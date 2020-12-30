memri
December 30, 2020 Special Announcements No. 1005

MEMRI Research Output 2020 – Please Make Your Tax-Deductible Contribution Today

December 30, 2020
Special Announcements No. 1005

This year, 2020, has been one of the most productive ever for MEMRI.  Despite the tremendous difficulties we all have faced, MEMRI has remained one of the world's most prolific nonprofit think tanks focusing on the Middle East and South Asia and on threats to the U.S. and the West. Our research output equals or surpasses that of similar organizations many times our size with many times our budget.

But producing all this content is very costly, and it is only through your help that we can continue our vital work of supporting counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and throughout the West. We are very grateful to those of our valued readers who have already donated this year, and ask those who have not yet done so to please consider making a tax-deductible donation now.

This year, despite the global coronavirus pandemic, MEMRI has published:

  • Over 650 Special Dispatch translations

  • Nearly 100 Inquiry and Analysis reports and MEMRI Daily Briefs

  • Over 1,100 Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) reports

  • Nearly 200 Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) Project reports

  • Nearly 900 MEMRI TV clips – comprising over 2,000 minutes of translated video

  • Over 850 emails sent to our email subscribers

 Additionally, MEMRI websites have had millions of visits, MEMRI TV clips have had over 30 million views, and over 626,000 readers follow MEMRI on social media.

HELP US MAKE 2021 EVEN MORE SUCCESSFUL

In gratitude for your consideration,

Latest Reports

January 01, 2021

MEMRI Launches TikTok Account For MEMRI TV Clips

December 31, 2020

Final Hours To Support MEMRI In 2020

December 31, 2020

2020 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Lantos Archives On Antisemitism And Holocaust Denial

View More

Share this Report:

MEMRI
2020 End-Of-Year Campaign