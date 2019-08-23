The MEMRI Weekly: August 16-23, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8237 – Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Nasrallah: If Israel Attacks Lebanon, Israeli Army's Destruction Will Be Broadcast For All To See; Our Resistance Front Stretches From Palestine To Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen; Western War Against Iran Would Set Region Aflame, August 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8236 – Senior Jordanian Journalist's Response To Calls For Cancelling Jordan-Israel Peace Treaty: The Decision-Makers Must Proceed With Caution; Cancelling Treaty May Bring About Cancellation Of Jordan's Custodianship Of Holy Sites In Jerusalem, August 22, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1469 – Law Amendment Granting Citizenship To Investors Sparks Controversy In Egypt, August 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8235 – Palestinian Authority President Abbas At Jalazone Refugee Camp: We Will Enter Jerusalem As 'Millions Of Fighters'; We Reject 'Designation Of Our Martyrs As Terrorists' – 'They Are Martyrs Of The Homeland' And 'Not A Single Penny From Their Money' Will Be Deducted – They Are 'The Most Sacred Thing We Have', August 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8234 – Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed: Arab Regimes Collaborate With Israel; We Must Remove Arab Governments By Any Means Possible; May Allah 'Grant Victory To His Servants, The Mujahideen, Wherever They Are', August 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8233 – Former Palestinian Authority Minister Criticizes Palestinian Leadership: There Is A Rift And Mistrust Between The Palestinian People And Its Leaders Who Fail To Keep Their Promises, August 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8232 – Russian Expert Migunov: Russia Needs Time To Exit The Dollar – A Rapid De-Dollarization Of International Trade Will Not Succeed, August 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8231 – Director Of The Russian Ministry Of Finance's Department For External Controls Timofeev: De-Dollarization Is A Hard Path; It Is More Profitable To Pay Directly In Dollars, August 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8230 – Taliban Mark 100th Anniversary Of Afghan Victory Day Against British Rule, Say: 'Gaining Independence Today – Like Yesterday – Requires Jihad In The Path Of Allah', August 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8229 – Russian President's Special Envoy To Syria Lavrentiev: In The Fight In Syria, We Don't Have Any Differences In Approaches With Iran, August 19, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7431 – Fatah Official Dr. Hazem Abu Shanab: Trump Will Be Re-Elected In 2020, Americans Opt For Extremism; TV Host: 'We Are Creating Hitler Worse Than Hitler', Alhadath Alyoum TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7430 – Maher Salah, Head Of Hamas Abroad: Those Who Normalize Relations With Israel Are Committing Treason, Should Be Excommunicated; Israel Is The Root Of All Evil In The Region, Hiwar TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7429 – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas At Jalazone Refugee Camp: We Will Enter Jerusalem As Millions Of Fighters; Our Martyrs Are The Most Sacred Thing We Have, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7428 – Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: Western War Against Iran Would Set The Region Aflame; If Israel Attacks Lebanon, The Destruction of Its Military Will Be Broadcasted For All To See, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7427 – Pro-Hizbullah Motorcycle Procession In Lebanon: We Are Ready To Enter Israel Underground Or Above Ground, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7426 – Fairfax, VA Imam Shaker Elsayed: Arab Regimes Collaborate With Israel; We Must Remove Arab Governments By Any Means Possible, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7425 – Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: We Will Destroy Ashkelon, Other Israeli Cities, With Hundreds Of Missiles In A Single Salvo, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7424 – Iraqi Scholar Dr. Abdul Jabbar Al-Rifaee: Muslims' Small Contribution To Modern Sciences Is An Indication That We Must Re-Examine Our Heritage, Al-Araby TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7423 – Hizbullah MP Elwalid Succariyeh: In Future War, We Will Invade The Galilee, The Hula Valley; Will Help Syria Liberate Galilee, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7422 – Fmr. IRGC General Hossein Allahkaram: We Can Strike Regional Oil Centers At Any Time If The U.S. Makes A 'Mistake'; We Are 'Escalating The Crisis' With Regard To Nuclear, Regional, Oil Issues, Channel 5 (Iran)

