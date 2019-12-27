The MEMRI Weekly: December 20-27, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8440 – Turkish Pro-Government Daily Yeni Akit: 'The "Great Satan" [The U.S.] Is Occupying The World With Bases', December 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8439 – Turkey's Government Sentences Six Turkish Journalists From Leading Opposition Daily 'Sözcü' To Prison, December 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8438 – In Libya, Criticism Of Increasingly Close Relationship Between Turkey And Al-Sarraj's Government Of National Accord (GNA): Erdogan Wants To Bring Back The Ottoman Empire, Al-Sarraj's GNA Is Like The Vichy Government, December 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8437 – Turkish President Erdoğan: 'As Soon As Our Parliament Opens' On January 7, 'We Will Present A Bill On Sending Soldiers' To Libya, December 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8436 – The Iranian Fuel Revolt Of 2019, December 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8435 – Novaya Gazeta Columnist Kirill Martinov: Acquiescence To Neo-Stalinism; Now It Is The End Of December, And Every Day We Have Political Trials In Russia, December 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8434 – Neo-Nazi White Nationalist Singles Mingle On Pro-White Website, December 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8433 – Turkish President Erdoğan Again Threatens To Push Refugees Into Europe: 'All European Countries – Above All, Greece – Will Feel' The Pressure Turkey Feels, December 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8432 – Turkey Deploys Armed Drones To Northern Cyprus, December 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8431 – Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019: A Bid By Qatar, Turkey, Malaysia, Iran To Challenge Saudi Arabia's Standing In Muslim World, December 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8430 – Imam Mohamad Joban Of Redmond, WA: Allah Transformed Jews Into Despicable Apes And Pigs For Disobeying Him, December 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8429 – Russian Experts Discuss Russia And Brexit, December 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8428 – Russia This Week – Focus On Putin's Annual News Conference – December 22, 2019, December 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8427 – White Supremacist Telegram Channel Promotes Rape Ideology, Calls For Executing Black U.S. Soldiers, Doxxes U.S. Teen Girl, Shares Instructions For 3D Printing Of Weapons, December 20, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7672 – Egyptian Philosopher Mourad Wahba: We Signed a Peace Agreement with Israel, So We Should Abide by It; Religious Fundamentalism Spreads Quickly When There is No Secular Movement, Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7671 – Russian Political Expert Sergei Mikheyev: Greta Thunberg Is A 'Lunatic'; 'The U.S. Should Become The First Green Economy Producing Nothing – In That Sense, I Cynically Support Thunberg', Russia 1

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7670 – PLO Executive Committee Sec.-Gen. Saeb Erekat: Hamas Participated in the Palestinian Authority's ICC Petition against Israel; Qatar Footed the Bill, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7669 – Imam Mohamad Joban of Redmond, WA: Allah Transformed Jews into Despicable Apes and Pigs for Disobeying Him; A Baby Born in Malaysia with a Tail Is Their Descendant, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7668 – Lebanese Journalist Nadim Koteich Refuses to Label Israel an "Enemy," Adds: I Don't Give an 'F-Word' about People Accusing Me of Treason, Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7667 – Iranian President Rouhani: I Gave Instructions regarding Fuel Price Hike to Our Security Council and Told Them to Keep Me Out of the Loop, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7666 – Sec.-Gen. of European Council for Fatwa and Research Hussein Mohammed Halawa: Muslims Are Permitted to Give Christmas Greetings, Wish Christians Well during Holiday Season, Hiwar TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7665 – Bahraini Opposition Leader Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Praises Houthis, Calls on Bahrainis to Take Inspiration from Them: The Khalifa Clan Is an Occupier Like the Zionists, The Internet

