The MEMRI Weekly: December 27, 2019 - January 3, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8457 – Archival: IRGC Qods Force Commander Soleimani: 'War Is A Grand School For Love, Morals, [And] Loyalty', January 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8456 – Archival: Iranian Campaign Touts IRGC Qods Force Commander Qassem Soleimani As 'Savior Of Iraq'; Soleimani: Iran Has Thousands Of Organizations Like Hizbullah; I Pray To Die A Martyr, January 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8455 – Iraqi Media To The Iran-Backed PMU: The U.S. Informed The Iraqi Prime Minister Of The Coming Airstrike, And He Informed You, Yet You Did Not Evacuate, January 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8454 – Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Of Troops To Libya, AKP Official Celebrates: 'Libya Will Be The 13th Country' To Which Turkey Has Sent Troops, January 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8453 – Russia Vs. Turkey In Libya – Part II – Russian Ambassador To Turkey Aleksei Erkhov Replies To Turkish Expert Hakki Ocal: How Come Only Sarraj Is Legitimate? Just Because Some Have Staked Support For Him, While Others Have Not?, January 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8452 – Iranian Leader Khamenei In Response To Trump's Statements Blaming Iran For The Conflagration In Iraq: We Will Deal An Indiscriminate Blow To Anyone Who Threatens Us, January 1, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8451 – Reactions To Attack On U.S. Embassy – PMU Leader: 'The Siege Of The U.S. Embassy In Tehran Back In 1979 Extends To Today's Siege Of The Embassy In Baghdad', December 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8450 – Renowned French Philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy Tours Nigeria, Describes 'Massacre Of Christians, Massive In Scale And Horrific In Brutality' Underway, Mentions Turkish Presence And Qatari Influence, December 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8449 – Russia vs Turkey In Libya – Part I – Turkish Expert Hakki Ocal: 'Why On Earth Would You Support Haftar, Comrade Putin?', December 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8448 – Higher Secondary School In Pakistan's Abbottabad City Under Fire For Allowing Israeli Flag At A United Nations Model Conference, December 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8447 – Reactions In Iraq To The Recent Violent Conflagration – Hizbullah Brigades: 'Trump Will Pay A Heavy Price In Iraq And In The Other Countries Where His Criminal Forces Are Found'; U.S. Bases Will Be Crushed, December 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8446 – Yeni Şafak Editor In Chief: UAE's Crown Prince Ordered The Attack In Somalia 'Right When Turkey Is Preparing For A Military Operation In Libya'; 'Our Biggest Embassy Building And Military Base In The World Are' In Somalia, December 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8445 – 'National Socialist Black Metal' Music Available On Telegram, Last.Fm, VK, Facebook, iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify, Bitchute, YouTube, December 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8444 – Former Director Of Qatari Charity Foundation: Participating In Christmas Or New Year Celebrations Is A Crime Against Islam, December 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8443 – In Interview, Russian Deputy Minister Of Defense Alexei Krivoruchko Takes Pride In Superiority And Cost Effectiveness Of Russian Weapons, December 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8442 – Sec.-Gen. Of Jordan's Royal Committee For Jerusalem Affairs: Hanukkah Rituals Are A Direct Threat To Al-Aqsa, December 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8441 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia’s Bilateral Relations – December 29, 2019, December 29, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7690 – IRGC Spokesman Gen. Sharif Bursts Into Tears, Adds: Before Long, The Joy Of The Americans And Zionists Over The Killing Of Soleimani Will Turn Into Grief, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7689 – Worshippers Burst Into Tears When News Breaks Of Soleimani Killing; Preacher: He Was An Agent Of Unity Between Muslims And Jews, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7688 – Iranian TV Announcement About U.S. Killing Of IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: He Met His Creator With Gratitude For Years Of Jihad, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7687 – Al-Jazeera Report On Aftermath Of Riots At U.S. Embassy In Baghdad: U.S. Troop Increase In Iraq Shows That Trump Administration Does Not Understand That Iraqis Are Angry About American Policies, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7686 – Tehran Friday Sermon By Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani: If The Americans Re-Elect Trump In 2020, They Will Be Partners To His Crimes And Bloodshed, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7685 – British-Palestinian Journalist Abdel Bari Atwan Responds To U.S. Airstrike Against Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq: America Has Opened The Gates Of Hell; It Will Miss The Days Of ISIS, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7684 – Russian TV Anchor Dmitry Kiselev Criticizes The West For Failing To Recognize USSR’s Role In Defeating Nazi Germany In WWII, Russia 1

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7683 – Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Qais Khazali Outside Of U.S. Embassy In Baghdad: This Embassy Spies And Schemes Against Iraq, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7682 – Senior Iraqi Shiite Militia Official Sheikh Kazem Al-Fartusi Responds To U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq: Every U.S. Soldier Can Expect To Be Killed, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7681 – Nasser Al-Shammari, Deputy Sec.-Gen. Of Iraqi Hizbullah Al-Nujaba Movement Responds To U.S. Strikes Against Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq: We Have The Right To Target Americans Wherever They May Be Found, Al-Rased TV (Iraq), Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7680 – PMU Deputy Chairman Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis: We Will Settle The Score With America; It Will Not Be Able To Sustain Control Of Its Bases In The Region, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7679 – Iranian President Rouhani: In This Time Of War, We Cannot Keep Election Promises We Made At Time Of Peace, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7678 – Saeb Erekat, Sec.-Gen. Of PLO Executive Committee: The ICC Investigation Of Israeli War Crimes Is Comparable To Neil Armstrong’s First Steps On The Moon; Arab Leaders Who Normalize Relations With Israel Are Shamelessly Stabbing Us In The Back, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7677 – Fmr. Hamas Chief Khaled Mashal On The Role Of Women In Palestinian Society: They Are Martyrdom-Seekers, They Help Martyrdom-Seekers, And They Replace Martyred, Imprisoned, Or Exiled Men, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7676 – Former Iranian Ambassador To France Sadegh Kharrazi Criticizes Former President Ahmadinejad’s Statements That Iran Will Wipe Israel Off The Map: Our Political Leaders Should Not Use The Same Rhetoric As Khomeini, Khamenei, Who Are Religious Leaders, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7675 – Russian President Vladimir Putin Criticizes Pro-Hitler Polish Ambassador To Nazi Germany: That Bastard Was An Antisemitic Pig; I Have No Other Words, Russia 24

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7674 – Rafah Friday Sermon By Sheikh Nael Mossran: Pensacola Shooter Had Acted Out Of Compassion For The Islamic Nation; The Only Way To Stop America’s Crusade Against Islam is Jihad For The Sake of Allah, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7673 – Moroccan Businessman Nouraddine Ayouch: “Homosexuals Are Normal People”; This Is Not Against Islam, BBC Arabic (The UK)

To read the transcript, click here.