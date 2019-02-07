The MEMRI Weekly: February 1-8, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7883 – An Overview Of The INF Treaty And Its Suspension, February 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7882 – Iranian Atomic Energy Chief Salehi: We Needed 10 Years For Centrifuge Testing Regardless Of JCPOA; We Have Enough IR1 Centrifuges Despite What U.S. Thought; New Centrifuges Ready For Industrial Production, February 8, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1437 – Review Of Qatari Islamic Education School Textbooks – Part III: Attitudes Towards Non-Muslims, February 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7881 – Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah: I Am Willing To Go To Iran And Bring The Lebanese Army Air Defenses, Anything It Needs To Become Strongest Army In The Region, February 7, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1436 – Review Of Qatari Islamic Education Textbooks – Part II: Secularism Is Heresy; It Was Injected Into The Islamic World By The West In Order To Distance Muslims From Their Religion, February 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7880 – An Overview Of The INF Suspension – Russian Expert Korotchenko: If The Americans Place Medium And Shorter Range Missiles In Estonia, A Blow To St. Petersburg Can Be Delivered In Three Minutes – Russia Needs A 'Mirror Response', February 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7879 – NJ-Based Imam Mateen Khan: Liberals Are Trying To Force Muslims To Adopt Liberalism And To Allow Them To Insult Muhammad; The Jews Convinced The Europeans To Hate The Arabs Instead Of Them, February 6, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1435 – Review Of Qatari Islamic Education Textbooks – Part I: Encouraging Jihad And Martyrdom, February 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7878 – Gazan Academic And Journalist Hussam Al-Dajany: People Can Now Donate To Hamas Using Bitcoin Without Fear Of Getting Caught, Only Iran Supports Us And Is Not Ashamed Of It, February 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7877 – Russian Expert Shumilin: 'Iran Is No Longer The Ally Of Russia', February 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7876 – IRGC Deputy Commander Salami: 'If The Europeans... Want To Act To Disarm Iran Of Missiles, We Will Be Forced Into A Strategic Leap'; 'Iran's Regional Influence Cannot Be Diminished, Because Its Essence Is A Matter Of Faith', February 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7875 – IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami Threatens To Annihilate Israel, Adds: Our Influence In The Region Is Based On A Spirit Of Jihad That The People Relate To; We Can Expand Our Missile Force In Accordance With Our Military Strategy, February 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7874 – Assad Regime: If Israel Does Not Cease Its Attacks, It Will Find We Are Capable Of Defending Ourselves, February 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7873 – Russian Expert Rogov On The Suspension Of The INF Treaty: We Can Inflict An Intolerable Blow On The Americans, February 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7872 – Russia This Week – Focus On The INF Treaty – February 3, 2019, February 3, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6998 – Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah: I Am Willing To Go To Iran And Bring The Lebanese Army Air Defenses, Anything It Needs To Become Strongest Army In The Region, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6997 – Iraqi Hizbullah Brigades Spokesman Jaafar Al-Husseini: U.S. Forces In Iraq Are Legitimate Targets, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6996 – Lebanese Actress Marinelle Sarkis: I Do Not Oppose Premarital Sex Or Homosexuality Despite Religion; Things Have Evolved, OTV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6995 – Pittsburgh Imam Naeem Abdullah Responds To Media Backlash Following MEMRI Report: Clips Taken Out Of Context To Stitch False Narrative; I'm Not Antisemitic; MEMRI Are A 'Bunch Of Liars' Intent On Slandering Muslims, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6994 – NJ-Based Imam Mateen Khan: Liberals Are Trying To Force Muslims To Adopt Liberalism And To Allow Them To Insult Muhammad; The Jews Convinced The Europeans To Hate The Arabs Instead Of Them, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6993 – Gazan Academic And Journalist Hussam Al-Dajany: People Can Now Donate To Hamas Using Bitcoin Without Fear Of Getting Caught, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6992 – Iran Presents The Khorramshahr Ballistic Missile: 2,000 KM Range, Can Carry 1,800 KG In Up To Three Warheads, Channel 5 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6991 – UAE Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Anwar Qarqash: Iran's Presence In Syria Must Be Reduced; Breakthrough In Relations With Israel Should Be Linked To Breakthrough In Peace Process, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6990 – Iranian TV Report On Military Exhibition Showing Drones, Missiles: This Is 'The Power Of 40 Years Of Revolution', Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6989 – Iranian TV Animation Shows Ghadir-Class Submarine Sinking American Aircraft Carrier, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6988 – Iranian Atomic Energy Chief Salehi: We Needed 10 Years For Centrifuge Testing Regardless Of JCPOA; We Have Enough IR1 Centrifuges Despite What U.S. Thought; New Centrifuges Ready For Industrial Production, Channel 2 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6987 – Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Special Forces Training Camp Focuses On Instinctive Shooting, Live Fire Drills, Day And Night Storming Operations, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6986 – Gaza Islamic University Prof. Maher Al-Susi: Secular Western Concepts Have Been Exploited To Make Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Appear Political Rather Than Ideological, Al-Quds TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6985 – IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami Threatens To Annihilate Israel, Adds: Our Influence In The Region Is Based On A Spirit Of Jihad That The People Relate To; We Can Expand Our Missile Force In Accordance With Our Military Strategy, Channel 2 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6984 – Senior Iranian MP Pishe Calls On Russia To Activate S-300 Systems During Israeli Air Strikes: Russians Should Not Hesitate To Call Us Strategic Allies, Russia Today TV (Russia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6983 – Iran Showcases New 'Hoveizeh' Cruise Missile, Channel 1 (Iran), IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.