January 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7842 – Russia's Orbit – Belarus President Lukashenko: The Issue Of Unifying Belarus With Russia Is Not On The Current Agenda, January 11, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6955 – ISIS Al-Hayat Video Shows ISIS Operatives Using Encryption, Other Technology And Media For Recruitment, Communication, And Video Production, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6954 – Gaza-Based Fatah Splinter Group Performs Military Exercise, Including Simulated Kidnapping Of Israeli Soldier, Alkofiya TV (Palestine)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6953 – Jordanian MP's Address On Respecting Opposing Views Degenerates Into Brawl During Parliamentary Session, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6952 – Iranian Broadcasting Chief Abdolali Ali Askari On U.S. Arrest Of Press TV Anchor Marzieh Hashemi: She Was Arrested And Harassed Because Of Her Islamic And Revolutionary Beliefs, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6951 – Iranian FM Javad Zarif On U.S. Arrest Of Press TV Anchor Marzieh Hashemi: This Is Political Abuse Of An Innocent Individual And An Affront To Freedom Of Expression, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6950 – Canadian Sheikh Younus Kathrada Responds To MEMRI TV Clip: I Will Never Endorse Violence, But I Stand By My Statements About Christmas; Good Luck Next Time, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6949 – Egyptian Cleric Ahmad Abd Al-Bari: Films And TV Have Given Women The Impression That They Have The Independence To Refuse Their Husbands' Calls To Bed, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6948 – South African Sheikh Abdurahman Alexander Calls For Spirit Of Tolerance For Other Religions, Adds: Today's So-Called Judaism Has Been Hijacked By Fanatics And Zionists, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6947 – Head Of Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi: Our New 20%-Enriched Nuclear Fuel Increases Reactor Production, Can Fuel Future Reactors, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6946 – Sheikh Yaser Nadeem Al-Wajdi in Muslim Center Of NY: Wife-Beating Is Only Permissible Under Very Rare Circumstances; The Purpose Is To Hurt The Wife's Dignity, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6945 – Egyptian Cleric Sameh Al-Juba On Muslim Brotherhood TV: The Jews Are Treacherous And Should Not Be Dealt With Kindly Or Justly, Watan TV (Egyptian MB from Turkey)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6944 – Qom-Based Media Producer Muzaffer Hyder: Iranian Leader Khamenei Is The Wisest Man Alive; Islam Is The Solution To The World's Problems; America Orchestrated 9/11, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6943 – Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Promises 'France's Nightmare Has Just Started' (Warning: Graphic Footage), The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6942 – Palestinian Cleric Saed Al-Tubasi Speaks Out Against Normalization With Israel: Muslims Must Hate The Jews, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6941 – Egyptian Actor Khaled Abol Naga: Arab Spring Ideals Will Prevail Despite Current 'Black Wave', France 24 Arabic TV (France)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6940 – Iran TV: Our Missiles Can Strike Targets In Russia, Europe, China, India, And Africa, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.