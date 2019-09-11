MEMRI TV Clips And Reports From The MEMRI 9/11 Archives Project 2019: Iraqi News Flash: 'Heart Of Evil' Has Been Struck; HTS Official: Post-9/11 Attacks Would Have Brought Down U.S.; Iranian Filmmaker: 9/11 Is A Big Lie, 3,000 Jews Were Warned To Stay Away; Al-Qaeda Urdu Magazine Marks 9/11, Quotes Bin Laden; Pittsburgh Imam: 9/11 Was False Flag Operation

Since the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has been monitoring, translating, and documenting content about them in Middle East- and South Asia-based media. For the 10th anniversary of 9/11, MEMRI launched its 9/11 Documentation Project, which examines the roots of the ideology that ultimately led to the attacks. It features primary-source material from Arab and Islamic print, broadcast, and online media, and from other sources; together with the archive of MEMRI research from the past two decades, it comprises the most extensive collection of material on this and related subjects in the world.

The MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project includes MEMRI translations of documents from Al-Qaeda and affiliate organizations, speeches by and interviews with Al-Qaeda and affiliated leaders, wills and statements by the 9/11perpetrators and their colleagues, and Al-Qaeda recruitment and indoctrination materials. It also tracks and documents conspiracy theories from across the Arab and Muslim world denying any Arab responsibility for the attacks and implicating others in them.

Throughout 2019, MEMRI has added new clips and reports to the project website. Among these are an archival clip of a September 11, 2001 Iraq TV news bulletin in which a reporter stated, in a voice-over to footage of the burning World Trade Center and chaos in Manhattan, that the "heart of evil" had been struck; a clip of an official of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) organization stating that additional large-scale attacks in the U.S. after 9/11 would have caused the country's collapse; a clip of an Iranian filmmaker calling 9/11 a "fabricated crime" and reiterating the claim that 3,000 Jews had been warned the previous day to stay away from the area; a report from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor on Al-Qaeda's Urdu-language magazine's commemoration of 9/11; and, from the MEMRI Sermons By Imams In The West project, a report on a Pittsburgh imam who in an audio recording stated that 9/11 – and most other terrorist attacks – were false flag operations.

The following are some of the clips and reports added to the MEMRI 9/11 Documentation Project this year; Also, visit the page for other content from this year.

Iraqi News Bulletin On September 11, 2001: The Heart Of Evil Has Been Struck; Whoever Carried Out The Attack Had Had Enough Of Hostile American Policy (Archival) – MEMRI TV Clip No. 7461

This clip shows a news bulletin that aired on Iraq TV on September 11, 2001. The anchor announced that two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in Manhattan, that Washington, D.C. was attacked, that thousands of people were killed or injured, that panic and hysteria were spreading among the American public, and that the American government has declared the highest state of emergency. Over footage of the WTC buildings burning, a reporter said that the "heart of evil" has been struck. He said that an unknown aircraft crashed into the first WTC building and that, shortly after, a civilian Boeing 767 crashed into the second building, which he referred to as the "Empire Styre Building." The reporter described the Twin Towers as a symbol of globalism, and he added that the American political decision-making centers had not been "out of reach of those who had had enough of the hostile American policy." The reporter said: "The question now is whether the Americans will learn that violence only begets more violence." The video was uploaded to a YouTube account of Iraq TV's archival footage.

In a video uploaded to the Internet on September 4, 2019, Sheikh Yahya Bin Taher Al-Farghali, an Egyptian member of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's (HTS) shura and shari'a councils, commented on 9/11. He said that "if additional acts [like 9/11] were to keep happening against America – another attack, and a third, fourth, and fifth attack – then America would collapse, along with its will to keep ruling the world, and it would seclude itself once again" but that after 9/11, the U.S. "caught numerous cells that could have continued to carry out attacks like 9/11 many times over."

Iranian filmmaker and TV host Nader Talebzadeh said in a February 27, 2019 interview on Ofogh TV (Iran) that people in America have no right to ask questions about the "fabricated crime" of 9/11. Talebzadeh referenced theories that the collapse of the Twin Towers had been a planned detonation and that 3,000 Jews had been warned to stay away from the area the day before the attack. He said that Iranian officials who want to sign the FATF's Combating Financing of Terrorism treaty should be warned of the "links" between FATF and 9/11, where he claimed FATF was "born." Talebzadeh, who is the organizer of Iran's New Horizon conference, was recently sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury. For more about Nader Talebzadeh, see MEMRI TV. Clips No. 7065, No. 1735, No. 945, No. 881, No. 127.

The latest issue of the Urdu-language jihadi magazine Nawa-i-Afghan Jihad ("the Voice of Afghan Jihad"), now published by Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on American cities.

The cover page of the monthly's August-September 2019 double issue features an image of the Twin Towers on fire on 9/11. It also quotes late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on its cover page as saying: "If our message could reach you (the Americans) through words, then we would not need to send it through planes."

In Broadcasts On Nur Uz-Zamaan's Radio Station, Imam Abdullah Says: 9/11, Other Terror Attacks Were False Flag Operations – MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 7868, January 30, 2019

Pittsburgh-based Imam Naeem Abdullah is a host on Nur Uz-Zamaan Institute's online radio station,[1] and there is an archive of thousands of hours of his broadcasts on Player.fm.[2] In the broadcasts, he refers to offensive jihad as "the type of jihad that the modern-day corrupt scholars are trying to say is invalid"[3] ;says that 9/11 and most other terrorist attacks were false flag operations[4]; and uses Islamic history to say that Jews and unbelievers cannot be trusted, that their agreements "ain't worth nothing," and that Jews are cowards.[5]

This excerpt is part of a larger report: Pittsburgh Imam Naeem Abdullah In Lectures And Sermons: Jews 'Run Everything,' 'Have All The Money,' And Are Cowards; Allah Changed Some Jews Into Apes And Pigs; White Supremacy Has Co-Opted Judaism And Christianity; 'Modern-Day Corrupt Scholars' Call Offensive Jihad Invalid; [U.S. National Who Pleaded Guilty On Al-Qaeda Charges] Tarik Shah Was My Housemate In NY And 'One Of My Wazirs [Deputies]'