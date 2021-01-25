Journalist Li Gang On Chinese TV In Arabic: U.S. Chaos Means The Collapse Of The 'Beacon Of Democracy'; The U.S. Has Become A Source Of Concern And Must Stop Causing Everybody Problems

Chinese journalist Li Gang blasted American democracy in a monologue that aired the official Chinese TV CGTN Network in Arabic. The monologue was posted on CGTN on YouTube on January 21, 2021. Gang said that American politicians have considered themselves to be the defenders of democracy, while America has strived to spread its brand of democracy worldwide and to "incite violent confrontation everywhere." He added that the chaos in America today shows the worst of America, and warned of a collapse of the "beacon of democracy." He elaborated that American democracy is used as a weapon in the effort to spread American values and to strive for world hegemony. Gang said that the United States, which has long been expressing its "concern" over the democratic circumstances in other countries, has now become a "source of concern." He added that it accuses other countries of lacking democracy and uses this as a pretext to impose sanctions and to topple regimes. Gang stated that America must inspect itself and stop causing problems for everybody else.

"The Chaos In The United States Today... Warns Of The Collapse [Of The U.S. As A] 'Beacon Of Democracy'"

Li Gang: "For a long time, American politicians have considered themselves to be the defenders of democracy, and have claimed to be occupying the top spot in the so-called 'beacon of democracy.' They have strived to promote American democracy worldwide, and to incite violent confrontation everywhere. However, the chaos in the United States today displays the worst of America, and warns of the collapse of the aforementioned 'beacon of democracy.'

[...]

"American Democracy Has Always Served As A Tool... To Polish Its Image[,] As A Weapon In The Effort To Spread American Values, And To Strive For World Hegemony"

"American democracy has always served as a tool in the hand of the U.S. to polish its image across the world. In addition, it served as a weapon in the effort to spread American values, and to strive for world hegemony. But the United States, which for a long while has been expressing its 'concern' about the democratic circumstances in other countries, has now become a source of concern.

[...]

The U.S. Should "Stop Causing Problems For Everybody Else"

"Today, the United States is socially fragmented. A fragmented superpower will be everybody's problem.

"When the U.S. accuses other countries of lacking democracy, and uses this as a pretext to impose sanctions, to topple regimes, or to launch military strikes, it must inspect its own self, and stop causing problems for everybody else."