The MEMRI Weekly: August 2-9, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1468 – Houthi Schools, Summer Camps, And Children's Magazine Instill Hatred Of U.S., Israel, And Jews, Glorify Martyrdom And Jihad, August 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8217 – Russia This Week – Focus On Protests In Russia – August 8, 2019, August 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8216 – Yemeni Sheikh Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mirabi In Friday Sermon: The Jews – Party Of Satan And A Plague; JFK Said 'If Our Children Knew What The Jews Do' To America 'They Would Curse Us Until The End Of Time'; Let The Jews Taste Our Rifles, August 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8215 – Syrian Opposition Website Reveals Precise Locations Of Iranian-Backed Shi'ite Militia Bases In Deir Al-Zour, August 7, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1467 – The Manifesto Posted On 8chan By Alleged El Paso Shooter Minutes Before Attack, August 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8214 – Iraqi TV Host Mahdi Jassem Reads Text By Syrian Poet: For 1,400 Years We Have Been Cursing The Jews And Christians, But We Are The Ones Left Without Unity, August 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8213 – Jordanian Journalist: The Test Of A Progressive Arab Society Is Whether Women Have Freedoms, Equal Rights, August 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8212 – Chairman Of Russia's Liberal Yabloko Party: Those Who Claim That The 'Street' Represents A Direct Road To Regime Change Are Lying, August 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8211 – Qatari Journalist: We Must Use Any Means To Fight The 'Moral Perversion' Of Homosexuality That Is Spreading In Our Country, August 5, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7409 – 'Pirates Of The Queen' Cartoon Exhibit In Tehran Depicts Queen Elizabeth As A 'Petrol-Swallowing Queen' Against Backdrop Of British Seizure Of Iranian Oil Tanker, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7408 – Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop: Any U.S. Attempt To Prevent Us From Acquiring F-35 Jets Would Impact Relations Catastrophically, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7407 – Friday Sermon By Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah: Every Single Muslim Leader Has Been Serving American And 'Crusader' Interests, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7406 – ISIS Fighters Detained By Al-Qaeda In Yemen: Islamic State Does Not Care About Its Captured Soldiers; It Has Rejected Prisoner Swaps On Multiple Occasions; Our Blood Is Cheap, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7405 – Lebanese Politician Naufal Daou: Hizbullah And Iran Control Our Political Decision-Making Process By The Power Of Their Weapons, LBC/LDC TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7404 – Former Iranian Minister Of Industry, Mining, And Trade Mehdi Ghazanfari: The Sanctions Expose The Fundamental Problems Of Our Economy, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7403 – Brazilian Politician Prof. Jamal Harfoush Praises Jerusalem Stabbing, Refers To Saud Clan As 'Mordechai' Clan, Says Jihad In Palestine Will Continue Until The Land Is Liberated, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7402 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: War With Iran Would Be 'Mother Of All Wars'; West Cannot Expect Access To Persian Gulf While Denying Us Access To The Strait Of Gibraltar, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7401 – Iranian FM Javad Zarif: We Are Responsible For Security In The Persian Gulf; Seizing The British Oil Tanker Was Merely An Enforcement Of Regulations; We Chose Not To Ignore Britain's Piracy; Our Courts Must Examine The Issue, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7400 – Lebanese Academic Dr. Khaled Abdul Fattah: Muslims Should Not Intermarry; We Don’t Want To See Churches In The Squares Of The Islamic State We Call For, Al-Araby TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7399 – Senior Iranian Ayatollah Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri: In Order For The Hidden Imam To Reappear We Must Engage In 'Widespread Fighting' With The West, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7398 – Palestinian Historian Jamal Al-Jawarish: Zionism Is Rooted In Protestant Belief In Jesus' Second Coming; The Ghettos Were Not Imposed On The Jews, It Was Their Idea, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7397 – Sudanese Writer Hajj Al Warraq: 'Cancerous Religious Zeal' Is Killing Creativity And Freedom Of Thought; This Will Lead To The Slitting Of Throats, Sudania 24 TV (Sudan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7396 – Threats To Close Strait Of Hormuz In Iranian TV Animation: America's Withdrawal From The JCPOA Has Forced Us To Adopt New Foreign Policy, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7395 – Saudi Journalist Adnan Muhammad: Qatar Supports Somali Al-Shabab Terrorist Group; It Is Committed To Assisting Al-Qaeda And Its Branches, Saudi 24 TV (Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7394 – Senior Iranian Official Mohsen Rezaee: U.K. Should Pay Us To Release Detainees; We Should Establish A Joint Regional Security Mechanism With Gulf Countries, Kick The West Out Of The Middle East, Channel 2 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7393 – Houthi Official Sheikh Sultan Al-Samie: We Have A List Of Over 300 Targets In Several Gulf Countries; We Will Target Electrical And Desalination Plants, Airports, Al-Thaqalayn TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7392 – Yemeni Sheikh Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mirabi In Friday Sermon: The Jews Are The Party Of Satan, A Plague; Let Them Taste Our Rifles, Yemen Shabab TV (Yemen)

