The MEMRI Weekly: April 5-12, 2019

*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7998 – Tunisian Actor Walid Nahdi In Antisemitic, Homophobic Diatribe: I Can't Tolerate Homosexuals And The Smell Of Jews, April 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7994 – Lebanese Actress Nidal Al-Ashkar: No Freedom Of Speech In The Arab World; Change Would Require Real Transformative Revolutions, April 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7997 – NY Cleric Muhammad Ibn Muneer: Muslims Should Hate Non-Muslims, Can Only Maintain Relations With Them To Call Them To Islam, April 11 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7996 – Reactions In Iran To U.S. Designation Of IRGC As Terror Organization, April 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7995 – Russia This Week – Focus On The Arctic – April 11, 2019, April 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7993 – Marking Iran National Nuclear Day, President Rouhani Orders IR-6 Centrifuges Installed, Says: We've Launched 114 New Technologies And 'Acquired Missiles And Weapons You Could Not Have Imagined'; MC: Honor 'All The Jihadi Efforts Of Our Country's Nuclear Industrialists... Applaud All The Nuclear Scientists Of Our Country', April 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7992 – Saudi Journalist: 'Allah Commanded Us To Love And Respect' The Jews; 'Antisemitism In The Arab World Is The Product Of Loathsome Racist Education', April 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7991 – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani: Iran Will Consider U.S. Military, Pentagon Terrorist Groups If U.S. Considers IRGC Terrorist Group, April 9, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7990 – Jordanian Columnist: Leaders Of Democracies Have Never Been Held To Account For Their War Crimes, While Nazis Were Convicted Based On Exaggerated Claims Of The Jews, April 9, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1449 – The Trump Administration's Designation Of The IRGC As A Foreign Terror Organization – Goals And Impact, April 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7989 – Russian Political Analyst Yevgeny Satanovsky: The De-Americanization Of Europe Is Critical; U.S. Would Pay With Territory, Military Facilities, Civilian Population For 'Anti-Russian Activities', April 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7988 – Russian Expert Khaldey: Russia's Post-Putin Ruling Class Is Maturing In The Womb Of Moscow's Confrontation With The West, April 8, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1448 – Concern In Jordan About 'Deal Of The Century,' Possible Harm To Jordan's Special Status In Jerusalem, April 8, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7149 – Nasrallah On Hizbullah's Financial Woes: Man Offered To Sell Family's Kidneys, Donate Proceeds To The Resistance, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7148 – NY Cleric Muhammad Ibn Muneer: Muslims Should Hate Non-Muslims, Can Only Maintain Relations With Them To Call Them To Islam, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7147 – At National Nuclear Technology Day, Iranian President Rouhani Authorizes Installation Of IR-6 Centrifuges, Says: Sanctions Cannot Stop Our Development, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7146 – Tunisian Actor Walid Nahdi In Antisemitic, Homophobic Diatribe: I Can't Tolerate Homosexuals And The Smell Of Jews, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7145 – Lebanese Actress Nidal Al-Ashkar: No Freedom Of Speech In The Arab World; Change Would Require Real Transformative Revolutions, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7144 – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani: Iran Will Consider U.S. Military, Pentagon Terrorist Groups If U.S. Considers IRGC Terrorist Group, Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7143 – Palestinian Tycoon Munib Al-Masri: Israel Has 300-Year-Old Plan To Expand From Nile To Euphrates; Deal Of The Century Cannot Pass As Long As Palestinians Live, France 24 Arabic TV (France)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7142 – Omani FM Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah: Arab Nations Must Reassure Israel That We Do Not Pose Existential Threat, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7141 – Russian Political Analyst Yevgeny Satanovsky: The De-Americanization Of Europe Is Critical; U.S. Would Pay With Territory, Military Facilities, Civilian Population For 'Anti-Russian Activities', Russia 1

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7140 – Lebanese Journalist Nadim Koteich: I Support Trump And Netanyahu's Anti-Iranian Policy; Beirut Is More Important Than Jerusalem Or The Golan Heights, Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7139 – Iranian Poet Nader Javadi Performs For Ali Khamenei: We Will Build Minarets In Medina; We Will Make The Lives Of The Jews Miserable And Rain Down Missiles On Your Capital, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7138 – Lebanese Academic Hassan Jouni: U.S. And Zionist Movement Funded Hitler; Today, U.S. Funds Fascism Through Gulf States, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7137 – Pro-ISIS Al-Battar Media Calls For Violence Against Non-Muslims, The Internet

