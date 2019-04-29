Jihadi Ideologue Celebrates Notre Dame Cathedral Fire, Threatens Jihad Against France

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On April 17, 2019, the influential jihadi ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi, based in Jordan, posted a poem on his Telegram channel celebrating the devastating April 15, 2019, fire which destroyed large parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The poem portrays the burning of the cathedral as just punishment for France's colonial-era crimes against Muslim nations and the Christian Church's persecution of Muslims, and threatens future jihad against France. The post includes an eight-second video showing the cathedral's spire, topped with a cross, collapsing in the blaze.

The following is a translation of the poem, whose author is unknown:

"The cross was broken, a sign of good omens

And the building collapsed in a fiery blaze.

Oh accursed Paris, "rejoice" over tidings

Of humiliation, burning, and poverty.

Let me not find a deceiver to lament them

Or one speechless with grief for the ancient monument.

By no means! We rejoice over anything that hurts them,

So beware, oh hypocrites, beware!

The land of Syria has not forgotten their crimes, nor has

Africa forgotten centuries of captivity.

How many mosques, have the cannons erased their traces

In our land, how many ruins of colonialism?

How much have our peoples been degraded in the name of the Church?

Behold, the rivers of blood flow!

We will return to water the paving stones of their nightclubs

With the blood of the unbelievers we shall meet.

France thought it would defeat our Lord,

But he who tries to defeat the Omnipotent one will be defeated.[1]