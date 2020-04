The MEMRI Weekly: April 3-10, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8691 – Iran Reportedly Provides Training, Arms To Shi'ite Group 'League Of Revolutionaries' To Target U.S. Forces, Oil Companies, Kidnap Soldiers In Iraq, April 10, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8690 – League Of Revolutionaries Releases Video Threatening To Target Iraqi Military Base Housing U.S. Troops, April 10, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8670 – Egyptian-American Researcher Samuel Tadros: There Is An Increase In Atheism In The Middle East Because Of Groups Like ISIS, The Muslim Brotherhood; Religious Discourse Is Failing To Answer People's Questions, April 10, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8678 – Jordanian Journalist: Judaism Is A Cancer That Harms Humanity; Barbaric Capitalism Is Rooted In Jewish Ideas, April 9, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8669 – Sudanese Preacher Abdallah Hassan Jiballah: Hatred, Hostility Towards The Jews Is Part Of Islam; It Is Forbidden To Normalize Relations, Form Alliances With Them, April 9, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8684 – Afghan Writer Ejaz Malikzada: 'The Taliban Took 18 Months To Set Up A Diplomatic Stage For Themselves, Paid For By Qatar And Diplomacy Trainings... By Pakistan', April 8, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8683 – White Supremacist Arts Movement Promotes And Sells Racist Music, Film, Children's Books, April 8, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8679 – Libyan Writers, Politicians Slam Country’s Leaders: They Are Engaged In Civil War Instead Of Uniting To Fight The Pandemic, April 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8682 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part IV: Iranian Expediency Council Secretary Rezaee: 'An International... Social Movement Must Be Launched'; Our Foreign Policy Must 'Prioritize The Expulsion Of The U.S.' From The Region; 'We Must Be Ready... For The Victory Of Humanity's Savior' – The Mahdi, April 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8681 – Afghan Writer Zahid Aria: 'Afghan Officials... Claim That The Taliban In The Western Provinces Of The Country Are Backed By Iran' In Many Ways, April 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8680 – Russian Reactions On Twitter To Putin's April 2 Coronavirus Speech Reveal Growing Dissatisfaction With His Handling Of The Crisis, April 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8676 – Iran's Battle Via Its Iraqi Proxies To Prevent Formation Of Pro-U.S. Government – Escalates, April 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8677 – Tablighi Jamaat Emir Maulana Mohammad Saad Opposes Social Distancing During Coronavirus Epidemic, Says: 'The Satan Is Using This Opportunity... To Lead Us Astray From Our Religious Duties In The Name Of Precautions, Treatment, And Protection', April 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8675 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World: Russian Expert On Europe Bordachev: The Liberal World Order Will Not Survive, April 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8689 – Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (WSTM-AR): On Facebook, Telegram Neo-Nazi Mourns Would-Be Missouri Hospital Bomber Killed In FBI Shootout, Urges Others To Lay Low Because 'We Need Everyone', April 3, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8688 – Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): On Facebook And Tinder, U.S.-Based Neo-Nazi Who Formerly 'Planned Nightly Wars' In His City Says He Rejected FBI Offer To Become An Informant, April 3, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8687 – Italian Neo-Nazi Music Festival Active On Facebook And Telegram – With Attendees From Europe And A Number Of U.S. States – Postponed Due To COVID-19, April 3, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8686 – Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): On Facebook, 'Black Hitler' – African-American Fascist, Antisemite, And Holocaust Denier Who Says He Served In State National Guard – Is Founding Fascist Revival Party, April 3, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8674 – Salafi Jihadi Ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi: Muslims Should Rejoice At Infidels' Deaths From Coronavirus, April 3, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7923 – Omani Legislator And Islamic Scholar Sheikh Zaher Al-Abri: Women Who Use Makeup Become Old Prunes, Get Cancer; Temptress Starlet Marilyn Monroe Warned Women, Istiqama TV (Oman)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7922 – The 'Corona Pandemic' Song - In Traditional Style, Abd Al-Qayum Al-Sharif Urges Sudanese To Stay Home: Don't Tell Me That You Are Going To The Market… Wash All Ten Fingers, Khartoum TV (Sudan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7921 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World - Kuwaiti Economist Saeed Tawfiqi: America, Europe Will Decline, China Will Rise; People Should Start Learning Chinese, Using Yuans, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7920 – Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri: Westerners Are Plagued With Diseases Like The Coronavirus Because They Do Not Wash Filth From Their Behinds With Water Like We Do, Yarmouk TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7919 – Tehran University Lecturer Foad Izadi: COVID-19 May Have Originated In The U.S. Like The Spanish Flu Did, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7918 – Iranian TV Airs Report On IRGC-Developed Technology For Diagnosing COVID-19 Using AI, CT Scans; Experts Claim It Is 100% Accurate And Works In Seconds, Press TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7917 – Lebanese Journalist Salem Zahran: Jewish Gangs Are Persecuting Lebanese Nationals In Africa And Elsewhere, We Should Protect Them And Bring Them Back, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7916 – Afghan Taliban Media Publishes Video In Which Afghan Fighter Explains He Is Waging Jihad In Order To Expel Foreign Forces, Establish Shari’a Law, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7915 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World - Iraqi Security Expert Adnan Al-Kanani: World War Between Europe And The U.S. Expected; COVID-19 Is American-Made, Al-Ghadir TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7914 – Lebanese Political Satirist Charbel Khalil: Atheists Are Donkeys; Leaders Of Lebanese Protests Are Filthier Than Pigs, OTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7913 – Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: If Gazans Start Dying From Coronavirus Because We Run Out Of Ventilators, We Will Make Six Million Israeli Settlers Unable To Breathe; This Virus Is Divine Retribution For Trump’s Declaration That Jerusalem Is Capital Of Israel, The Internet