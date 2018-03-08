MEMRI Marks International Women's Day: Highlighting MEMRI's Women's Studies Initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 8, 2018 – For International Women's Day 2018, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is highlighting its translations and research on the situation of women in the Arab and Muslim world, as part of its Women's Studies Initiative – a major component of the MEMRI Reform Project, which identifies and supports those in the Arab and Muslim world who advocate for reform and human rights and who speak out against violent extremism and anti-Semitism. The Women's Studies Initiative's Tumblr page features all MEMRI reports and clips concerning women since the project was launched four years ago, on International Women's Day 2014.

MEMRI recently marked its 20th year of publishing timely translations from Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media and original analysis of ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and other trends. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew. This year, MEMRI plans to add new initiatives, including expanding its Reform Project.

Mansour Al-Hadj, director of the MEMRI Reform Project, said on the occasion of International Women's Day: "A significant part of the MEMRI Reform Project is dedicated to monitoring women's issues across the Arab and Muslim world, identifying and amplifying the voices of activists working for women's rights, and providing a platform for their activism to bring them to the attention of the West. At this time, we would like to highlight the work of the MEMRI Women's Studies Initiative over the past year."

