Jihad and Terrorism Threat Montior (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of February 22-29, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Media Operative Shares Material From Insurgency In Philippines; ISIS Claims 12 Soldiers Killed In Recent Attack

On February 16 and 18, 2020, new unofficial photographs and a video of ISIS fighters in the Philippines were published on a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channel.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter Threatens Police In France

On February 26, 2020, an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter shared a poster in French on an ISIS channel, showing a French national police car and text which threatens the lives of policemen and urges supporters in France to attack them.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Indonesian Former Rock Musician Turned Singer Of Pro-ISIS, Jihadi Nasheeds Active On YouTube, Twitter, Telegram

Platform: YouTube, Twitter, Telegram

ISIS Claims Attack On U.S.'s Bagram Airbase Using Three Grad Missiles

On February 22, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) in its Khurasan Province released a statement claiming that its fighters had attacked the U.S.'s Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan using three Grad missiles.

Supporters Release New Pro-ISIS Magazine Focusing On India

On February 22, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet, which claims to represent ISIS fighters in India, released the first issue of a new magazine.

ISIS Focus On India – Review Of Recent Threats

In recent weeks the Islamic State (ISIS), and media outlets affiliated with the organization, have stepped up threats to India and highlighted attacks against targets in India carried out by ISIS operatives.

Al-Shabab Spokesman Issues Threat To All Non-Muslims In Kenyan North Eastern Province

On February 26, 2020, the spokesman for Somali jihadi group Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, delivered a speech in the Somali language directed at the Somali-Muslim population in Kenya's North Eastern Province.

Al-Shabab Releases Statement Eulogizing Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Leader Qasim Al-Rimi, Welcomes Appointment Of Khalid Batarfi As Successor

On February 24, 2020, the media arm of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab) released a statement eulogizing the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Qasim Al-Rimi and welcoming the appointment of its new leader Khalid Batarfi.

Al-Qaeda Affiliated Groups And Outlets Publish Statements In Praise Of Slain Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Leader

Several days following the acknowledgement by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) of its leader's death in a recent U.S. airstrike, Al-Qaeda affiliated groups and media outlets continued to issue statements lauding Qasim Al-Rimi.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Clerics Condemn Syrian Jihadi Factions That Accept Turkish Backing

On February 16, 2020, a website and a Twitter account associated with a prominent Salafi-jihadi ideologue posted a three-page essay discussing whether it is acceptable for jihadi factions fighting in Syria to receive backing from Turkey.

Senior AQIM Leader In Audio Message On Anniversary Of Anti-Regime Protests in Algeria: Cut All Connection With Regime To Overthrow It

On February 23, 2020, the official media outlet of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a video featuring an audio message, on its channels.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Video Stressing Its Determination To Continue Fighting In Syria To Defend Islam Following Taliban's Example

On February 23, 2020, the media arm of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), released a video stressing the group's determination to continue fighting in Syria "to defend Islam" and expressing its aspiration to follow the Taliban's example, which it praised for fighting its enemy for 18 years.

Urdu Daily: 'Afghan Taliban Have Convinced America Not To Accept The Current Government [Of President Ashraf Ghani]'

According to an Urdu daily, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has convinced the United States to "agree on ending the Ghani government" – referring to the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani.