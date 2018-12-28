The MEMRI Weekly: December 21-28, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7821 – Saudi Journalists Claim U.S. Withdrawal From Syria Serves Iran, Wonder About The Motives Behind It, December 27, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7820 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Defense – December 24, 2018, December 24, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7819 – Deputy FM Ryabkov: Russia Will Not Ignore The Possible Deployment Of US Medium- And Short-Range Missiles Threatening Us And Our Allies; Russia Has All The Necessary Forces And Means To Beat Back Any Aggressor, December 23, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6913 – Senior Hamas Official Mahmoud Al-Zahar: U.S. Embassy Is Unacceptable In West Jerusalem, In Tel Aviv, Or Even In Safed , Al-Alam TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6912 – Fatah Spokesperson In Europe Jamal Al-Nazzal: Fatah Engaged In Fiercer Armed Struggle After Oslo Accords, Not Before Them , Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6911 – IRGC Commanders: Our Offensive Exercises Constitute Warning To Foreign Powers, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6910 – French-Moroccan Journalist Zineb El Rhazoui, Formerly Of 'Charlie Hebdo': Islam Must Accept Criticism, Abide by Law; I Hope Extremists Are Liberated From Their Dark Ideology

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6909 – Al-Jazeera Report On Iranian Military UAVs: They Monitor Iranian Airspace And Enemy Navies, Can Strike Targets 1,000 km Away, Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6908 – U.K.-Based Journalist Abdel-Bari Atwan: America Betrayed The Kurds And Has Been Defeated In Syria, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6907 – Egyptian MB TV Host Mohammed Nasser: The Jews Used To Be Seen As Despicable Big-Nosed Outcasts, But Through Cinema They Replaced This Image With Arabs, Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6906 – Canadian Cleric Younus Kathrada: Congratulating Christians for Christmas is Worse than Murder, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6905 – Norway-Based Jihadi Scholar Mullah Fateh Krekar: New Groups Will Emerge After Al-Qaeda And ISIS Are Gone Because The Quran And Sunnah Are Permanent, NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6904 – Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif: We Have Perfected The Art Of Evading Sanctions And Will Continue To Survive Against America's Will, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6903 – Egyptian Cleric Zaghloul Al-Naggar: The Jews Are Characterized By Cowardice And They Cling To Life, Al-Quds TV (Lebanon)

