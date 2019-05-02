Jordanian Journalist: Israel's Leaders Are Implementing 'The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion' In Full

In a February 7, 2019 article in the Jordanian t daily Al-Dustour, 'Awwad Al-Saqr wrote that The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, written by the leaders of the Zionist Movement, set out strategic plans for taking over the world which Israel has been implementing by spreading chaos, wars and corruption and presenting any criticism it as antisemitism. He added that this is only the tip of the iceberg, and what is unknown about the Protocols is even graver and more dangerous.

The following are excerpts from his article:



Cover of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion in Arabic translation (image: arabjo.net, October 2, 2018)

"Israel was founded on the soil of historic Palestine at a time when we were unmindful of our interests. The leaders of the Zionist Movement planned to attain this goal in full ever since they held their first World Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland, in 1897, presided over by Theodor Herzl, the founder of the abominable Zionist Movement. The ideologues [of this movement] formulated strategic plans for taking over the world politically, economically, ideologically and by means of the media, and called this plan The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Since then, the leaders of Israel have been following [these Protocols] and implementing them in full. I saw a need to present these satanic Protocols so that we, [both] leaders and citizens, draw lessons and realize the depth of our Zionist enemies' cunning and hostility and [the scope of] their plots.

"The plan comprises 23 Protocols focusing on the spreading of chaos, war and internal unrest in the world, and justify every kind of crime against non-Jews, whom they call goyim, meaning 'the nations.'[1] They have rulings by rabbis [permitting them] to commit every kind of crime, abomination and sin in order to attain these goals... The Protocols also deal with the takeover of education and the media, because education instills certain perceptions and values in future generations, and the press shapes and directs [public] opinion. In addition, these abominable Protocols focus on spreading bribery and corruption in society, just as they strive to spread religious, tribal and sectarian fanaticism and sow hostility and enmity between neighboring countries, so that hostility will persist and unity will not prevail. Another [goal] on which the Protocols focus is corrupting morals, [planting] agents, presenting the Jews as persecuted, and presenting any resistance or even criticism of Israel as stemming from antisemitism. They also focus on distracting people using every form of worldly pleasure, entertainment and sport so as to occupy the masses in their free time with matters that are far from politics. One of the important goals [set out] in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion is drowning countries in foreign debt so they will not be able to recover and will remain shackled to international funds until their citizens lose faith in their governments.

"Everything stated above about the abominable Protocols is just the tip of the iceberg, and their hidden [parts] are far graver and more terrible and harsh. Is it not time for us to draw lessons, even if we are very late [in doing so]? 'Better late than never,' as the saying goes. The Jews have been known throughout history for foot-dragging and argumentativeness for its own sake, even [when dealing] with prophets and divine messengers, for they said to the prophet Moses, 'We will not believe you until we see God plainly with our own eyes' [Quran 2:55]. The story of Moses's argument with the Jews is well-known: he asked them to slaughter a cow as a sacrifice to Allah after He saved them from Pharaoh, and they pelted him with pointless questions... 'and then they slaughtered it, but they could hardly do it' [Quran 2:71]. In other words, they eventually [slaughtered the cow], but only after much hesitation and not from inner conviction. This means that they have a natural tendency to argue and set impossible terms. [If this is how they treat prophets,] how should they treat [ordinary] human beings? We have no recourse but to trust in God."[2]