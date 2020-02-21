The MEMRI Weekly: February 14-21, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



Special Dispatch No. 8576 – Pres. Of Cairo University Calls For Revision, Interdisciplinarity In Religious Sciences, Sheikh Of Al-Azhar University Responds: The Conflict Between Islam, Modernity Is Made Up By The West To Hold Us Back, Control How People View Islam, February 21, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8575 – Turkish Imam Muhammed Hoca: I Am Raising My Son To Be A High-Quality, Fantastic Enemy Of The Jews And The Christians, February 21, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8574 – Muslim Liberal Mansour Al-Hadj: Muslims Must Denounce The Absurd Notion That The Coronavirus Outbreak And Other Natural Disasters Are Allah’s Revenge On The Unbelievers, February 21, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8573 – Defense Expert Goltz: Syria Proves The Futility Of Attempts To Resurrect The Yalta System, February 20, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8572 – In Iraq, At Least 10 Attacks On U.S.- Led Forces Since Soleimani's Killing; Shi'ite Militias Ramp Up Threats, February 20, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8571 – As Syrian Rebels Lose Territory, HTS Leader Al-Joulani Provides Interviews Defending Turkish Presence In Idlib, Responding To Criticism By Rival Rebel Factions, February 20, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8570 – Egyptian Regime On Restoration Of Alexandria Synagogue: An Expression Of Egyptian Tolerance And An Important Tourism Enterprise; Muslim Brotherhood: A Waste Of Money And Pandering To Jews, February 20, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1502 – The Recurring Scam Of Allegedly Democratic Elections In Iran: The 11th Majlis Elections – A Continuation Of Khamenei's Dictatorship Through His Councils, February 19, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8569 – The Smiling Face Of The AKP – Former Turkish President Abdullah Gül Endorses Ali Babacan's Forthcoming Political Party: 'Founding Principles And Values Of The AKP Are Still Very True And Valid For Turkey', February 19, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8568 – Statue Of Qassem Soleimani Put Up By Hizbullah In South Lebanon Sparks Criticism: It Is An Expression Of Iran's Patronage Over Lebanon, February 19, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8567 – Saudi Arabia Escalates The Conflict With The Muslim Brotherhood (MB): Saudi Government Daily Claims MB Founder Hassan Al-Bana Worked For The Nazis, February 18, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8566 – In Al-Jazeera Debate, Syrian Journalist Thaer Al-Nashef Says Israel Does Not Groom Arab Dictators, Arab Societies Are Responsible For Their Own Fate; Sudanese Politician Sati' Muhammad Says Israel's Nile-To-Euphrates Goal Is In The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion, February 18, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8565 – Russian Social Philosopher Tsipko: Neo-Stalinism Is A Threat To Russian National Security, February 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8564 – Telegram Channel Provides Bombmaking Instructions; Calls For Burning Synagogues, Planned Parenthood Clinics, February 14, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7828 – French-Moroccan Professor Youssef Chiheb: 'Israel Is Not An Enemy Of Morocco'; 'The Arab World Has Been Brainwashed With Anti-Zionist And Anti-Israel Rhetoric', France 24 Arabic TV (France)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7827 – Pres. Of Cairo University Calls For Revision, Interdisciplinarity In Religious Sciences, Sheikh Of Al-Azhar University Responds: The Conflict Between Islam, Modernity Is Made Up By The West To Hold Us Back, Control How People View Islam, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7826 – Turkish Imam Muhammed Hoca: I Am Raising My Son To Be A High-Quality, Fantastic Enemy Of The Jews And The Christians, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7825 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Palestinian Cleric Najib Rafat: We Should Respond To Trump Peace Plan By Conquering America, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7824 – Sudanese Scholar Abd Al-Hayy Yousuf: We Cannot Normalize Relations With The Jews; They Raise Their Children To Kill Arabs, Hate Muslims, Tayba TV (Sudan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7823 – Coordinator Of The 'Boycott U.S. Products' Campaign In Tunisia: America Is Threatening The Whole World, Telvza TV (Tunisia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7822 – IRGC Commander-in-Chief Gen.Hossein Salami: Iran's Goal Is To Annihilate Israel, Expel U.S. From The Region; Trump And Netanyahu Will Be Buried Along With Their Policies, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7821 – Egyptian OB-GYN: FGM Is A Tragedy, Causes Women Extreme Pain; Salafi Scholar Claims FGM Increases Women's Sexual Pleasure And Hygiene 'According To Science', Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7820 – HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani: Mujahideen Forces Are Withdrawing In Order To Reorganize In Face Of Overwhelming Russian Military Force; We Will Return To Liberate Syrian Land, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7819 – Taliban-Affiliated Media Company Releases Video Commemorating The Five Fighters Who Carried Out 2018 Attack On G4S Site In Kabul, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7818 – Arab-American Researchers: Arabs Don't Want Peace With Israel – They Want Respite In Order To Regain Power And Wage War Again; Any Palestinian Leader To Make Real Peace With Israel Will Be Assassinated Like Sadat, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7817 – American Imam John Yahya Ederer In Charlotte, NC Sermon: 'Being A Billionaire Is A Crime' According To The Quran (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7816 – British Islamist 'Abu Haleema': Islam Was Sent To Be Made Superior Over All Other Religions; Muslims Who Don't Practice Islam Openly Are Polytheists Whom Allah Will Expose, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7815 – Head Of Khamenei's Military Office, IRGC General Mohammad Shirazi: Qods Force Assists Foreign Movements, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7814 – Former Hamas Minister Ismail Radwan: The U.S., Israel Would Have To Drop A Nuclear Bomb On Gaza In Order To Disarm The Palestinian Resistance As The Deal Of The Century Proposes, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7813 – Islamic Scholar Tariq Ramadan, After Serving Time For Rape Charges: The French Judicial System Imprisoned Me As Part Of A Political Plot To Destroy My Reputation; This Can Happen To Any Vocal Muslim, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7812 – Senior Hizbullah MP Mohammad Raad Sobs While Congratulating Soleimani On His 'Blessed Martyrdom', Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7811 – Syrian Deputy FM Faisal Mekdad: Erdoğan Lies As He Breathes; No Regime In The World Is More Stupid Than That Of Turkey, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7810 – Syrian Journalist Thaer Al-Nashef: Israel Does Not Groom Arab Dictators; Arab Societies Are Responsible For Their Own Fate, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7809 – Hamas Cleric Iyad Abu Funun Challenges President Trump: You Can Come Over And Try To Take Away Our Guns If You Want – We Will Kill You, Give You A Lesson In Manliness And Heroism, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7808 – Iraqi Shi'ite Militia Leader Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi: We Have Resumed Covert Operations Against U.S. Forces; Our IEDS, Rockets Will Chase America Out Once Again, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

