MEMRI Twitter Account Reaches 70,000 Followers

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 21, 2020 – The MEMRI Twitter account has passed the milestone of 70,000 followers since its launch in January 2009. The account publishes all the latest MEMRI clips, reports, and analyses from the Middle East and beyond.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

