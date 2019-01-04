The MEMRI Weekly: December 28, 2018-January 4, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7828 – Palestinian Author Mushir Al-Farra: MEMRI 'Monitors Everything'; Hamas Spokesman Abu Ubeida 'Caused Great Harm To Our Public Relations' In Statement [Translated By MEMRI] '53 Of The 68 [March Of Return] Martyrs Were From Hamas' And Netanyahu Quoted Him; We Shouldn't Say 'Jew,' Use 'Zionists' Instead , January 3, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7829 – Former Jordanian Minister Condemns Israeli Flag Incident: Had Israel Done The Same To Jordanian Flag, We Would Have 'Raised Hell Against Israel' , January 3, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7827 – Russian Anti-Liberal Think Tank Cheers Turkey-Iran-Qatar Entente As Replacement For 'Demonic' US-Israel-Saudi Arabia Trio , January 3, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7826 – Reactions In Syrian Regime, Hizbullah Circles To U.S. Withdrawal From Syria: Between Sense Of Victory For The Resistance Axis And Fear Of An American-Turkish Conspiracy , January 2, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7825 – Palestinian Authority Daily On Christmas 2018: Jesus Was 'The First Martyr And Fidai,' 'The Loyal Son Of Palestine,' Symbol Of The Palestinian National Struggle Against The Distorters Of Judaism, Who Was Persecuted And Crucified By Them , January 2, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7824 – Iranian President Rohani To The West: If You Undermine The Deployment Of Our Forces In The Middle East And Weaken Iran With Sanctions – You Will Drown In Terror, Bombs, Refugees And Drugs , December 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7823 – Russian Liberal Politician Yavlinsky's Year In Review: Putin And The Void , December 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7822 – Putin's Annual End-Of-The-Year News Conference – Russian Commentators: 'The Questions Reeked Of Idiocy With A Dash Of Hopelessness'; Real Journalists Did Not Manage To Attend The Event , December 30, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6928 – Russian Ambassador To Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: Our Strategic Goal Is The End To Global Hegemony Of The U.S. Dollar , The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6927 – TV Report: Jordanian Public Supports Minister Who Walked Over Israeli Flag , Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6926 – Senior Badr Organization Official Karim Al-Nouri Threatens 'Response By The Resistance' Following President Trump's Visit To Iraq , Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6925 – Egyptian TV Host Tamer Amin: If Liverpool F.C. Signs An Israeli Player, Star Player Mo Salah Should Quit , Al-Nahar TV (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6924 – London-Based Analyst Catherine Shakdam On Iranian TV: Armed Resistance Is The Only Way Forward For The Palestinians , Press TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6923 – Captured ISIS Hacker Omar Taha Mohammed: Cyber Caliphate Created Kill Lists Of U.S. Govt Employees To Be Targeted By Lone Wolf Attackers , Al-Iraqiya TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6922 – Lebanese Hebrew Student Ali Hamiyeh Warns Israel: You Are Weaker Than A Spider's Web, Our Missiles Can Strike 'Netanyahu Eichmann' , OTV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6921 – Lebanese Chess Prodigy Mark Abou Deeb On Refusing To Play Against Israeli Opponents: Israel Is The Enemy , OTV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6920 – Uyghur Scholars On Muslim Brotherhood TV: China Is Worse Than America And The Jews , Watan TV (Egyptian MB from Turkey)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6919 – ISIS Supporters Brandish ISIS Flag And Chant ' Islamic State Will Remain ' After Friday Prayers In Kashmir , The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6918 – Sheikh 'Alaa Al-Musawi, Head Of Shiite Waqf In Iraq: Christians Celebrate Christmas With Depraved Acts; Muslims Must Not Imitate Them , The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6917 – IRGC Deputy Commander Mohammed Reza Naqdi: Israel Must Be Wiped Out, Zionists Annihilated; We Can Destroy KSA, U.S. Bases In The Region , Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6916 – Saudi Journalist Dahham Al-Enazi: We Should Normalize Relations With Israel, Iran And Turkey Are Bigger Threats , Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6915 – Palestinian Author Mushir Al-Farra: MEMRI Monitors Everything; We Should Stay Away From The Word 'Jew,' Talk About 'Zionists' Instead , Baladna TV (Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.