The MEMRI Weekly: December 14-21, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*SPECIAL DISPATCH AND INQUIRY AND ANALYSIS SERIES

Special Dispatch No. 7818 – Antisemitic Friday Sermon On Palestinian Authority TV: Allah Turned Jews Into Apes And Pigs; Vile Traits Run In Their Genes; Humanity Cannot Coexist With Them; U.S., Europe 'Vomited Them Out'; Rocks And Trees Will Say: 'There Is A Jew Behind Me, Come And Kill Him', December 21, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7817 – Egyptian TV Debates: Sheikh Claims There Is A Jewish Plot To Decrease Egypt's Population, Political Sociologist Claims The Plot Is To Increase It, Sheikh Says Torah Is False And That Theodor Herzl Created 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion', December 21, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7816 – Al-Azhar Cleric Saeed Numan: Male And Female Fetuses Can Be Married Off To Each Other By Their Guardians, December 21, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7815 – Egyptian Journalist Emad Albeheery On Turkey-Based Muslim Brotherhood TV Channel: President Al-Sisi's Mother Is Jewish, December 21, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7814 – Retired Lebanese General: The Tunnels Exposed On Israeli Border Were Dug Before 2006; All The Sides Knew Of Their Existence Even Then, December 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7813 – Articles In Syrian Government Press Published Prior To Trump's Announcement Of Pullout From Syria: U.S. Envoy For Syria James Jeffrey Is 'Pathetic And Disconnected From Reality'; U.S. Should Withdraw And Cut Its Losses, December 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7812 – Khartoum Friday Sermon By Sheikh Muhammad Tannoun Cites 'Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion,' Says: The Jews Are Behind Every War; The War With Them Is Not Of Borders But Of Faiths; 'Oh Allah, Count Them One By One, Kill Every Last One', December 19, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7811 – Columnists In Jordanian 'Al-Dustour' Daily Praise Terror Attacks In West Bank, Palestinians' Readiness To Die As Martyrs, December 18, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7810 – Ibrahim Karagul, Editor-In-Chief Of AKP Mouthpiece 'Yeni Safak,' Threatens Saudi Arabia, UAE, And The West: 'You Are The Ones Who Will See War!' 'We Are A Nation That Has Stood Up Against The West, And We Will Continue To Do So', December 18, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7809 – Russia This Week – December 18, 2018, December 18, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7808 – NY Cleric Ibn Muneer: Islam Without Jihad Is Like Honey Without The Sweetness; Don't Apologize For Speaking The Truth About Jihad, Jews, And Christians, December 17, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7807 – French Antisemitic Comedian Dieudonné Hijacks 'Yellow Vests' Protests To Promote His Views, December 17, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7806 – Palestinian Authority President 'Abbas Orders Rebuilding Of House Of Latifa Abu Hmeid – Mother Of Six Terrorists Who Were Involved In Shooting And Suicide Attacks – After It Was Demolished By Israel, December 16, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7805 – Former Hamas Leader Khaled Mashal Calls For West Bank 'Guerrilla Warfare,' States: 'I Resist, Therefore I Am', December 14, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7804 – Reports: Leading Muslim Brotherhood Anti-Semitic, Jihad-Inciting Religious Leader Yusuf Al-Qaradawi Removed From Interpol's Wanted List, December 13, 2018

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6902 – SDF Spokesman Mustafa Bali: America's Decision to Withdraw from Syria Is a Shock, Will Create a Void for ISIS and Turkey to Exploit, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6901 – Egyptian Journalist Emad Albeheery on MB TV: President Al-Sisi's Mother Is Jewish, Elsharq TV (Turkey-Based Egyptian MB)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6900 – Egyptian Animated Video Encourages Muslims To Extend Christmas Greetings, The Internet - "Dar Al-Ifta' Al-Misriyya On YouTube"

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6899 – Egyptian TV Debates: Sheikh Claims There Is A Jewish Plot To Decrease Egypt's Population, Political Sociologist Claims The Plot Is To Increase It, Sada Al-Balad (Egypt), Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6898 – Antisemitic Friday Sermon On Palestinian Authority TV: Allah Turned Jews Into Apes And Pigs; Vile Traits Run In Their Genes; Humanity Cannot Coexist With Them, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6897 – Hizbullah TV Report: South Lebanese Locals Organize A BBQ On The Border To Ridicule Israeli Anti-Tunnel Activity

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6896 – Mufti Of Moscow Albir Krganov: Guantanamo Bay Turned Inmates Into Wild Animals Who Were Later Released To Join ISIS And Nusra Front, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6895 – Captured Senior ISIS Operative Saddam Al-Jamal: ISIS Traded Oil With The Syrian Regime, As Well As With The Turks, Russians, And Kurds, The Internet - "Nas Media Company (Iraq)"

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6894 – NY Cleric Ibn Muneer: Islam Without Jihad Is Like Honey Without The Sweetness; Don't Apologize For Speaking The Truth About Jihad, Jews, And Christians, The Internet - "Hadith Disciple YouTube Channel"

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6893 – Egyptian TV Debate About Wife Beating: It Is The Husband's 'Quranic Right' To Beat His Wife; The Purpose Is To Humiliate Her, Al-Rafideen + TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6892 – Khartoum Friday Sermon By Sheikh Muhammad Tannoun: The Jews Are Behind Every War And Can Only Survive In Corruption And Strife, Sudan TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6891 – Former Hamas Leader Khaled Mashal Calls Gor West Bank 'Guerrilla Warfare,' States: 'I Resist, Therefore I Am', Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6890 – Al-Azhar Cleric Saeed Numan: Male And Female Fetuses Can Be Married Off To Each Other By Their Guardians, ON TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6889 – Palestinian Cleric Nasser Maarouf: A Martyr Killed By Jews Receives A Double Reward; Jihad Must Be Continued, Abandoning It Causes Discord, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

