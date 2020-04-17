The MEMRI Weekly: April 10-17, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8672 – Egyptian-Canadian Writer Said Shoaib: Erdoğan Believes In Islamic Imperialism Like The Muslim Brotherhood Does; We Must Abandon The Idea Of An Islamic Caliphate, Or Else The MB Will Remain In Control, April 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8703 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part V: Iranian Regime Mouthpiece 'Kayhan': God Sent The Coronavirus To Expose The Hollow, Atrophied Nature Of Western Civilization Versus The Human And Life-Affirming Civilization Of Islam; America, Israel Manufactured, Spread The Coronavirus In The World, April 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8702 – Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): White Supremacist Telegram Channel Calls To Kill German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Shares Manuals For Manufacturing Weapons, Lionizes White Supremacist Terrorists, April 16, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8701 – Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): Telegram Channel Of International Neo-Nazi Group Led By 13-Year-Old Estonian – With Recruits Across The U.S. And In Canada, UK, Italy, Netherlands – Is Still Active; Group Planned To Bomb Synagogue, U.S. News Network, April 16, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8700 – Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor – Account Review (DTTM-AR): White Supremacist Telegram Group Posts Cryptocurrency Guide, Explains Utility Of Cryptocurrency Amid Coronavirus, Says Coinbase Run By 'Scummy Anti-White Jews So I'd Starve Them For Business', April 15, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8698 – Following Erdoğan's Promise To Convert Hagia Sophia 'Back Into A Mosque,' Quran Verses, Call To Prayer Recited In The Ancient Church, April 15, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8697 – Google Algorithm Continues To Spread Antisemitism And Holocaust Denial – Contrary To Google's Claim That It Has Removed Such Material, April 14, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8694 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Criticizes the West's Response To COVID-19: Altercations Over Toilet Paper, Standing In Line To Buy Weapons – Natural Outcome Of The West's Materialistic, Atheistic Philosophy, April 14, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8696 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World: Senior Russian Legislator Pushkov: American Helplessness And Selfishness During Pandemic Put The End Of American Hegemony Into Sharp Relief, April 14, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8695 – Dissident Qatari Royal Family Member: Emir Has Turned Qatar Into Colony Of Turkish President Erdogan – Who 'Has Planted His Troops And Weapons On Every Inch Of Qatari Territory', April 14, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8693 – ISIS Women At Al-Hol Refugee Camp: Coronavirus Does Not Infect Muslims; Only Infidels And Oppressors Die Of The Virus, April 13, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7937 – Egyptian Islamic Preacher Mohammed Al-Hefnawi Al-Ansari: Thank You Coronavirus For Shutting Down Cinemas, Coffee Shops, And Whorehouses; May Allah Use This Virus To Annihilate The Infidels And Shi'ites, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7936 – On China's Official Arabic-Language TV: COVID-19 Does Not Appear To Have Originated In China; Evidence Suggests It Came From The United States, CGTN Arabic TV (China)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7935 – Jordanian Islamic Scholar Dr. Ahmad Al-Shahrouri: MEMRI Has Taken My Statements Out Of Context And Refuses To Apologize; Coronavirus And Zionism Are Both Pandemics We Need To Fight, Yarmouk TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7934 – IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami Presents New Technology, Claims It Uses Magnetic Fields, 'Bipolar Virus,' To Detect COVID-19 From 100 Meters Away Within Five Seconds, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7933 – Saudi Journalist Nadine Al-Budair: It Isn't Racist To Criticize China With Regard To The Coronavirus; This Pandemic Is A Result Of China's Neglect When It Comes To Health; The World Has Earned The Right To Intervene In What Is Eaten In China, Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7932 – Lebanese Nuclear Physicist Dr. Hadi Issa Dalloul: Jews Evade Financial Collapse Due To Coronavirus Economic Crisis Like They Escaped The WTC On 9/11, Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syria)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7931 – Iranian Academic Dr. Mohammad Marandi: Iran Among Few Countries Not Affected Economically By COVID-19, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7930 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World - Abdel Bari Atwan: Coronavirus Will Bring The End Of The U.S. Empire; Let China Rise – It Won't Be Worse Than America, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7929 – Yemen Friday Sermon By Houthi Islamic Scholar Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi: Allah Brought Coronavirus Upon The West, China As Punishment For Having Passed Legislation Against Hijabs; Lo And Behold, Now They Are Wearing Face Masks, Al-Eman TV (Yemen)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7928 – Prominent Syrian Opposition Politician Riad Al-Turk: Syrian Revolution Faltered Because It Resorted To Violence And Because The Muslim Brotherhood Tried To Dominate Other Political Forces, BBC Arabic (The UK)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7927 – Former Grand Mufti Of Egypt Sheikh Ali Gomaa: Coronavirus Is The Result Of 5G Technology And The Disruptions In Earth's Electromagnetic Field That It Causes, ON TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7926 – Gaza Friday Sermon Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Islamic Rituals Such As Fasting, Ablution, Prayer Strengthen Our Immune Systems, Have Positive, Healing Energy, Palestine Today TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7925 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Criticizes The West's Response To COVID-19: Altercations Over Toilet Paper, Standing In Line To Buy Weapons – Natural Outcome Of The West's Materialistic, Atheistic Philosophy, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7924 – ISIS Women At Al-Hawl Refugee Camp: Coronavirus Does Not Infect Muslims; Only Infidels And Oppressors Die Of The Virus, Rudaw Network (Iraqi Kurdistan)