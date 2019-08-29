Kerman Friday Sermon By Former Iranian Minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi: Narrative Of 'So-Called Holocaust' Should Be Researched; The Jews, Zionism Constitute An Invasive Civilization Of Arrogance

Former Iranian Justice And Interior Minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, who currently serves as an advisor to Iran's Head of the Judiciary, said in a May 31, 2019 Friday sermon in Kerman, Iran that the narrative about Israel being established because the Jews needed to escape Nazi crematoriums and the "so-called Holocaust" is questionable because it seems unlikely that the Jews would have been able to move to Palestine and establish a state in the two years between 1943, when he said the Jews were burned by the Nazis, and 1945, when he said Israel was established. He also said that the fight against the Jews and Zionism is a fight against a "contemporary invasive civilization of arrogance" and that it is a "great war between civilizations." The sermon aired on Kerman TV (Iran).

"In Order To Flee This Mass Murder – The So-Called Holocaust – Which Now Serves As Leverage And As A Club Over Everybody's Heads..."

Mostafa Pourmohammadi: "It is said that the Nazi Party and Hitler set up crematoria in Germany, and that they burned the Jews in them. It is also said that the Jews had nowhere to go and that they wanted a homeland. In order to flee this mass murder – the so-called Holocaust – which now serves as leverage and as a club over everybody's heads... In the right place and at the right time, the story of the Holocaust, which serves as their pretext, must be researched. When did all this happen? After the establishment of the Nazi Party in 1933 and after World War II, at the end of which they said the first crematoria were set up. That is, in 1943. Interestingly enough, an article was written in the New York Times that same year, and it stated that Hitler was killing and burning the Jews. When was that? In 1943. In 1945, at the end of World War II, the Jews gathered and established the Jewish State. The story of the Holocaust had happened two years earlier. How can this happen in two years? Where were the Jews? They were scattered during the war. How did they manage to establish the State of Israel? What, is it that easy to establish a state and change a land?"

"If We Are Fighting The Jews – Zionism – Then We Are Fighting The Contemporary Invasive Civilization Of Arrogance"

"If we are fighting the Jews – Zionism – then we are fighting the contemporary invasive civilization of arrogance. This is a great war between civilizations, not just a war against a plundering state."