The MEMRI Weekly: February 21-28, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8595 – As Russia Awaits Spread Of Coronavirus, Columnist Gurevich Pleads With Regime To Be Open With Russia's Citizens, February 28, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8594 – Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Confirms Death Of Leader Qasim Al-Rimi, Praises His Dedication To Fighting The U.S., February 27, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8593 – Putin Fires Apparent Warning Salvo At Russian Federation Accounts Chamber Head Kudrin, February 27, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8592 – Veteran Saudi Journalist: The Iranian Regime Is 'The Deadliest Virus' – And The West's Lenience Towards It Endangers The Region, February 27, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8591 – Lawyer For Turkish Opposition Party Leader: Expert Report Confirms Authenticity Of Audio Recordings Of Erdoğan Telling Son During Corruption Raid 'Whatever You Have In Your House, Remove It', February 26, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8590 – Homophobia In Qatar: Cancellation Of Event With Rock Band Whose Lead Singer Is Gay; Article Against Children’s Book 'Promoting Homosexuality', February 26, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8589 – Telegram Channel Doxxes Researcher, Calls Supporters to 'Shoot Up' Jewish Organization And Airline Headquarters, Attack Jews And African Americans, February 26, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8586 – Leading Turkish Journalist Reflects On AKP Government: 'Much That Belonged To Us Is Gone... But, Above All, They Stole Our Faith', February 25, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8584 – Al-Arabiya Director: U.S. Democrats' Defense Of Slain IRGC Qods Force Commander Qassem Soleimani Has Crossed The Line, February 25, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8585 – Senior Saudi Journalist 'Abd Al-Rahman Al-Rashed: French President Macron Is Right To Fight Islamic Extremism In His Country; Istanbul Is The Extremism Capital Of The World, February 25, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8583 – Nation Of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan: 'Mr. Trump Killed My Brother Soleimani, Mrs. Clinton Killed My Brother Qaddafi'; America 'The Habitation Of Devils' Will Be Destroyed By The Mahdi, February 25, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8582 – Iranian Majlis Representative From Qom: 10 Deaths Every Day From Coronavirus In The City, The Regime Is Concealing The Numbers Of Dead In Iran; Former Official In Office Of President Rouhani: 'Coronavirus – A Gift From The Clerics Of The Islamic Republic [Of Iran] To The People', February 24, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8581 – 'Is It Not A Shame That Money Belonging To The Nation And State Is Poured Into These Palaces?' – Turkish Journalist Criticizes President Erdoğan's Construction Of Extravagant Palaces, February 24, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8580 – Lebanese Mock Hizbullah Secretary-General Nasrallah’s Call To Boycott American Products, February 24, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8579 – Putin's Televised Remarks On Ukraine Cause A Storm, February 24, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8578 – White Supremacist Threat Monitor – Account Review: International Neo-Nazi Militia Recruits On Telegram, Calls For Eco-Terrorism And Targeting Politicians, Journalists, And Corporate Figures; Claims To Have Carried Out Arson In Sweden, February 21, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8577 – Canadian Crowdfunding Page Raises Funds For Legal Fees, Commissary Of Notorious American Neo-Nazi Serving 40-Year Prison Sentence, February 21, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7842 – Taiseer Hussein Of Hizb ut-Tahrir America: We Will Conquer Rome And Liberate India And Spain, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7841 – Iraqi Shi'ite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr: Sadarist Movement Prepared To Fight ISIS; If Sunni Extremists Bring Back Their Car Bombs, We Will Bring Back Other Things, Al-Sharqiyah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7840 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Sheikh Muhammad Ayed: It Is Time To Announce Caliphate, Liberate Jerusalem, Set Out For Rome And The White House, Conquer The World, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7839 – Russian Political Analyst Alexander Dugin: It Would Not Be A Negative Thing For Iran To Develop Nuclear Weapons In Order To Prevent Israel, U.S. From Using Nuclear Weapons Against Iran, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7838 – Iranian TV Host Delavari Criticizes Government's Coronavirus Response: The Delivering Of Information To The Public Is Catastrophic, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7837 – Tehran University Academic Dr. Foad Izadi: Today, People Who Reach Power In Iraq Must Be Acceptable To Iran; It Is Cheaper For Us To Be In Iraq Than To Allow A Leader Like Saddam To Rise Up, Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7836 – Palestinian Ambassador To Iraq Ahmad 'Aql: We Will Resist Deal Of Century Until Last Drop Of Palestinian Child's Blood, Al-Ahd TV (Iraq), Al-Etejah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7835 – NOI Leader Louis Farrakhan: 'Mr. Trump Killed My Brother Soleimani, Mrs. Clinton Killed My Brother Qaddafi'; America 'The Habitation Of Devils' Will Be Destroyed By The Mahdi, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7834 – Lebanese Political Science Professor Al-Naboulsi: Coronavirus - Possible Anti-Chinese Biological Warfare By The U.S., OTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7833 – Iranian Deputy Health Minister Harirchi: We Oppose Quarantines; If We Shut Down Qom, People Would Go Traveling, Spreading Coronavirus All Over The Country, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7832 – 10-Year-Old Palestinian Girl At Pro-Abbas Demonstration Curses Trump, Says: If You Want War, We Declare War, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7831 – Jordanian MP Yahya Saud: Our Trade Unions Wouldn't Even Tolerate Their Members Saying 'Hello' To A Jew; Arabs Must Pressure Their Governments To Stop Normalizing Relations With Israel, Jordanian TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7830 – IRGC General Mohammad Hejazi, Deputy Commander Of Qods Force Fends Off Criticism Of Costly Involvement In Syria And Iraq: Our Defense Budget Is Only 1.2% Of The GDP, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7829 – Iraqi Researcher, Former Shi'ite Cleric Ghaith Al-Tamimi: Religions Justify Killing, Stealing, And Other Crimes In Ways That Contradict Reason; Who Gets To Decide How To Implement Allah's Commands?, Zagros (Iraqi Kurdistan)