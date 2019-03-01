The MEMRI Weekly: February 22-March 1, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7919 – Tunisian Lawyer And Writer Maya Ksouri: Hypocritical For Muslim Brotherhood – Which Praises Iran And ISIS For Killing Homosexuals – To Be Upset By Execution Of Egyptian Islamist Terrorists, March 1, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7918 – Egyptian Researcher: Hebrew Translations Of The Quran By Jews Are Distorted; Muslims Must Produce An Alternative 'Islamic' Translation As An Act Of 'Academic Resistance', February 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7917 – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: 'We Have Martyrdom, We Have Jihad'; U.S. Is Defeated, 'Zionist Regime Is Struggling To Survive' Using Psyops; Our War Is 'Global,' Not Local, We Plan 'To Defeat World Powers'; 'Our Ground Forces Should Cleanse The Planet' Of 'The Filth Of The Existence' Of U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia, February 27, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1444 – U.S.-Taliban Talks Yielding A Lasting Role For Turkey And Iran In Afghanistan, February 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7916 – Saudi Writer Lists Reasons For The Jews' Successful Integration In The West, Versus The Arabs' Backwardness, February 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7915 – Lebanese Daily 'Al-Akhbar' Responds To UK's Designation Of All Of Hizbullah – i.e. Its Political Wing Too – As Terrorist: Lebanon Is Hostile Territory For British Representatives, They Are Not Wanted Here, February 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7914 – Antisemitism In Iran – Part I: Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Denies That Iran Is Antisemitic, February 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7913 – Exclusive MEMRI JTTM Reports On Social Media Accounts Of Hoda Muthana, American ISIS Member From Alabama – AKA 'Umm Jihad', Member Of ISIS All-Female Al-Khansaa Brigade – Posting Incitement To 'Go On Drive-Bys... Drive All Over' Americans At 'Veterans, Patriot, Memorial Day Parades... Kill Them' And 'We Thank You Allah... This Only Increases Us In Reward, Patience And Revenge'; She Now Says 'I'm Just As American As Any Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Girl And I Would Like To Stay In My Country And Do American Things', February 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7912 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Bilateral Relations – February 26, 2019, February 26, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1443 – Dispute In Lebanon Over Iran's Offer To Equip Lebanese Army, February 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7911 – IRGC Aerospace Commander Hajizadeh: We Hacked U.S. Drones And Have Thousands Of Hours Of U.S. Intelligence Footage, February 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7910 – Reactions To Putin's Address To The National Assembly: The Old Tune About The Good Tsar And The Bad Boyars Has Been Dinned Into Our Heads, February 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7909 – Palestinian Press Fiercely Attacks Hamas: 'A Tumor That Must Be Removed,' No Different From ISIS And Al-Qaeda, Cares Nothing For Our Children's Lives, February 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7908 – Putin's Address To Russia's Federation Council: Russia Will Target The US If The Americans Deploy Medium And Short Range Missiles In Europe, February 24, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7058 – Iranian Chess Prodigy Aryan Gholami Meets Supreme Leader Khamenei after Refusing to Play an Israeli Rival, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7057 – Russian TV Anchor Dmitry Kiselev Explains How Hypersonic Zircon Missile Could Strike U.S. Command Centers In Less Than 5 Minutes, Russia 1

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7056 – St. Petersburg Choir Sings About Bombing America: On A Nuclear Submarine With A Dozen 100-Megaton Bombs – I'm Sorry America!, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7055 – Russian Military Expert Alexey Leonkov Describes How Russia Would Cripple U.S. In Event Of 'Aggression'; Plan Involves Use Of Zircon, Sarmat, Avangard Missiles, Unmanned Crafts, Noiseless Submarines, Russia 24

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7054 – IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: West Is In Crisis Because Leaders Are Ignoramuses Like Trump; They Lack 'Smart And Spiritual Leadership', IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7053 – Illinois-Based Sheikh Omar Baloch: Islamic Relief Organizations Should Promote The Caliphate As The Long-Term Solution To Humanitarian Problems, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7052 – Iraqi Politician Mithal Al-Alusi: We Need A U.S.-Led Coalition To Fight Iranian Expansion; In Case Of Confrontation, Iraq Should Not Fight On Iran's Side, ANB TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7051 – Abbas Advisor Mohammed Ishtayeh Responds To MEMRI Analysis: We Challenge Hamas To Elections; PLO, Abbas Legitimate Representatives Regardless Of Authority Split, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7050 – Antisemitic Statements by Mauritanian Cleric Muhammad Ould Dedew: The Jews Are Allah's Enemies; They Are Behind World's Institutions Of Usury; Two Doomsday Wars With The Jews Ahead, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza), Dorar TV (Sudan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7049 – IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: We Have Plans To Break America, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Cleanse World Of Their Filth, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7048 – Tunisian Lawyer And Writer Maya Ksouri: Hypocritical For Muslim Brotherhood – Which Praises Iran And ISIS For Killing Homosexuals – To Be Upset By Execution Of Egyptian Islamist Terrorists, Elhiwar Ettounsi TV (Tunisia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7047 – TV Animation Features Vision For Future Iranian Space Station With Female Astronaut, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7046 – Hamas Political Bureau Member Fathi Hammad: Kindergartens, Elementary Schools, Middle Schools Will Teach Gaza's Children How To Liberate Palestine; Our Youth Should Join Al-Aqsa And Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7045 – Palestinian Islamic Jihad Showcases Military Capabilities On Iranian TV: It Is Our Natural Right To Capture Israeli Soldiers; We Have Rockets, New Tunnels, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7044 – Qods Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: Wahhabism Is American Islam With Jewish Roots, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7043 – Russian Train Displays Spoils From Syria War To Show The Russian People 'How Successful The Russian Military Has Been In Its War Against Global Terrorism', IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7042 – Prominent American Imam Zaid Shakir In Chicago: Obama Was 'Bomber-in-Chief,' Murdered Anwar Al-Awlaki; We Should Eat Grass Before Taking Trump’s Jobs, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7041 – Palestinian President Abbas: We Would Pay Martyrs' Families Even If Their Stipends Were All The Money We Had, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7040 – Wife Of ISIS Fighter Leaving Al-Baghuz To Alan TV: Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Ordered The Women To Leave So The Men Could Focus On Jihad, Alaan TV (UAE)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7039 – Iranian Journalist And Khamenei Representative Hossein Shariatmadari: FATF-CFT Would Be Disaster For Iran, Would Require Us To Shut Down Missile Program, Defund IRGC, Important Government Ministries, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No.7038 – IRGC Aerospace Cmdr Hajizadeh: We Hacked U.S. Drones And Have Thousands Of Hours Of U.S. Intelligence Footage, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7037 – Google Removes Hizbullah Computer Game 'Holy Defense' From App Store, Developers Say Removal Is Politically Motivated, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7036 – Egyptian Journalist Muhammad Tharwat Muhammad: The Jews Bankrolled Both Sides Of U.S. Civil War In Order To Take Over Diamonds, Gold, Channel 2 (Egypt)

