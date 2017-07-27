Jordanian Journalist In Omani Daily: In Middle Ages, Jewish Scholars Instructed To Use Non-Jews' Blood To Prepare Matza; Today They Incite Soldiers To Murder Palestinians

In a July 9, 2017 article in the Omani daily Al-Watan, journalist Faiz Rashid, a Palestinian of Jordanian origin, repeated the medieval libel that the Jews murdered Christian children to use their blood to make matza, as well as the Damascus blood libel of 1840. Citing numerous antisemitic writings authored or translated over the years in the Arab world, Rasheed presented detailed descriptions of the Jews' alleged use of blood as part of this ritual. He added that, just as the Medieval Jewish scholars called for the murder of non-Jews, today's Jewish scholars incite Israeli soldiers to murder Palestinians. Rasheed described Israel as a "fascist entity" and rejected the possibility of making peace with it.

It should be noted that Rashid published an almost identical version of this article in April 2017, also in the Omani Al-Watan daily, as well as on several websites.[1]



The following are excerpts from his July 9, 2017 article:[2]

"The Zionist movement, and its political representatives in the state of the [Zionist] entity, endeavored and continue to endeavor to hide considerable information regarding a significant change that the Jewish scholars made to the Bible during the Middle Ages... in accordance with their whims and interests, to ensure their control over the poor Jews in the countries where they lived, [so that those Jews] would implement their instructions and not mix with the societies within which they resided. One of these [instructions] pertained to the [issue of] the Jews' human sacrifices.

"The issue, in brief, is that in the Middle Ages (the age of witchcraft), according to the new distorted Jewish law that the Jewish scholars of that time had diligently invented, the preparation of matza for the Jewish holidays required [the Jews] to mix in human blood! This, according to the book Antisemitism: Its History and Causes by Bernard Lazare.[3] Yes, human blood that they took from a Christian or a Muslim, even if they had to kill him with aggression to do so. Yes, these are human sacrifices! In accordance with the principles [of their religion] it was customary for the Jews... to murder children, to take their blood and to mix it into... the holiday matza that they prepared. Sacrifices for the Purim holiday, for example, were chosen from among the young people. The method of killing and collecting the blood is as follows: the blood of the victim is taken and dried into pellets that are mixed into the matza dough, and whatever is left over is kept for the next holiday. Victims for the Jewish Passover holiday are usually [chosen] from among children under the age of ten. The blood of the victim is mixed with the blood in the matza either before or after it is dried (See the book by the wise and learned Syrian religious authority Mustafa Al-Zarqa, The Treasure Hidden in the Principles of the Talmud).[4] Next, the blood is removed from the victim, either by means of a 'needle container,' which is a receptacle that contains all the victim's [blood], and has sharp needles on every side that are stuck into the body of the victim (following the murder) so that the blood flows into a receptacle prepared especially for this purpose by the Jews who are eager to collect it... [Alternatively,] the victim is slaughtered as a sheep is slaughtered, and his blood is distilled into a receptacle, or his arteries are cut in numerous places so that the blood will flow from them.

"As for the fate of the blood – it is transferred to the relevant Jewish scholar so that he can mix it with the matza, and what is left over is dried and preserved for future holidays (see the book The Jews and Human Sacrifice by Muhammad Fawzi Hamza, the book The End of the Jews by Abu Al-Fada Muhammad A'ref, and the book The Jewish Issue among the Arab and Foreign Nations by Abdallah Hussein).[5] Obviously, all this [occurred] in the past. Therefore, the Zionist movement tried to hide [the existence of] these principles and their implementation... To ensure that what I have written [here] does not remain abstract, I present the following event. The protocol is documented and archived at the sharia courts in Aleppo, Hama, and Damascus, and [the incident] happened in 1840.[6] A copy was received by French Orientalist Charles Laurent and he published it in a French book that was [later] translated into Arabic by Dr. Yousuf Nasrallah and published in Cairo in 1898.

"[The French monk] Father Thomas lived in Damascus and practiced medicine. On one of his journeys he vaccinated children against smallpox. One time he reached a Jewish neighborhood... in order to vaccinate the children, and he disappeared there. At the order of the Ottoman governor a search was conducted for him in the Jewish neighborhood, but nothing was found. At the same time two Greeks arrived at the court of the Ottoman ruler in Damascus and confirmed to the police that, when they passed through the Jewish neighborhood on the day the priest disappeared, they saw a Jewish barber by the name of Moshe Bechor Yehuda murder Father Thomas, then distill his blood, and use it to make matza. The barber was arrested, as was the [Jewish] jurisprudent. The leaders of the Jews published [a request for] pardon and the two were released.

"Less than a year ago, on August 24, 2016, several rabbis of the Zionist entity published a religious ruling inciting Zionist soldiers to murder Palestinians: 'Kill them, liquidate them mercilessly for the sake of the security of Israel.' About ten years ago these rabbis established a movement called 'The New Sanhedrin' – the new gathering of scholars. This gang was founded by Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, recipient of the Israel Prize and of the President's Prize, which are considered two of the most prestigious awards in the state of the [Zionist] entity.[7]

"As for those who delude themselves that it is possible to establish peace with this fascist entity, I say: Are you not aware of the violent ideology implemented by the [Zionist] entity on a daily basis against the Palestinian people and our nation? Have you not read about the human sacrifices organized by the Jewish scholars? There are numerous Arab and foreign articles, studies, and books about the various aspects of the Israeli phenomena of criminal violence and Zionist murder. The most important of these are The Israeli War Crimes by William Bradford [sic]; The Terrorist Origins of the Israeli Herut Party, by Bassam Abu Ghazala[8]; Zionism and Violence – Philosophy and Strategy, by Hussein Tantawi[9], and The Culture of Violence in the Politics of Zionist Sociology, written by Imad Abdul-Ghani in 2001.[10] One of the best people who also wrote about this subject is Noam Chomsky, and [there is also] the book Zionism and Violence: From the Beginning of Settlement to the Al-Aqsa Intifada, [published] by Abdel Wahab El-Messiri several years prior to his death [in 2008]."[11]