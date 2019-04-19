The MEMRI Weekly: April 12-19, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8013 – Iraqi TV Report: Jews Behind Iraqi NGOs; They Promote Homosexuality And Encourage Men To Style Their Beards Like Herzl, April 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8012 – Iranian Majlis Designates U.S. CENTCOM As Terrorist Organization: All U.S. Forces In Region And Their Facilities, Bases, Logistics Apparatus, And Personnel – Are Now Considered Terrorist Entities, April 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8011 – Saudi Journalist: Qatar's Claim That It Does Not Support The Muslim Brotherhood And Hamas Is A Lie, April 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8010 – Sermons In Iran Following U.S. Designation Of IRGC As Terrorist Organization: If The IRGC Is A Terrorist Organization, We Are All Terrorists; Don't Play With The Lion's Tail; We Want America To Cease To Exist, April 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8009 – Russia This Week – Focus On New World Order – April 17, 2019, April 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8008 – Kuwaiti Researcher Muhanna Hamad Al-Muhanna: Jews' Kidnapping Of Christian Children To Use Their Blood For Holiday Pastries Is Well Known – And Immortalized In Literature; Our War With The Jews Will Continue Until Judgment Day – As Will Our War With The Christians, Who Occupy Our Countries, Plunder Our Resources, And Fight Our Religion, April 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8007 – Arab Writers: The Arabs And Palestinians Must Stop Rejecting Every Proposed Settlement With Israel; Sadat Was Right In Making Peace, April 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8006 – Columnist For Mouthpiece Of Muslim Brotherhood In Jordan Calls For Armed Intifada To Thwart President Trump's 'Deal Of The Century,' Bring Down Palestinian Authority, April 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8005 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Ahmad Al-Khatwani: Job Of Muslims Is To Bring 'Hateful Infidels' To Islam Through Jihad; Rome Will Be Conquered, April 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8004 – Jihadis Celebrate Notre Dame Cathedral Fire, Dub It A Punishment And Good Omen, April 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8003 – Russian Historian Solovey: Russian Elite Regards Itself As Superior Species To Average Russian, But It Is Kept In Line By Arbitrary Arrests, April 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8002 – Saudi Press Attacks Hamas For Suppressing Gaza Civil Protest: Hamas Members Have Become 'The Gazans' Hangmen,' And Capitalize On Gazans' Blood, April 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8001 – Russian Expert Golts: Rising Tension Between Russia And NATO Can Turn The Black Sea Into A Battlefield; The Balance Of Power Favors Moscow, April 15, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8000 – International Union of Muslim Scholars, Which For Years Has Encouraged Jihad, Calls On The West To Prohibit The Discourse Of Hate, April 15, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7166 – Sudanese Journalist Rachid Said Yacoub: We Are Fighting Against The Muslim Brotherhood, And Seeking To Establish A State Based On Citizenship, France 24 Arabic TV (France)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7165 – Iranian Majlis Designates U.S. CENTCOM As Terrorist Organization, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7164 – Canadian Former ISIS Fighter, Abu Trab Al-Canadi Regrets Coming To Syria, Says ISIS Sold Oil To Syrian Regime, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7163 – Female ISIS Members At SDF Camp: 'We Want To Get Out Of The Camp So We Can Fight Them Again', Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7162 – Blood Libel By Kuwaiti Researcher Muhanna Hamad Al-Muhanna: The Jews Use Blood Of Christian Children For Holiday Pastries, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7161 – Sermons In Iran Following U.S. Designation Of IRGC As Terrorist Organization: If The IRGC Is A Terrorist Organization, We Are All Terrorists; Don't Play With The Lion's Tail; We Want America To Cease To Exist,

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7160 – Shi'ite Militia Posts Video Threatening Terror Attack Against Israeli Delegation To Bahrain Conference, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7159 – Mashhad Friday Sermon By Mohammad-Bagher Farzaneh: America Is Against Humanity; Its Arrogance Is No Different Than Pharaoh's, Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7158 – Former ISIS Child Fighter: I Would Assist My Father With Decapitations, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7157 – Lebanese Academic Sheikh Sadek Al-Naboulsi: Syrian Government To Establish Multi-National Resistance Force To Liberate The Golan Heights, Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7156 – Omani Journalist Salem Bin Hamad Al-Jahwari: Israel Is A reality, Arabs And Israelis Must Negotiate Their Future together, Russia Today TV (Russia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7155 – Former ISIS Fighter Bin Laden Al-Italy: I Was Recruited Through Facebook; Turkey Was The Main Lifeline Of ISIS, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7154 – Jordanian Activist Reem Abu Hassan During Debate On Child Marriage: People Shouldn't Have More Kids Than They Can Afford To Support, Al-Mamlaka TV (Jordan)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7153 – Iraqi TV Report: Jews Behind Iraqi NGOs; They Promote Homosexuality And Encourage Men To Style Their Beards Like Herzl, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7152 – MEMRI Reform Project Director Mansour Al-Hadj: The World Must Not Recognize Sudanese Military Council, Which Does Not Represent The People, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7151 – Report On Gazans Studying Hebrew: It Is Important To Know The Language Of The Enemy, Understand Israeli Culture, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7150 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Ahmad Al-Khatwani: Job Of Muslims Is To Bring 'Hateful Infidels' To Islam Through Jihad; Rome Will Be Conquered, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.