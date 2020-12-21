memri
December 21, 2020 Special Announcements No. 997

MEMRI Twitter Account Reaches 70,000 Followers

December 21, 2020
Special Announcements No. 997

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 21, 2020 – The MEMRI Twitter account has passed the milestone of 70,000 followers since its launch in January 2009. The account publishes all the latest MEMRI clips, reports, and analyses from the Middle East and beyond.

Join over 500,000 daily subscribers of MEMRI content on social media – follow us now on Twitter for all new MEMRI content by visiting the MEMRI account on Twitter and clicking on "Follow."

Follow MEMRI on our other social media platforms on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

MEMRI – Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV – www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) – www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) – www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI In the Media – www.memriinthemedia.org

Contact Information:

MEMRI

[email protected]

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

Latest Reports

December 22, 2020

MEMRI Needs Your Support Today – Please Donate To Our 2020 End-Of-Year Campaign

December 22, 2020
By: Yigal Carmon and Alberto M. Fernandez

The Hard Lessons Of The Arab Spring

December 22, 2020

Russian Intellectual Lukyanov: Covid Has Had A Bigger Impact Than A World War

View More

Share this Report:

MEMRI
2020 End-Of-Year Campaign