The MEMRI Weekly: December 4-11, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 9082 – Russian Media Outlet Vz.ru: 'The Azerbaijani Army Is Being Purged Of The Officers And Generals Who Started Their Career In The Soviet Union… Those Who Have Completed… Training In Turkey Are Placed In Key Positions – Turkish Advisers Are Placed Above Them', December 10, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9081 – The Chubais Appointment: A Possible Putin Olive Branch To Biden And The West, December 10, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9080 – Article In Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Magazine Blames Jews For Coronavirus, Says It Was 'Hidden So That It Could Be Used Like An Atom Bomb, Especially Against Muslims', December 10, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9079 – Russian Commentator Akopov: Iran Will Not Be Provoked By Fakhrizadeh Assassination To Start A World War, Because Its Deserved Victory Is Assured Without A Major Conflict, December 9, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9078 – Anti-Turkish Statements In Iran – Part II: Iranian Daily On 'Sultan Recep [Tayyip Erdogan],' Who 'Fantasizes That He Is The Equal Of The Ottoman Sultans And Can Tell The World What To Do', December 9, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9077 – Chinese Academic Ni Feng: U.S.-China Competition Is Not Only A Struggle For Interests, but Also A Struggle For Strategy And Power Between Competing Systems And Ideologies, December 8, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9076 – Egyptian Writers: Muslims' Refusal To Assimilate In Europe Leads To Extremism, Violence, December 8, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9075 – Assassinated Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh In Archival Speech: Iran Must Establish Nuclear Infrastructure To Balance Regional Nuclear Development By KSA, UAE, Pakistan, And India, December 7, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9074 – Report In Qatari Daily: Pro-Iranian Militias Continue To Dig An Extensive Network Of Tunnels Along The Syria-Iraq Border, December 7, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9073 – Senior Member Of International Union Of Muslim Scholars In Antisemitic Article Against Normalization With Israel: Muhammad Expelled The Jews From His Territory By Force, December 7, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9072 – Editor Of CCP-Owned Global Times Hu Xijin: China "Is Strategically Aggressive' And 'The Results Are Good', December 7, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9071 – In Interview, Russian Journalist Yulia Yuzik, Who Was Briefly Imprisoned In Iran, Recounts Her Horrific Experience On Russian Government-Controlled Outlet RT, December 7, 2020



MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8519 – Alireza Zakani, Head Of The Iranian Majles' Research Center: Iranian Majles Knowingly Passed Budgets Based On Inflated Projections Of Oil Sales, To Deliver A 'Serious Message' To The U.S., Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8518 – Report Abou Iranian Navy's 'Sahand' Destroyer: Its Weapons, Technologies Enable It To Participate In Combat, Search-And-Rescue, And Ground Operations, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8517 – Prof. Li Ling, Head Of China's National Health Development Research Center: The West Is Arrogant, Immersed In The Illusions Of Capitalism And Democratic Politics, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8516 – Official Chinese Broadcaster: White Supremacism Is Prevailing In The United States And Is Rooted In Capitalism, Hitler-Like Social Darwinism, CGTN Network (China)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8515 – Tunisian Philosopher Mohamed Mahjoub Calls For Revival Of Philosophical, Critical Study Of Islamic Texts In Order To Combat Islamic Extremism: We Cannot Only Rely On What Is Taught In Schools, Sky News Arabia (UAE)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8514 – Syrian President's Cousin in Exile Ribal Al-Assad: Syria Should Be a Western-Style Democracy with a Modern Constitution; My Father, Rifaat Al-Assad, Has Always Advocated Democracy; Islamists Have Hijacked the Syrian Revolution, Rudaw Network (Iraqi Kurdistan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8513 – Friday Sermon By Houthi Scholar Muhsin Al-Hamzi: As Part Of Their Normalization, The UAE And Israel Are Exchanging Prostitutes; UAE Allows Public Homosexuality, Al-Eman TV (Yemen)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8512 – Assassinated Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh In Archival Speech: Iran Must Establish Nuclear Infrastructure To Balance Regional Nuclear Development By KSA, UAE, Pakistan, And India, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8511 – Qatari Academic Professor Dr. Ali Al-Hail: Qatar Is Willing To Reconcile With The Saudis But Not With The Emiratis, Who Have Crossed The Line And Offended The Honor Of Sheikha Moza, TRT Arabic (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8510 – Chinese Journalist Hu Xijin To Australia: Why Are You Acting So Arrogantly? We Will Teach Australia To Respect US, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8509 – Muslim Brotherhood TV Host Mohamed Naser Ali: Qatar Is Willing To Reconcile Only With KSA; Saudi, Emirati, And Egyptian Leaders Are Like Wretched Kids, Addicted To Drugs And PlayStation; King Salman Goes To The Toilet 5 Times Every Night And Is Oblivious , Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8508 – Egyptian-American Political Analyst Magdi Khalil: For 70 Years, The Arabs Have Invested In Hatred, While Israel Invested In Becoming Better Than Them; The Future Lies With peace; The Real Enemies Of The Gulf Countries Are Iran And Turkey, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8507 – Egyptian Writer Adel Noman: Islamic Extremism Stems Directly From Our Religious Heritage; Macron Should Deal With Islamic Extremism With Resolve, Expel Islamists Who Challenge France's Civil Liberties System, Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt)