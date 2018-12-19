Khartoum Friday Sermon By Sheikh Muhammad Tannoun Cites 'Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion,' Says: The Jews Are Behind Every War; The War With Them Is Not Of Borders But Of Faiths; 'Oh Allah, Count Them One By One, Kill Every Last One'

During a December 7 Friday sermon in Khartoum, which aired on Sudan TV, Sheikh Muhammad Tannoun talked about The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion and said that the Jews want to control the world through their religion. He accused the Jews of being behind every war in history, including both world wars and all the wars taking place in the world today, because they can only live in an atmosphere of corruption, war, and strife. He then said that there is no point in normalizing relations with the Jews because the conflict with them is a religious war than can only be settled through jihad. Sheikh Tannoun concluded the sermon with a prayer for the annihilation of the Jews. For more from Sheikh Muhammad Tannoun, see MEMRI TV clip no. 1471 Friday Sermon In Sudan: Palestine Is Occupied By The Offspring Of Apes And Pigs, May 25, 2007.

"WWI And WWII, The Wars Before Them, And The Wars That Are Taking Place Now In Our Countries And In Other Countries... The Jews Are Behind All Of Those Wars"

Sheikh Muhammad Tannoun: "The Jews claim that Palestine and any other land that they have inhabited belongs to them. In The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, they say that they want to rule the world according to one religion only – their religion. This is why they want to turn Jerusalem into the capital of this global state.

[...]

"We must read the Quran to understand the Jews and their characteristics. Is there a single verse in the Quran praising the Jews after they had violated their pacts with Allah and His messengers, and after they had slayed their prophets? No. [The Quran says:] 'Whenever they kindle the fire of war, Allah extinguishes it.' All the wars that have taken place – WWI and WWII, the wars before them, and the wars that are taking place now in our countries and in other countries... The Jews are behind all of those wars. They can live only in an atmosphere of corruption, wars, and strife. [The Quran says:] 'They strive to spread corruption in the land.' The verb is in the present tense. It is obvious. The verse does not say 'they used to spread' or 'they will spread'... It says that they strive to spread [corruption] in the present and in the future. 'They strive to spread corruption in the land.' So why do we normalize relations with the corruptors and befriend them?"

[...]

"Oh Allah, Count Them One By One, Kill Every Last One Of Them, And Do Not Spare A Single One Of Them"

"There cannot be a permanent peace or a full agreement with them, because the war with them is not a marginal or trivial war. The war is not about borders that can be redrawn. They do not have borders. The war is not a war of conflicting interests that can be settled. The war is not a national war or a strategic war. This is a war of faiths. It's either us or them.

"Religious wars cannot be settled through maneuvers, agreements, or compromises. [They can be settled] only through Jihad. If we can go there and wage Jihad, we should do so, but there are borders, restrictions, and obstacles. If we cannot wage Jihad with our lives, we should do it with our money.

[...]

"Oh Allah, inflict the Jews with Your powerful might. Oh Allah, demonstrate upon them the wonders of Your might. Oh Allah, count them one by one, kill every last one of them, and do not spare a single one of them."