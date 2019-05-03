The MEMRI Weekly: April 26-May 3, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8046 – IRGC General Abolfazl Shekarchi: We Will Squash America Under Our Feet, Squeeze Its Throat Until It Chokes; It Is Our Duty To Bring An End To Its Life, May 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8045 – Children In Philadelphia Muslim Society: We Will Sacrifice Ourselves For Al-Aqsa, Will Chop Off Their Heads, Subject Them To Eternal Torture, May 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8044 – Jordanian Journalist: Israel's Leaders Are Implementing 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion' In Full, May 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8043 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia-China Relations – May 2, 2019, May 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8042 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Palestinian Authority Facing Financial Crisis, But We Refuse To Accept Money From Israel If Salary Of Martyrs' Families Is Deducted, May 1, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8041 – Op-Ed In Saudi Daily 'Arab News': The Lessons Of The Holocaust Must Be Learned By Everyone, So That Such Atrocities Will Never Recur, May 1, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1451 – In Arab Media, Increased Discussion Of Imminent Israel-Hizbullah War, April 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8040 – Gaza Activist Maryam Abu Moussa: We Will Throw Jews Into Ditches Like Hitler; Trump's End Will Come At The Hand Of A Palestinian Boy, April 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8039 – Elements Close To Qatari Regime Criticize Manifestations Of Qatari 'Normalization' With Israel, April 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8038 – First Ever ISIS Claim Of Central Africa Attack, April 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8037 – ISIS West Africa Video Shows Beheading Of African ‎Soldier, Threatens 'Crusaders'‎, April 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8036 – In First Appearance Since Declaration Of Caliphate, ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Calls For Attacks Against France, Its Allies, And Saudi Arabia, Urges Algerians, Sudanese To Wage Jihad Against Their Regimes, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8035 – ISIS Supporters Celebrate Easter Sunday Bombings In Sri Lanka, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8034 – Pro-ISIS Media Group Video Portrays Sri Lanka Attacks As ‎Retribution For Attacks Against Muslims, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8033 – Sri Lanka's National Tawheed Jamaat Has Long-Standing Relationship With India's Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaat, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8032 – Pro-ISIS Outlet Posts Video Celebrating Sri Lanka Bombings, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8031 – ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Praises Sri Lanka Attacks, Portrays It ‎As Fulfillment Of ISIS's Threat Against 'Crusaders'‎, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8030 – ISIS Supporter Shares Photos Of Alleged Sri Lanka Bombers, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8029 – ISIS's A'maq Agency Releases Video Showing Perpetrators Of Sri Lanka Attacks Swearing Oath Of Fealty To Group Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8028 – Jihadi Ideologue Celebrates Notre Dame Cathedral Fire, Threatens Jihad Against France, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8027 – Pro-ISIS Outlet Encourages Arson Attacks In The West In Wake Of Paris Notre Dame Fire, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8026 – Children's Indoctrination: Jordanian Boy Pledges To Be Martyred For Jerusalem In Viral Video, April 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8025 – Saudi Writers: A Confrontation With Hizbullah Has Become A Necessity; Lebanon Cannot Fight It Alone, April 29, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7195 – IRGC General Abolfazl Shekarchi: We Will Squash America Under Our Feet, Squeeze Its Throat Until It Chokes; It Is Our Duty To Bring An End To Its Life, Khorasan Jonoobi TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7194 – Children In Philadelphia Muslim Society: We Will Sacrifice Ourselves For Al-Aqsa; Will Chop Off Their Heads, Subject Them To Eternal Torture, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7193 – Sudanese Clerics Appeal To Military Council To Instate Islamic Law: A Caliphate Should Be Established; Sudan Belongs To The Muslims, 'Communist Infidels' Cannot Bring About Reform, Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar), Tayba TV (Sudan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7192 – Detroit-Based Shiite Imam Hassan Qazwini: ISIS Run By Israel, Zionists In Order To Kill Muslims, Defame Islam; Israel Benefits From ISIS More Than Anyone (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7191 – Lebanese Minister Of National Defense Elias Bou Saab: Israel's Airport, Oil Plants Will Be Targeted If It Targets Ours, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7190 – Former IRGC Navy Commander General Ali Fadavi: Our Plans State That The Americans Must Leave The Persian Gulf, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7189 – Khamenei's Representative In Qods Force: We Take Pride In Being Killed By Zionists; We Join The IRGC In Order To Sacrifice Our Lives, Sahand TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7188 – Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad: Islamic Extremism Stems From The Core Of Islam; Tens Of Thousands Of ISIS Supporters Live Among Us, Servus TV (Austria)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7187 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: PA Facing Financial Crisis, But We Refuse To Accept Money From Israel If Salary Of Martyrs' Families Is Deducted, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7186 – Hizbullah Fundraising Video Calls On People To Donate In Order To Arm Fighters, Says Hizbullah Collected $2 Million In Social Media Donations In Just A Few Weeks, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7185 – Shiite Iraqi Scholar Yousuf Al-Nasseri: Judaism Committed Greatest Massacre Of Prophets In History When Jews Turned World Against Jesus, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7184 – In First Appearance Since Declaration Of Caliphate, ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Calls For Attacks Against France, Its Allies, And Saudi Arabia, Urges Algerians, Sudanese To Wage Jihad Against Their Regimes, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7183 – Gaza Activist Maryam Abu Moussa: We Will Throw Jews Into Ditches Like Hitler; Trump's End Will Come At The Hand Of A Palestinian Boy, Thaqalayn TV (Turkey/Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7182 – Iranian President Rouhani: KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Owe Their Existence To Iran; Trump Cannot Cut Iran's Oil Exports To Zero, It Is Legal For US To Smuggle Oil, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7181 – Lebanese Druze Leader Walid Jumblatt: Only 180,000 Palestinian Refugees Remained In Lebanon; Shebaa Farms Is Not Lebanese Land, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7180 – Children's Indoctrination: Jordanian Boy Pledges To Be Martyred For Jerusalem In Viral Video, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7179 – Houthi Leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi: Our Missiles Can Reach Sensitive Targets Beyond Riyadh And In Dubai And Abu Dhabi, Al-Masirah TV (Yemen)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7178 – UAE Business Magnate Khalaf Al-Habtoor: We Need Peace With Israel And Cooperation Even In Defense; Our Greatest Enemy Is Iran, Not Israel, The Internet

