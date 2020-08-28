The MEMRI Weekly: August 21-28, 2020 – Now With New Audio Option

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8909 – Jihadi Reactions To Mali Coup: From Celebration To Indifference, August 28, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8909 – Turkey's Religious Affairs Ministry, Authority Over Hagia Sophia Mosque And 2,000 Mosques Around The World, Part IV – Police Investigate Jihad Sermon In The Netherlands; Many Ministry Magazine Articles Complain Of Charlie Hebdo 'Insults' While Remaining Silent On Attack, August 28, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8912 – Emirati Writers Praise Israel's Innovation And Scientific Achievements, Call To Benefit From Its Experience, August 27, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8911 – Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi: Natanz Explosion Was Sabotage; We Have 230 Tons Of Heavy Water, 1,000 Tons Of Yellowcake, Over 3 Tons Of 4%-Enriched Uranium, August 26, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8910 – Lebanese Figures Demand That Hizbullah Arsenals Across The Country Be Dismantled, August 26, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8908 – Reactions To Sudden Hospitalization Of Alexei Navalny Reveal 'Cold Civil War' In Russian Society, August 25, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8907 – Former Manager Of Iran's National Soccer Team Mohammad Mayeli-Kohan: If We Accept The U.N., We Cannot Call For The Destruction Of A 'Certain Country' That Is A U.N. Member State, August 25, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8906 – IRGC Commander Salami: The IRGC Is 'The Brand Of The Islamic Revolution'; 'The Greatest Role Of The Qods Force, In Addition To Achieving Concrete Victories Over The... Enemies And Liberating The Islamic Lands From The Occupiers, Was To Breathe Life Into The Concept Of Jihad', August 25, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8905 – Fatah Member Criticizes Palestinian Reaction To Israel-UAE Agreement: The Palestinians Must Recognize That The World Has Changed And They Are No Longer The Center Of The Universe; Burning Flags Is No Substitute For The Self-Assessment They Need, August 25, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8239 – Egyptian Researcher Dr. Said Okasha: The Palestinians Are Responsible For Their Own Tragedy; They Must Take Advantage Of The Opportunities Provided By The Deal Of The Century, UAE-Israel Deal, Dubai TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8238 – Iranian Analyst Jafar Ghannadbashi: Israel Will Destroy The UAE's Economy, Use It To Spy On The Region; Iran Could Defeat The UAE Militarily In One Hour, Channel 4 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8237 – Canadian Islamic Scholar Kamil Ahmad: Beirut Port Blast Is Divine Retribution Against Lebanon For Spreading 'Vice And Evil' To The Arab Countries, Ignoring Syria's Plight

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8236 – Lebanese MP Nicholas Sehnaoui: Beirut Port Blast – A Conspiracy To Drive Christians Out Of The Country, Like In The Case Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki, MTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8235 – Former Libyan Religious Official Hamza Abu Faris: It Is Permissible To Sell Cats For Their Skin, But Not For Their Flesh; Dogs May Be Kept For Hunting And Guarding But Not As Pets, Al-Tanasuh TV (Libya)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8234 – Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi: Natanz Explosion Was Sabotage; We Have 230 Tons Of Heavy Water, 1,000 Tons Of Yellowcake, Over 3 Tons Of 4%-Enriched Uranium, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8233 – Lebanese TV Host Denise Rahma Breaks Down In Tears While Discussing Lebanese People Losing Hope, Youth Leaving Lebanon, MTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8232 – Kuwaiti Imam Sheikh Naji Al-Kharas: All Arab Peace Agreements With The Jews Are Null And Void Because You Cannot Abolish Jihad; Permanent Peace Agreements Are Impermissible, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8231 – Former Manager Of Iran's National Soccer Team Mohammad Mayeli-Kohan: If We Accept The U.N., We Cannot Call For The Destruction Of A 'Certain Country' That Is A U.N. Member State, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8230 – Sudanese Journalist Awadallah Naway: There Is No Reason For Sudan To Not Establish Relations With Israel; We Only Stand To Gain From This, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8229 – Australian Islamic Scholar Ismail Al-Wahwah: It Is Highly Likely That The Beirut Port Blast Was An Israeli Attack On Hizbullah, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8228 – Iran Unveils Bavar-373 Air Defense System, Senior Military Official Says: It Will Prove To Be Superior To Other Systems, Including The Russian S-500 System, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8227 – Sudanese Politician Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi Praises UAE-Israel Relations: Sudan Should Follow Suit; An Arab-Israel Alliance Could Confront Iran, Islamic Extremism, Alghad (UAE/Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8226 – Iran Unveils Missiles Named After Qasem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis; Officials Claim They Use Unprecedented Technologies, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8225 – Adel Al-Karaawi, Spokesman For The Iraqi Ansar Allah Militia: The UAE Has Earned The Status Of An Apostate; We Shall Sink It Along With Israel, Al-Etejah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8224 – Iraqi Researcher Muhammad Sadeq Al-Hashemi: Israel Carried Out The Beirut Port Explosion As Part Of A Plan To Start A World War; It Is Targeting Nasrallah, Al-Ahd TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8223 – PA President Mahmoud Abbas: UAE Peace Treaty With Israel Is A Deception, A 'Stab In The Back Of The Palestinian Cause', Palestinian Authority TV