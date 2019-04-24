The MEMRI Weekly: April 19-26, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8024 – Former Great Mosque Of Mecca Imam Adel Al-Kalbani: I Do Not Consider Shi'ites To Be Heretics Anymore, April 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8023 – Russia This Week – Focus On Vladimir Putin – Kim Jong-un Summit – April 25, 2019, April 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8022 – Columnist In Syrian Daily Close To Assad Regime: As Russia-Iran Disagreements In Syria Increase, Each One Pressures Regime To Accept Its Initiative For The Region, April 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8021 – Egyptian Hebrew Professor Abou Al-Azayem Farjallah: Zionists Collaborated With Nazis; Gas Chambers Could Not Have Killed Millions; New Literature Says Holocaust Not Directed Toward Jews, April 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8020 – The Goals Of 'The Second Phase Of The Islamic Revolution' In Iran For The Next 40 Years – Part Three: IRGC Commanders Speak On The Achievements And Goals Of The Revolution, April 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8019 – Dozens Of MEMRI TV Clips Of Newly Appointed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Gen. Hossein Salami From 2005 – 2019 Available To View On MEMRI Website And Social Media Pages, April 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8018 – Articles In Egyptian Media Respond To Egypt's Reported Withdrawal From 'Arab NATO': Al-Sisi Thwarted A Plan By 'The Satan And Gang Leader Of The World' To Embroil The Arab World And Egypt In A Confrontation With Iran, April 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8017 – Egyptian Journalist Ibrahim Eissa: Islamic Terrorism Will End Only When Muslims Stop Trying To Restore Their Past, April 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8016 – Egyptian Researcher Ahmed Saad Zayed: Quranic Story Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Meant To Prove Miraculous Nature Of The Quran To People Who Could Not Read Arabic, April 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8015 – Former ISIS Child Fighter: I Would Assist My Father With Decapitations, April 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8014 – Iranian Regime Mouthpiece 'Kayhan' Calls For Targeting America's Economic Interests In The Region, Blocking Strait Of Hormuz And Red Sea To Saudi Oil Exports, April 22, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7177 – Former Great Mosque Of Mecca Imam Adel Al-Kalbani: I Do Not Consider Shiites To Be Heretics Anymore, MBC TV (Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7176 – Sri Lanka Bombers Pledge Allegiance To ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7175 – 'Notre Dame Is Not The Last' – Online Jihadi Video, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7174 – Kuwaiti Academic Dr. Mariam Al-Sohel Invents Anal Suppositories That 'Cure' Homosexuality Based On Islamic 'Prophetic Medicine', Scope TV (Kuwait)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7173 – Egyptian Hebrew Professor Abou Al-Azayem Farjallah: Zionists Collaborated With Nazis; Gas Chambers Could Not Have Killed Millions, Channel 2 (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7172 – Egyptian Journalist Ibrahim Eissa: Islamic Terrorism Will End Only When Muslims Stop Trying To Restore Their Past, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7171 – Gaza Cleric Mahmoud Al-Hasanat Rebukes Arab Leaders Who 'Whine' About Notre-Dame Cathedral From Which 'A Crusade Against Islam' Was Once Declared, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7170 – Iranian General Kioumars Heydari: U.S. Forces Are Terrorists And Will Not Be Safe Anywhere In The World; We Will Drive Israelis Out Of The Golan, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7169 – Egyptian Researcher Ahmed Saad Zayed: Quranic Story Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Meant To Prove Miraculous Nature Of The Quran To People Who Could Not Read Arabic, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7168 – Former Dutch ISIS Fighter Regrets Having Joined ISIS, Says Syrians, Immigrants Were Treated Poorly Because Leadership Became Dominated By Iraqis, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7167 – Jordanian Professor Ahmad Nofal: We Will Never Recognize A Two-State Peace Deal, Yarmouk TV (Jordan)

To read the transcript, click here.