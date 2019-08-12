MEMRI Summer 2019 Campaign Is Ending – If You Have Never Donated, Or Have Not Yet Donated This Year, We Need Your Support Today

Summer is quickly coming to an end, as is the MEMRI Summer 2019 fundraising campaign. This means that now is your final opportunity to donate to the campaign. We know that as a reader and subscriber, you value our research, translations, and analysis. Please help us continue to provide them. If you have not yet given a tax-deductible gift to MEMRI this year, or at all, we would be grateful if you would consider doing so at this time. Please consider supporting our vital work, with a monthly gift or even a one-time donation.

MEMRI RESEARCH IS MORE CRUCIAL NOW THAN EVER – WE NEED YOUR HELP TODAY

The White Supremacist Online Incitement project examines this incitement, hatred, and extremism on social media – and where it coincides and intersects with online jihadi incitement, hatred, and extremism.



The MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) tracks ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other jihadi groups and sympathizers across the globe; it has provided U.S. and Western authorities with massive amounts of information on jihadis which has led to arrests and prosecutions.



The Imams' Sermons in the West Project exposes radical imams preaching antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and extremism; recent MEMRI TV clips of these sermons across the U.S. and Canada have prompted widespread public criticism – and public apologies.

Since MEMRI began over two decades ago, it has been meeting the challenge of bridging the language gap between the Arab and Muslim world – including Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and North Africa – and the West, in addition to Russia, providing vital research, translations from primary sources, and original analysis. This research assists governments, policy makers, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, media, academia, and the general public in gaining a greater understanding of what is really being said in the region.

MEMRI IS AMONG THE MOST PRODUCTIVE RESEARCH INSTITUTES AND THINK TANKS IN THIS FIELD

So far in 2019, we have published 392 Special Dispatch translations, 38 Inquiry and Analysis reports, and 20 Daily Briefs, released 491 MEMRI TV clips that have had a total of over 20 million views, and sent out 428 emails of translations and research to readers like you.

MEMRI is one of the most productive think tanks in this field in the world. Today, we are asking you, our valued reader, to help ensure that we can continue to be. No other organization in the world is doing the work that MEMRI does.

PLEASE SUPPORT MEMRI TODAY – THE ONLY THING THAT MAKES OUR WORK POSSIBLE IS YOU

Donate today so that MEMRI can continue its success. Your donation is tax-deductible. You may donate online at www.memri.org/donate or mail a check to MEMRI, P.O. Box 27837, Washington, DC 20038-7837.

In gratitude for your consideration,