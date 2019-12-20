The MEMRI Weekly: December 13-20, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8426 – In Official Public Record, Turkey's AKP Government Publishes 'Ethical Rules' For Financial Auditors Citing Quran, Hadiths: 'The Auditor Should Act With The Fear Of Allah', December 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8425 – After Visiting Xinjiang, Pakistani Writer Muhammad Amir Rana Says China's Policy On Uyghur Muslims Is 'Supremacism' With 'Little Space For Accepting Diversity', December 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8423 – Pakistan's Islamist Urdu Daily Alleges Israeli Influence In Saudi Arabia, Says Pakistani Military And Government Leaders Thwarted 'Zionist' Conspiracies, December 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8424 – Tunisian Columnist: The U.S. Is Deliberately Ignoring Qatar's Support For Terrorism And The Qatari-Iran Alliance – Despite Extensive Evidence Of Both, December 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8422 – Russian Media Outlet Vz.ru: What Is Preventing Russia And China From Launching A 'Power Of Siberia 2', December 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8421 – March 2014 Audio Reportedly Features Phone Call Between Turkish Airlines Executive, Erdoğan Advisor About Turkish Arms Shipments To Nigeria: 'Are They Going To Kill Muslims Or Are They Going To Kill Christians? We Are In Sin Right Now', December 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8420 – Kuwaiti Columnist Condemns Discrimination Against Women In The Healthcare System, December 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8419 – Turkish Journalist On President Erdoğan's Statements Regarding Sending Troops To Libya: 'How Can He Speak So Irresponsibly?' 'By Now The Whole World Knows That This Government Uses Our Army For Other Purposes', December 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8418 – Media Of Egypt And Its Allies: Memoranda Of Understanding (MOUs) Between Turkey And Libya's Government Of National Accord (GNA) Reflect Turkey's Hegemonic Ambitions, Warmongering, December 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8417 – Somali-Canadian Islamic Preacher Said Rageah: Non-Muslims Disapprove Of Polygyny Because They Want Muslim Women To Be Cheap Goods Like Non-Muslim Women; Muslim Women Who Do Not Want To Share Their Husband Are Not True Believers, December 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8416 – Anti-Hizbullah Lebanese Daily: The Organization Uses Lebanese Money-Changers To Evade Banking Oversight And American Sanctions, December 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8415 – Russian High-Jump Star Mariya Lasitskene: I'm Wondering, What Have The Russian Ministry of Sports And The Russian Olympic Committee Done To Protect Me Personally?, December 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8414 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Bilateral Relations – December 13, 2019, December 15, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8413 – Shi'ite Protester In Beirut Destroys Hizbullah Membership Card, Complains: We Are Dying Of Hunger; Hizbullah And Amal Do Not Care; Their Critics Are Accused Of Collaborating With Israel, December 13, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8412 – Fascist, Neo-Nazi Vlogger On BitChute Aims To Appeal To Young Viewers; Promotes White Supremacism; Calls On 'Aryans' To Carry Out Violent Acts Against Communists, Women, Media; Warns Of 'America's Kristallnacht' Following 2020 Reelection Of President Trump, December 13, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7664 – Former Iraqi MP Ayad Jamal Al-Din: Destruction Of Images Of Khomeini, Iranian Consulate In Najaf Shows That Iraqi Shi'ites No Longer Buy Into Notions That Iran Is Holy, ANB TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7663 – Iraqi Researcher Hashem Al-Kindi: The U.S. Is Mobilizing Terrorist Cells, Exploiting The Protests In Iraq Like It Did In 2014, When It Gave Rise To ISIS, Dijlah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7662 – Turkish Journalist Hamza Tekin: Turkey Will Send Soldiers And Equipment That Will Tip The Scales In Libya In Favor Of The Government Of National Accord, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7661 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: We Have The Authority To Shut Down U.S.-Run Airbase, Radar Station In Turkey; If Measures Such As Sanctions Are Taken Against Us, We Will Respond As Necessary, A Haber TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7660 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: We Will Continue Drilling In Regional Seas; If We Buy The Patriot Missile System From The U.S., It Won't Be Instead Of The Russian S-400, TRT Haber (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7659 – Beirut Governor Removes Statue In Heart Of City Because It Remotely Resembles Star Of David, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7658 – Khamenei Defense Advisor IRGC General Hossein Dehghan: We Are Ready To Retaliate Tenfold Against Any American Action; Human Casualties Are A Sensitive Issue For The U.S., Al-Alam TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7657 – Jordanian MP Mansour Saif Al-Din Mourad: I Carried Out An Attack On An El Al/Mossad Compound In Athens In 1969; The Attack Was In Broad Daylight, In Keeping With International Law, A One TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7656 – Demonstrators In Baghdad Burn Effigies Of Trump, Muhammad Bin Salman, Netanyahu, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7655 – Russian TV Anchor Dmitry Kiselev Criticizes Hollywood For Promoting 'Gender' As A New Ideology That Advocates For The Suppression Of Men, Russia 1

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7654 – Tehran University Student Confronts Judiciary Chief Raisi: Khamenei Should Be Held Accountable; His Posters Merely Replaced Those Of The Shah; Raisi: The Leader Delivers The Word Of God, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7653 – Iranian Majles Member Parvaneh Salahshouri: Iran's Decision Makers Are Out Of Touch With The People; Our Government Has Redundant Agencies With Overlapping Authorities, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7652 – Egyptian Preacher Sheikh Iyhab Bayan: The Jews Deserved To Be Transformed Into Apes And Pigs, The Internet

