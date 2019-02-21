The MEMRI Weekly: February 15-22, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7907 – 'Al-Ahram' Columnist: The Holocaust Is A Deception Used By The Zionists To Take Over The World, February 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7906 – Kashmiri Suicide Bomber Adil Ahmed Dar In Video: 'This Jihad Of Ours Is A Series In Ghazwatul Hind [Battle Of India], Which Cannot Be Broken By Cow-Urine Drinkers', February 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7905 – Lebanese Philosopher Dr. Ali Harb: Colonialism Brought Arabs Out Of Middle Ages Into Modernity; We Need To Change How We See The World, February 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7904 – Syrian Oppositionists Accuse Opposition Heads, Arab States, Of Turning Blind Eye To Suffering Of Syrian Refugees, February 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7903 – Dugin Vs Surkov: Putinism Won't Last Forever; Putin Is Only A Compromise Between The Elites And The People, February 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7902 – Mother Of Palestinian Knife Attacker In Praise Of Son: He Was A Butcher, Knew How To Slaughter, February 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7901 – Iranian TV Report On Underground 'Missile Cities': Ballistic Missiles Ready To Launch 24/7, Some Aimed At U.S. Aircraft Carriers, February 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7900 – NY Cleric Abul Baraa Amreeki: Do Not Take Jews And Christians As Allies; FBI And Police Hire Informants In Mosques; Islam Forbids Spying For The Authorities, Some Scholars Say It Is Punishable By Death, February 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7899 – Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi, Leader Of Iraqi Pro-Iran Al-Nujaba Militia: 'Our Response [To The U.S.] Will Not Be Only A Missile Attack... We Will Draw Closer To Them, And... Surprise Them'; 'Al-Hashd Al-Sha'bi Is Directly Subordinate To The Iraqi Prime Minister', February 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7898 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Bilateral Relations – February 20, 2019, February 20, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1442 – Review Of Qatari Islamic Education School Textbooks For The First Half Of The 2018-2019 School Year, February 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7897 – Iranian Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: The Zionist Regime Has Opened A Shopping Center For Trafficking In Women, February 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7896 – Russian Expert Shumilin: The Absence Of Common Measures Characterized The Sochi Summit On Syria, February 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7895 – Reactions To Surkov's Article: This Is The Reasoning Of German Leaders In The 30s, February 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7894 – Putinism 001: 'Kremlin Ideologist' Surkov Explains How Russia Plays With The Westerners' Brains, And Offers An Alternative And More Honest Model, February 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7893 – Imprisoned Hizb Ut-Tahrir Australia Leader Ismail Al-Wahwah, Whose Sermons And Statements MEMRI Has Translated Since 2012 And Which Have Been Provided To Authorities, Is Moved To Maximum Security Prison In Jordan; He Calls For Caliphate And For Waging Jihad Against The Jews Who Are 'The Most Evil Creatures Of Allah,' And Says: 'Our True Conflict Is With Europe And The U.S. – They Are The Enemy', February 15, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7035 – Iranian Majlis Member Gholamreza Heydari: Figures Regularly Falsified To Balance The Budget; Huge Amounts Spent On Exporting The Revolution And The Missile Program, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7034 – Pro-Houthi Yemeni Politician Muhammad Tahir An'am: Our Hatred Of The Jews Comes From The Quran, Al-Hawyah TV (Yemen)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7033 – Jordanian Analyst Khaled Al-Majali: Our PM Has No Real Power; All He Can Do Is Tweet, Jordan Today TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7032 – Senior Iranian Journalist And Khamenei Representative Hossein Shariatmadari: Iran Has Missiles With A Range Greater Than Officially-Announced 2,000 Kilometers, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7031 – Iran Unveils Fateh Submarine, Capable Of Launching Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles, Mines, Torpedoes; Commander Of Iran Navy Hossein Khanzadi: It Is Time To Banish The U.S. From The Region, Channel 2 (Iran), IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7030 – Sudanese Cleric 'Alaa Al-Din Al-Zaki: The Jews Epitomize Trickery, Were Turned Into Apes For Trying To Trick Allah, Tayba TV (Sudan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7029 – Fmr. Lebanese MP Fares Souaid: Hizbullah Violates U.N. Resolution 1701; Weapons Are Hidden From UNIFIL Patrols South Of The Litani River, OTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7028 – Imam Muhammad Ma'moun Rahma In Damascus Friday Sermon: In Keeping With Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion, Zionist Jews Opened Nightclubs, Dens Of Depravity To Weaken Muslims' Moral Code

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7027 – NY Cleric Abul Baraa Amreeki: Do Not Take Jews And Christians As Allies; FBI And Police Hire Informants In Mosques; Islam Forbids Spying For The Authorities; Some Scholars Say Punishable By Death, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7026 – Iranian TV Report On Underground 'Missile Cities': Ballistic Missiles Ready To Launch 24/7, Some Aimed At U.S. Aircraft Carriers, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7025 – Nation Of Islam Official Wesley Muhammad: 'Jewish Genius' Responsible For Homosexuality, Transgenderism Among Blacks, 'Weaponization' Of Marijuana To 'Feminize' Black Men, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7024 – Holocaust Denier Michael A. Hoffman II Speaks At Nation Of Islam Conference: When Will It Be Demanded That Orthodox Jews Repudiate Satanic Beliefs, Talmud?, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7023 – Nation Of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan: Talmudic Jewish Influence Responsible For Pedophilia, Slave Trade, Anal Sex, Gay Marriage, Sex Trafficking, Rape Culture, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7022 – Fatah Secretary In Jenin Ata Abu Rmeila Brandishes Assault Rifle, Says: This Gun Will Never Drop from Our Hands; We Pledge To Continue On Path Of Armed Struggle, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No.7021 – Mother Of Palestinian Knife Attacker In Praise Of Son: He Was A Butcher, Knew How To Slaughter, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7020 – Hizbullah Leader Hassan Nasrallah: Trump Is The Greatest Hypocrite On Earth For Claiming To Have Defeated ISIS; America Should Stand Trial For Creating ISIS, Be Held Responsible For ISIS' Crimes, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7019 – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad In Reference To Turkey: Whoever Interferes Is Our Enemy; Kurds Can't Trust America, Only Syrian Army Can Protect Them, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7018 – Turkistan Islamic Party Releases Music Video Calling Muslims To Jihad, Showing Uyghur Jihadis In Syria, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7017 – Former Iraqi PM Nouri Al-Maliki: The Zionist Jews Brought Us ISIS, Terrorism, Sectarianism, Depravity In Universities, Afaq TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7016 – Iranian Ideologue Mehdi Taeb: The Jews Are Behind Media, ISIS; Plot To Take Over The World, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7015 – Indian Cleric Zakir Naik: World Banking Is Controlled By The Jews (Archival),

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7014 – Lebanese Philosopher Dr. Ali Harb: Colonialism Brought Arabs Out Of Middle Ages Into Modernity; We Need To Change How We See The World, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

