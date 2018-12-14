The MEMRI Weekly: December 7-14, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

*SPECIAL DISPATCH AND INQUIRY AND ANALYSIS SERIES

Special Dispatch No. 7803 – Fatah, Palestinian Authority Glorify Perpetrators Of Recent Terror Attacks, Calling Them 'Heroes' Who 'Traced The Map Of The Homeland In Their Pure Blood'; Fatah Calls To Escalate The Confrontation With Israel, December 13, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7802 – Former Kremlin Advisor Karaganov: 'We Are In An Acute Prewar Situation', December 13, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7801 – In Lebanon, Criticism Of Hizbullah's Tunnels Into Israel: Hizbullah May Drag Lebanon Into War; The Lebanese Government Must Demand That Hizbullah Stop Violating UNSC Resolution 1701, December 12, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7800 – Saudi Journalist: George H. W. Bush Was A Brave President Who Rescued Kuwait From Saddam's Megalomania, December 11, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7799 – Article In Leading Saudi Media Outlet Al-Arabiya Criticizes Palestinian-American Activist Linda Sarsour, Claiming She Has 'Roots In Muslim Brotherhood', December 11, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7798 – Russia This Week – Focus On The INF Treaty – December 10, 2018, December 10, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7797 – IRGC Commanders Threaten U.S. With Missile, Drone, Cyber Capabilities, December 9, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7796 – Against Backdrop Of 'Yellow Vest' Protests In France, Muslim Brotherhood Denies Involvement In Them – But Expresses Support For Protestors, Gloats Over Macron's Troubles, December 7, 2018

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6888 – Uyghur Cleric: The Chinese Are Genocidal By Nature, Worse Than Hitler, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6887 – Egyptian President Al-Sisi: People In Our Countries Should Not Expect The West To Welcome Them; They Should Solve Their Own Countries' Problems Instead, Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6886 – Syrian Poet Adonis: Muslims Behave In A Way That Awakens Dormant European Racism, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6885 – Kuwaiti Political Analyst Meshal Alnami: I Am Opposed To Normalization With Israel, Jews Have A Long History Of Betrayal, The Internet - "Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV Show"

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6884 – Gaza University Professor Subhi Al-Yazji: We Should Hit A Synagogue Every Time Israel Hits A Mosque, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6883 – Poem Recited by Palestinian Girl at Gaza Conference: The Wild Apes And Miserable Pigs (Jews) Are Destined For Humiliation, Jerusalem Spits Out Their Filth, Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6882 – Former ISIS Member: After My Husband Died, The Emir Gave Me As A Gift To Various ISIS Members, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6881 – Jordanian Political Commentator Sufyan Tal: The Holocaust – The Greatest Lie In Modern History, Al-Quds TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6880 – Sec.-Gen. Of Chad's Ruling Party Mahamat Zene Bada Defends President Déby's 'Courageous' Visit To Israel: We Can Benefit From Learning From Israel; It Is A Normal Thing To Do, Télé Chad (Chad)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6879 – Iranian Sheikh Sadiq Akhvan: Massacre Of Jewish Banu Qurayza Tribe Is A Holocaust-Like Fabrication By The Jews, Al-Kawthar TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6878 – Kuwaiti Journalist Ahmed Al-Jarallah: I Support Normalization With Israel; Only Peace Can Kill It, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

