MEMRI TV's TOP 50 CLIPS FOR 2017 – PLEASE SUPPORT OUR WORK

TOP 50 MEMRI TV CLIPS OF 2017

Below for your review are the top 50 MEMRI TV clips of 2017.



California Imam Ammar Shahin Prays For Annihilation Of Jews, Calls To Liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque From Their 'Filth'

Sumaria TV (Iraq) – July 21, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.





Egyptian TV Host Youssef Al-Husseini Following London Mosque Attack: The Muslims Have Contributed Nothing But Terror, So Why Do You Expect Them To Love You?

ON TV (Egypt) – June 19, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.





Chairs, Cups Thrown As TV Debate On Sunni-Shi'ite Relations In Egypt Turns Violent

Alhadath Alyoum TV (Egypt) – February 3, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Australian Shi'ite Imam Mohammad Tawhidi: We Did Not Come To Australia To Have Burqas Running Around; Don’t Like It? Hop On A Kangaroo Back To Where You Came From

The Internet - "Rotary Club of Adelaide on YouTube" – March 20, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Liberal Saudi Author Turki Al-Hamad: Our Society Has Been Hijacked, But Liberalism Will Prevail

Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) – January 22, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Egyptian Lawyer Nabih Wahsh: It Is A National Duty To Rape Girls Who Wear Revealing Clothes

Assema TV (Egypt) – October 19, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Iraqi Cleric Salam Al-Askari: Jews Have Won International Respect Through Science, Whereas Muslims Have Become The World’s Headache

Assema TV (Egypt) – October 19, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Iranian Defense Minister: We Need To Surprise The Enemy, America, And Hit It Where It Hurts The Most

IRINN TV (Iran) – February 7 – March 2, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



American-Palestinian Activist Linda Sarsour: ISIS Is The Product Of A Politicized Foreign Policy Of War On Our People

The Internet – June 30, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



NYC Quds Day Rally: Hitler-Like Zionists Help ISIS And Killed JFK; Al-Baghdadi Is Israeli; U.S. #1 Terrorist

The Internet – June 23, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Aziz Moussa: Suicide Operations Are Forbidden In Riyadh As Well As Tel Aviv

Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) – December 15, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Iranian Regime Marks Anniversary Of 1979 U.S. Embassy Takeover With 2000 Km Range Missile Opposite Former

The Internet – November 4, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Nasrallah Leads Masses In Masses In 'Death To America' Chants; U.S. Jerusalem Declaration...

Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) – December 11, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Kuwaiti Writer Abdullah Al-Hadlaq: Israel Is A Legitimate State, Not An Occupier; There Was No Palestine; I Support Israel-Gulf-U.S. Alliance To Annihilate Hizbullah

Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) – December 11, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Friday Sermon At Jersey City, NJ: Imam Aymen Elkasaby Prays To Be Martyred On The Threshold Of The Al-Aqsa Mosque, Which Is 'Under The Feet Of The Apes And Pigs'

The Internet – "Islamic Center of Jersey City on YouTube" – December 8, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Kuwaiti Liberal Activist Nasser Dashti Clashes With Islamist Journalist Saeed Tawfiki Over Freedom Of Belief

Al-Rai TV (Kuwait) – November 19, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Iranian Speakers At New Zealand Quds Day Event: The Holocaust Was Fake

The Internet - "Islamic Ahlulbayt Foundation of New Zealand on YouTube" – June 23, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Yazidi Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil Breaks Down In Tears Recounting Atrocities Committed By ISIS Against Her People

Extra News TV (Egypt) – June 2, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



MEMRI Director Of Reform Mansour Al-Hadj: We Should Train Our Own Imams In The U.S., Export Our Tolerant Islam To The Middle East

Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.) – August 24, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Saudi Researcher Abdelhameed Hakeem: Jerusalem As Israeli Capital With Palestinian Management Of Islamic Holy Places Is A Framework For Peace; Arabs Must Change Anti-Jewish Mentality

Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.) – December 15, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Egyptian Cleric: Female Circumcision Has Economic Benefits; Jews Fight It In Keeping With Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion

Al-Seha Wal-Jamal TV (Egypt) – March 27, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Kuwaiti Journalist Abd Al-Aziz Alqenaei: Political Islam Has Brought Destruction And War To The Arab World; Secularism Offers Liberty, Equality, And Justice

Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – August 8, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Egyptian Lawyer Nabih Al-Wahsh: I'm Proud to Be Antisemitic; Will Kill Any Israeli I Lay My Eyes On

LTC TV (Egypt) – November 5, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



'Donald Trump' Paraded On Dog Leash In Streets Of St. Petersburg

The Internet – August 28, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Preacher At Al-Aqsa Mosque Calls To Annihilate The Jews, Destroy The Palestinian Authority And Arab Rulers

The Internet - "Aqsa Call on YouTube" – May 4, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



TV Debate In Egypt: Homosexuality A U.S. Plot against Our Society; Homosexuals Should Be Killed

LTC TV (Egypt) – September 26, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Shaker Elsayed, Imam Of Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque In Fairfax County, VA, Endorses FGM: It Prevents Girls From Becoming Hypersexually Active

The Internet – May 19, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Tariq Ramadan: Female Circumcision Is Not In The Quran, But Is Part Of Our Tradition; Discussion Should Be Internal, Not Cued By MEMRI

The Internet - "Tariq Ramadan on Facebook" – June 12, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Saudi Commentators Advocate a Military Operation to Annihilate Hizbullah

Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) – November 8, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Copenhagen Friday Sermon: Preacher Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Says: Soon Caliphate Will Uproot Colonialist, Crusader Jewish Entity

The Internet - "Al-Faruq Mosque on YouTube" – March 30, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Palestinian Ambassador To Iran: I Pray That Iran Will Produce 1,000 Nuclear Bombs

Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) – February 20, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Egyptian Intellectual Dr. Khaled Montaser: Islamic Extremism Does Not Stem From Poverty Or Ignorance; Our Interpretation Of Our Religion Is In Conflict With Modernity

Al-Nahar TV (Egypt) – January 12, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Kuwaiti Cleric Saalim At-Taweel: Jihad For The Sake Of Allah Means Fighting The Infidels To Make Them Convert To Islam; Enslaving Infidels Is One Of The Virtues Of Islam

The Internet - "Sheikh At-Taweel on YouTube" – November 7, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Children On Palestinian Authority TV: The Jews Poisoned Arafat; 'Millions Of Martyrs March Upon Jerusalem'

Palestinian Authority TV – November 17, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: Americans Are Cowards; Brought Diapers For Their Soldiers In Iraq

The Internet - "Syrian Army's Allies' Operation Room Online" – November 26, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami Threatens Europe: We Will Extend The Range Of Our Missiles To Wherever We Feel Threatened

Channel 1 (Iran) – November 25, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Jordanian Professor Ahmad Nofal On Manhattan Truck Attack: Such Attacks Will Not Destroy America, Which Will Collapse From Within

Yarmouk TV (Jordan) – November 3, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



IRGC General Kowsari: Israel Will Be Wiped Off Planet Earth In 25 Years Or Less

Al-Alam TV (Iran) – September 27, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



MAC-Vancouver Mosque Friday Sermon By Imam Tarek Ramadan: It Is Our Duty To Share The Jihad Against The Zionists, Using Any Means Necessary

The Internet - "MAC Vancouver on YouTube" – July 28, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



'Sister, You Will Drive' - Saudi Band Releases 'Born To Be Wild...'

The Internet - ""Most of Us" on YouTube" – October 1, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Shi'ite Bahraini Intellectual Dhiyaa Al-Musawi: Iran Is Exploiting The Shi'ites And Will Not Rest Until Every Arab Country Has Fallen Into Its Hands

The Internet - "Al-Musawi on YouTube" – August 6-30, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Egyptian Preacher Sayed Ahmad Ali Denies The Holocaust, States: There Can Be No Peace With The Jews

The Internet - "The Salafi Call in Ismailia on YouTube" – August 4-11, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Hizbullah Secretary-General Nasrallah Urges Jews To Leave

Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) – September 30-October 1, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Antwerp-Based Preacher Tahar Ibn Ali Against Instating Islamic Law: These Groups Call For Nothing But Hatred, We Need Freedom, Respect For The Other

The Internet - "Tahar Ibn Ali on YouTube" – July 27, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



New York/New Jersey Memorial Service For Former Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide Mahdi 'Akef: We Are Under Zionist-Crusader-Zoroastrian Attack In U.S., Europe

Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – July 27, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Sudanese Politician Abdallah Barakat In Favor Of Normalization Of Ties With Israel: We Must Not Be Held Captive By The Slogans Of The 1960's

Russia Today TV (Russia) – September 27, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Pro-Niqab Video by Islamic Central Council of Switzerland

The Internet - "IRZS on YouTube" – July 15, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



South African Muslim Scholar Ahmed Deedat: I Hate The Jews, Americans; If I Had An Atom Bomb I'd Drop It On Israel In A Minute – Archival

The Internet – August 4-11, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Senior Russian TV Host: Next To Melania, Michelle Looked Like A Housekeeper Who Had Just Taken Off Her Apron

Russia 1 – January 22, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.



Former Chief Palestinian Negotiator Nabil Shaath: We Will Not Stop Payment To Prisoners And Their Families

Palestinian Authority TV – August 27, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.