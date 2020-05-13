Jordanian Jihadi Cleric Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi Condemns Saudi Writer Turki Al-Hamad For Tweeting 'All Religions Lead To Allah,' Calls It 'Act Of Unbelief,' Cites Death Fatwa On Him





On May 7, 2020, prominent Jordanian Salafi-jihadi ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi published a post on Telegram[1] condemning prominent Saudi writer Turki Al-Hamad for tweeting that "all religions lead to Allah." Al-Maqdisi called the statement a "clear act of unbelief" and recalled a fatwa calling for Al-Hamad's death issued by the radical Saudi cleric Hamoud Al-Shu'aybi, who died in 2001.

Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi, the prominent Jordan-based sheikh and spiritual mentor of Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi, the man who founded the Al-Qaeda offshoot that would later become ISIS, posted a series of messages on his Telegram channel, which has almost 5,000 subscribers. Al-Maqdisi shared a screenshot of Al-Hamad's tweet, in which he said: "If all roads lead to Rome, all religions lead to Allah. Different ways and one Lord." Commenting on the tweet, Al-Maqdisi wrote: "Even the Jews and the Christians don't agree with this clear act of unbelief and they don't acknowledge that our God and their God are one and they don't believe that the roads leading to him are one. They reject the beliefs of all religions and they consider theirs to be the only one leading to the Lord."

After referring to the tweet as "a clear act of apostacy," Al-Maqdisi condemned Saudi Arabia, saying that its laws protect Al-Hamad, whom he described as an "apostate." Al-Maqdisi concluded his post by writing: "My Allah have mercy on sheikh Al-Shu'aybi, who knew [Al-Hamad's] true nature long time ago and deemed him to be unbeliever and said he must be killed and not offered a chance to repent."

