MEMRI JTTM Roundup: Jihadi Groups React To U.S. Recognition Of Jerusalem As Capital Of Israel

Following the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by U.S. President Donald Trump on December 6, 2017, jihadi groups around the world reacted with formal statements calling on Muslims to join the jihad, shed American and Israeli blood, and burn and storm American and Israeli embassies. Below are statements from jihadi groups, including the Taliban as well as Al-Qaeda's central leadership and its affiliates in Somalia, Yemen, and North Africa, among others.

Al-Qaeda Condemns Trump's Statement On Jerusalem; 'The Surest And Shortest Way To Confront The Aggression And Arrogance Of America, The Pharaoh Of This Age, Is Through Jihad'

On December 7, 2017, Al-Qaeda's central leadership released a statement in reaction to President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The statement, released in Arabic and English via Al-Qaeda's media wing Al-Sahab, calls upon Muslims worldwide to wage in jihad against America "by targeting its vital interests and the interests of its Zionist and Crusader allies everywhere," and to "declare a war with no respite against the nations of disbelief."

AQAP Condemns Trump Statement On Jerusalem, Vows To Support Palestinians

Following the declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a statement condemning Trump, saying Jerusalem and the holy land are not property that he can sell to "the Jews." The group vowed to provide the Palestinians with any support they require, and urged Muslims to support jihadi groups with arms and funds.

AQIM Condemns Trump Statement On Jerusalem, Accuses ‎Arab Rulers Of Enablement, Urges Muslims To Support ‎Palestinians

On December 7, 2017, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a statement in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's address the day before in which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Al-Shabab Issues Statement Following Trump Declaration On Jerusalem: ' We Urge All Muslims To Take Up Arms'

On December 6, 2017, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem (Al-Quds in Arabic) as the capital of Israel, the spokesman of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, Ali Dhiri, issued a statement to its news agency Shahada News calling for Muslims to take up weapons and conquer Jerusalem by force.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Condemns Trump's Statement On Jerusalem, Encourages Muslims To Restore It By Force

On December 8, 2017, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a major jihadi group fighting in Syria that dissociated itself from Al-Qaeda in July 2016, released a statement condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition, on December 6, of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The statement, which was posted on the group's Telegram channels, calls on Muslim nations to understand that "what has been taken by force, will only be restored by force."

HTS accused "the crusaders alliance" of "taking advantage" of the fact that Muslims are busy with their revolutions to "pass the latest decision" which it described as "confronting and underestimating of the feelings of Muslims and proving the real role of the U.S. as a claimed peace broker."

Kashmir Jihadi Group Calls On Muslims To Shed American And Israeli Blood, To Storm And Burn Embassies, To Stop 'The Madman Sitting In The White House' By Any Means

On December 7, 2017, the Kashmir-based jihadi group Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH), via its media wing Al-Hurr, released a statement in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The text of the communique was distributed on the group's official Telegram channel in English and in Urdu.

The statement calls for Muslims across the world to "attack and harm US and Israeli Embassies, companies and financial and commercial interests" adding that "the honor of Beit Al-Maqdis will be restored by shedding the blood of Americans and Israelis [...] the Holy Land must be a graveyard for Jews."

Afghan Taliban Statement On Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel's Capital: 'This Decision… Will Fan The Flames Of Conflict In The Entire World'

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued the following statement:

"Finally, America has fully exposed her colonialist face and declared enmity towards Islam as well as support for a policy of occupation and colonization of Muslim lands. The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns recognition of Muslim's first Qibla – Bait al-Maqdas – as the capital of the occupying Israel by the president of America and considers it anti-Muslim bigotry and a reckless step.