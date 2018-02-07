MEMRI Marks Its 20th Year Of Providing Translations And Analyses From The Middle East, South Asia, And Russia

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 7, 2018 – The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), founded in 1998, is celebrating its 20th year of bridging the language gap between the West and the Middle East, South Asia, and now Russia through these regions' media, providing its readers with timely translations from Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, and Russian media as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, MEMRI is producing and disseminating content to hundreds of thousands of email subscribers and millions who view MEMRI TV clips online. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

“MEMRI was originally created to provide readers, in both the East and the West, comprehensive access to the primary-source material from the Arab and Muslim world,” said MEMRI founder and president Yigal Carmon. “MEMRI is a concept: Wherever there is a conflict between nations, ethnicities, religions, or regions, in order to understand those conflicts and to know how to tackle them, one has to go to primary source material – the media – to understand the present; to the schoolbooks, to understand the future; and to the religious texts, wherever religion plays a role in the life of the individual and the community. MEMRI has been doing this regarding the Arab and Muslim world since its inception 20 years ago, and, in 2016, we added to our mission the Russian media, since Russia is one of the countries in conflict both within itself and with its surroundings. I strongly believe that there is a vital need for research institutes to cover Chinese primary sources, since China is increasingly becoming a threat to its surroundings."

Over the past 20 years, MEMRI has expanded from translating news content from the Arab world to developing comprehensive projects on topics important to policy makers, military, law enforcement, and government. Among these are the Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) which tracks, examines, translates, and analyzes threats, planning, and global news by and about jihad and jihadi organizations and individuals, and the Cyber Jihad Lab (CJL) which monitors, translates, and researches jihadi and other types of hacktivist groups and activity, with a focus on encryption and other technologies. The MEMRI Reform Project monitors advocates of reform, including women's and human rights, in the Arab and Muslim world, amplifying their voices and examining the obstacles they face in advancing their cause.

MEMRI remains the only organization that provides this content to five main audiences – media, academia, legislatures, government, and the public at large – to inform the debate on and the understanding of these regions. MEMRI also supports militaries, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies worldwide. In its 21st year, MEMRI will launch new initiatives.

"In the past 20 years, MEMRI has contributed not only to the U.S. Executive Branch – White House, Department of Homeland Security, Justice Department, State Department, and many more – but to the work of Congress – House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans – on crucial issues, and our work is sought by over 700 universities in the U.S. and worldwide," said MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky.

