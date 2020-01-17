The MEMRI Weekly: January 10-17, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8502 – Mishustin Was Not A Shoo-In For Russia's Prime Ministership, January 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8500 – Shi'ite And Sunni Islamic Scholars Of Pakistan: 'America Itself Is Begging The Taliban For Peace And Escape, While On The Other Hand, It Is Issuing Threats Against Iran', January 16, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8499 – Russia This Week – Focus On Putin's State-Of-The-Nation Address And Russia's Bilateral Relations – January 16, 2020, January 16, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8498 – Editor Of Saudi Daily: Eliminating Soleimani Is Not Enough; Iran's Terror Network Spans Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon And Yemen, January 16, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1496 – Students Vs Administration: Crisis At Birzeit University In Palestinian Authority Following Ban On Military-Style Activity On Campus, January 15, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8497 – Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani Counters Muqtada Al-Sadr's Call For Anti-U.S. March, Warns Against 'Those Seeking To Exploit Protests To Achieve Certain Goals', January 15, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8496 – After Meeting In Iran, Shi'ite Militia Leaders And Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr Call For One Million Man March To End U.S. Military Presence, January 14, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8495 – Shi'ite Militias Crack Down On Reporters, Activists Covering Anti-Iran Protests In Iraq, January 14, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8494 – The Iranian People's Loss Of Faith In The Iranian Regime And Its Leader: 'Liar, Step Down!', January 14, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8493 – Erdoğan's Chief Advisor And Former General Tanrıverdi Presents Vision – Reflected In Turkey's Policy – Of A United Islamic Superpower Based On Shari'a Comprising 61 Countries And With Istanbul As Capital, January 14, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8492 – Russian Ambassador To Lebanon: The Assassination Of 'Our Comrade' Soleimani Is Condemnable; The U.S. Should Leave Syria, Iraq, January 14, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8491 – Commanders Of Shi'ite Militias In Iraq Continue To Threaten U.S. Forces While Seeking To Mend Internal Rifts, January 13, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8490 – Gulf Cooperation Council Official: Persistent Military And Economic Pressure On Iran Is The Way To Bring it To The Negotiation Table, January 13, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8489 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Bilateral Relations – January 13, 2020, January 13, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8488 – Russia's Officials And Media Commentators React To The Killing Of Soleimani – Part II, January 12, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8487 – Cancellation Of New Year's Eve Celebration In Saudi Arabia Reveals Kingdom's Conflict Between Conservatism And A Desire For Openness To The West, January 10, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8486 – Iraqi Media Hints Pro-Iran Militias Intimidating Staff Of U.S.-Funded Al-Hurra TV Following Soleimani Assassination; Misinformation Campaign Spreads False Statement Of Secretary Pompeo, January 10, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8485 – Palestinian Authority, Fatah Hold Military Training Camp For Girls, Named After Imprisoned Terrorist Karim Younis, January 10, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7741 – In Parliamentary Session, Jordanian MP Ghazi Al-Hawamleh Opposes Jordan's Gas Deal With Israel, Exclaims In Several Languages: No To Israeli Gas! No To The Gas Of The Jews!, Jordanian TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7740 – Abdul Hakim Awad, Member Of Fatah Revolutionary Council: 'Quds Force Commander' Is An Empty Title; Qasem Soleimani, Iran Have Done Nothing For Jerusalem, Alkofiya TV (Palestine)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7739 – Former Kuwaiti Minister Ali Al-Baghli: Kuwaitis Who Convert To Judaism, Other Religions Should Not Lose Their Citizenship; Our Laws Does Not Forbid Conversion, ATV (Kuwait)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7738 – Egyptian Cleric Muhammad Al-Zoghbi: Khamenei Was Crying At Soleimani's Funeral Because Iran's Arms Have Been Cut off; This Is The End Of The Iranian Regime, Al-Rahma TV (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7737 – PMU Official Ali Al-Husseini Threatens: We Will Eliminate The Anti-Government Protesters; Iraq Is Not A Country For Filthy Collaborators, Homosexuals, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7736 – Syrian Jihadi Cleric Abd Al-Razzaq Al-Mahdi Calls On Russian, Chechen, Dagestani Muslims To Carry Out Terror Attacks In Moscow And Other Russian Cities In Revenge For Russian Bombings In Syria, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7735 – Mahmoud Habbash, Advisor To Palestinian Authority President Abbas, On The Backdrop Of Hamas Participation In Qasem Soleimani's Funeral: Our Enmity For America And Israel Cannot Make Us Forget Our Enmity For The Shi'ites, Palestinian Authority TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7734 – Uyghur Sheikh Mahmoud Muhammad: The Muslim World Condemns Treatment Of Palestinians, Rohingya Muslims, But Supports Chinese Policy Against The Uyghurs, Elsharq TV (Turkey-Based Egyptian MB)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7733 – Iranian Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda: U.K. Ambassador Should Be Chopped Into Pieces; Hundreds Of Thousands Of U.S. Soldiers Were Killed In Our Missile Attack; Iranians Who Refused To Step On Flags Of Israel, U.S. Should Be Court-Martialed, Executed, Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7732 – Fatah Revolutionary Council Member Abdel-Elah Atira: Arafat Hinted To Us To Start The Intifada, Palestinian Authority TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7731 – Kuwaiti TV Host Fajer Alsaeed: I Used To Think Iran Was Strong Until I Saw How It Retaliated Against U.S. For Soleimani's Killing; Iran Is All Talk, Scope TV (Kuwait)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7730 – Yemeni Journalist Ahmed Al-Musaibily: Israel Is Our Number One Enemy But At Least It Does Not Try To Convert Muslims To Judaism The Same Way That Iran Converts Sunnis To Shia Islam, Suhail TV (Yemen)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7729 – Iranian Analysts: Protesters Are Acting At The Behest Of 'American Devils'; They Want To See More Bereaved Families; Even If There Are 10 More Similar Plane Incidents, It Will Be Nothing Compared To The 'Main Event', IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7728 – Fatah Anniversary Ceremony: Pledges To Take Up arms; Model Israeli Settlement Set On Fire, Palestinian Authority TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7727 – IRGC Commander-in-chief General Hossein Salami: I Wish I Had Crashed And Burned With The Ukrainian Plane; I Wish To Be 'Cut In Pieces And Sacrificed' For The Sake Of The Iranian People, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7726 – Iranian General Hajizadeh In 2016: Air-Defense Operators Have The Authority To Fire Missiles Without Permission; Hajizdeh In 2020: The Operator Failed To Ask For Permission Before Downing The Ukrainian Plane, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran), IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7725 – General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander Of IRGC Aerospace Force: Missile Attack On U.S. Bases In Iraq Just The Beginning Of Revenge; Many U.S. Casualties In Attack; Arab Countries Must Expel U.S. Forces From Region Or Else 'Resistance' Groups Will Do So, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7724 – Laya Joneydi, Legal Deputy To Iranian President Rouhani: Joining FATF Would Prevent U.S. Sanctions Against Iran From Becoming Global Sanctions; If We Don't Join, We Will Be Risking Our Trade Relations With Russia, China, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7723 – Students At Beheshti University Of Tehran Refuse To Walk Over U.S., Israel Flags, Boo People Who Do, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7722 – Iranian Video Shows Assassination Of Trump, Pompeo, Netanyahu In The White House In Revenge For The Killing Of Soleimani, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7721 – Iranians Take To The Streets After Government Admits To Shooting Down Ukrainian Flight 752, Chant: The Islamic Republic Needs To Be Destroyed! Death To The Leader!, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7720 – Iraqi MP Dhafer Al-Ani: The Decision To Expel U.S. Forces Was A Hasty Decision, Strategic Mistake Made By Pro-Iranian Political Elite That Does Not Serve The Interests Of The Iraqi People, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.