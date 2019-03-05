Mauritanian Cleric Muhammad Ould Dedew: Jews Are Allah's Enemies; Jews – And Christians, Who 'Are Not Like The Christians Of The Past' – Are Behind All Usury, Banks, Casinos, Insurance Companies; When Zionist Dream 'Does Not Come True They Will Go Back... To Russia And To Their Countries Of Origin'

Mauritanian cleric Muhammad Ould Dedew said in a February 12 show on Dorar TV (Sudan) that the Jews are the enemies of Allah and of economy and that they use false means to plunder the wealth of others. He said that they are behind insurance companies, casinos, lotteries, and usurious banks. He also said that the Christians are arrogant and haughty by nature. In a February 5, 2019 show on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza), Dedew said that there will be two great wars with the Jews in which they will be the followers of the Antichrist and in which the rocks and the trees will call out to Muslims saying that there are Jews hiding behind them. In addition, he said that the Zionists are a wretched people and that Jerusalem will be liberated soon.

February 5, 2019 On Dorar TV – "To This Day, [The Jews] Behave Just Like Their Ancestors, The Enmity Towards Allah Is Ingrained In Them – They Are The Enemies Of Allah Among His Creatures"

Muhammad Ould Dedew: "The minds of some Muslims have become weak. Some of those corrupt tyrants thought that if they allowed the Pope to hold a mass in the Arabian Peninsula, and if they invited him and built an 'Abrahamic House' for him, this would change Islam, just like Judaism and Christianity had been changed. But this plan was doomed to fail before it began. Islam cannot be changed.

[...]

"To this day, [the Jews] behave just like their ancestors. The enmity towards Allah is ingrained in them. They are the enemies of Allah among his creatures.

[...]

"In addition, they are the enemies of economy and they spread corruption upon the land. They have always enabled unlawful trade. Whenever they could, they would plunder people's wealth using false means. The institutions they established are the basis for the world economy. Who invented the usurious banks?"

Interviewer: "They did."

Muhammad Ould Dedew: "Did these banks emerge from Greek, Roman, Persian or Byzantine civilization? No, they were invented by the Jews. The casinos and lotteries..."

Interviewer: "And the cinemas and fashion houses..."

Muhammad Ould Dedew: "Who founded them? The Jews did. Who invented the insurance companies? The Jews did. They were all invented by the Jews. We should never be ashamed to say things as they are. The same applies to the Christians. Many of today's Christians are not like the Christians of the past.

[...]

"These are the most arrogant people. Look at the haughtiness and arrogance of America. Look at the haughtiness of the European Union. This arrogance is ingrained in them."

[...]

February 12, 2019 On Al-Aqsa TV – "Then The Trees And Rocks Will Say: 'Oh Servant Of Allah, Oh Muslim, There Is A Jew Behind Me, Come And Kill Him,' Except For The Gharqad, Which Is One Of The Trees Of The Jews"

"We are certain that there will be two wars with the Jews. The first will occur before the return of Jesus and the emergence of the Antichrist. During this war, the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be liberated, and the Jews will be defeated. The remaining Jews will turn to the East and settle in Isfahan. When the Antichrist comes, 40,000 of them will gather, wearing scarves on their heads. Then the Antichrist will conquer Al-Sham once again.

"Jesus son of Mary will overtake him and kill him. This is the second war.

"Then the trees and rocks will say: 'Oh servant of Allah, oh Muslim, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him,' except for the Gharqad, which is one of the trees of the Jews."

[...]

Interviewer: "Based on today's reality, how do you see the near future of Jerusalem?"

Muhammad Ould Dedew: "I believe that Jerusalem will be liberated just as Gaza was liberated. The Zionist enemy constitute people of humiliation and wretchedness. They have come from all corners of the Earth, dreaming of a pleasant life of luxury and happiness, as was promised to them in the Balfour Declaration. When this dream does not come true, they will go back. Many of them already have, during the latest war, in which Ben Gurion Airport was shut down, and the missiles reached the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

"Many of them moved back to Russia and to their countries of origin."