Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor Weekly – November 28-December 5, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Article In New Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine 'Wolves Of Manhattan' Urges 'Lone Wolves' In The West To Exploit Coronavirus Pandemic By Handing Out Poisoned Masks, Burning Cars Of 'Crusaders'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

In November 26, 2020 a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet released the first issue of a new magazine that included an article suggesting ways to exploit the coronavirus pandemic by handing out poisoned masks to passersby or burning the cars of "Crusaders" in the streets.

EXCLUSIVE: First Issue Of New Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Encourages Lone-Wolf Attacks In The West

On November 26, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet posted the first issue of a new magazine aimed at instructing jihadis who "live among the infidels" to carry out various kinds of attacks.

EXCLUSIVE: Iran-Backed Shi'ite Militia In Iraq: Israel, The United States And Saudi Arabia Are Responsible For Fakhrizadeh Assassination And Will Pay The Price For Their Crime

Following the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on a road near Tehran on November 27, 2020, an Iraqi Shi'ite militia loyal to Iran released a statement in which it referred to the assassination as "a treacherous and cowardly act" of the Zionist-American-Saudi axis of evil.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Slam Afghan Taliban And Al-Qaeda Over Taliban Delegation's Meeting Iranian Ambassador In Doha Over Fakhrizadeh Assassination

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

Supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) have lashed out at Al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban after a delegation from the Taliban with the Iranian ambassador to Qatar to express condolences for the November 27 assassination outside Tehran of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

EXCLUSIVE: Spokesman Of Iran-Backed Group In Iraq: U.S. Administration 'Begged' For A Conditional Truce With The Resistance Factions, At Least During U.S. Elections; Truce Will End If Any Resistance Commander Or Headquarters Are Targeted

On November 24, 2020, the spokesman of an Iran-backed Iraqi group announced in an interview that Iraqi Shi'ite factions do not trust that the U.S. intends to follow through on its decision to withdraw from Iraq.

ISIS Claims Deaths Of Several Canadians, Dozens Of Chadian Soldiers In Lake Chad Attack

On November 26, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) West Africa Province claimed responsibility for an attack in which dozens of Chadian soldiers and several of their Canadian counterparts were killed in the Lake Chad area.

Islamic State's West Africa Province Claims Capture Of Red Cross Employee In Nigeria

On December 2, 2002, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for capturing a Red Cross employee in northern Nigeria.

ISIS Claims Attack On Christians In Indonesia

On November 28, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) East Asia Province claimed responsibility for an attack targeting Christians on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island.

Captured ISIS Mufti Of Mosul Shifa Al-Nima: The Christians Of Mosul Were Offered To Stay And Pay Jizya But Preferred To Leave; We Confiscated Their Property

Click here to view the clip on MEMRI TV.

On November 28, 2020, Al-Iraqiya TV (Iraq) aired an interview with the captured ISIS Mufti of Mosul, Shifa Al-Nima in which he discussed the Christians of Mosul and how they had left the city.

Article In ISIS Magazine Incites Anti-France Terror Attacks, Declares: 'We Are Doomed If We Don't Defend Our Prophet'

An article in the latest issue of Sawt Al-Hind ("The Voice of India") urges supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) not to compromise on blasphemous acts committed against Prophet Muhammad.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Channel On Video-Sharing Platform BitChute Hosts ISIS Lectures

On November 21, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channel was opened on the video-sharing platform BitChute, dedicated to lectures from ISIS's radio station.

ISIS Supporters Denounce Telegram Channel For Critical Post About Leader

In recent days, online supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) have lashed out at a Telegram channel in response to a series of posts in which it criticized the group and its leader.

New Pro-ISIS English Magazine Appears Online

In recent days, supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) published the first issue of a new English-language newsletter.

Leader Of Al-Qaeda's Syria Affiliate Justifies Beheading Of Those Who Insult The Prophet Muhammad

On November 24, 2020, the official outlet of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate published an eight-page essay by the group's leader.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Claims Terrorist Designation By U.S., Now Rescinded, Was Based On Chinese 'Deception,' Calls On Other Countries To Follow U.S. Lead

On November 5, 2020, the U.S. State Department rescinded the terrorist designation of the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a Uyghur jihadi group believed to be active in China's Xinjiang province, also known as East Turkestan.

Imprisoned British-Born Aid Worker Released By Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)

On November 25, 2020, Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released a British-born aid worker from detention in one of the group's prisons.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate, Local 'Muslims' Carry Out Several Attacks On French, UN Forces In Mali

In recent days a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet reported on several attacks on forces of the French Barkhane and United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Leaflet Directed At Yemeni Locals Accuses U.S. Of Waging War On Islam, Vows To Continue Jihad Against It

On November 26, 2020, several Telegram channels affiliated with Al-Qaeda media published a leaflet by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

Iran-Backed Group Launches New Website In Defiance Of 'U.S. Scheme To Silence The Truth'

On November 25, 2020, an Iran-backed group launched a news website.

Female Students Absent From Photos Of Students Taking Exams At Taliban-Controlled Madrassas In Afghanistan

On November 23, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) published photos of students taking midyear exams at madrassas in different parts of Afghanistan where the Taliban control the Islamic seminaries. These photos do not show any female students taking the exams.

Photos Show Afghan Taliban Fighters In Afghanistan

On November 29, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) published photos of armed Taliban fighters in the country's Nimruz province.