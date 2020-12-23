Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor Weekly – December 19-26, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Release New Posters Highlighting Their Interest In Christmas Attacks In Paris, U.S.

On December 21, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet released posters highlighting its desire to carry out a terrorist attack during the holiday season.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Posters Call On Supporters To Target Christians During Holiday Season In Bars, Restaurants

On December 17, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet released a poster showing an ISIS sniper taking aim at Santa Claus.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Video Calls On Supporters To Kill Americans, Europeans, Australians, And Canadians: 'Plan Your Perfect Killing Spree'; 'Coldly Kill Them'; 'Stab Them, Shoot Them' (Warning – Graphic Content)

On December 18, 2020, an ISIS video uploaded to Telegram featured remarks encouraging "monotheists" to carry out attacks against the "infidels" in the United States, in Canada, in Australia, and in Europe, "especially the spiteful French."

EXCLUSIVE: Omar Saeed Sheikh, Arrested Over Beheading Of U.S.-Jewish Journalist Daniel Pearl, To Be Moved From Karachi Prison

The government of Pakistan's Sindh province has decided to move Omar Saeed Sheikh, a former student of the London School of Economics (LSE) who was involved in the killing of U.S.-Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl, from Karachi to another.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Prominent British Jihadi With Ties To ISIS Militants Continues To Voice Support For Jihadi Clerics, Hopes For Release Of Jailed Friends, Is Connected To ISIS Widow In Al-Hol On Facebook

A Facebook user who is a prominent pro-Islamic State (ISIS) figure in jihadi circles in the UK has for several years been promoting the works of jihadi figures.

EXCLUSIVE: On The Eve Of The Anniversary Of The Soleimani And Al-Muhandis Assassinations Pro-Iranian Shi'ite Militias Declare: Next Target – The Murderers

Approaching the first anniversary of the assassinations of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the media outlets identified with the pro-Iranian Shi'ite militias in Iraq are increasing their threats of revenge against the United States in general, and in particular against outgoing President Donald Trump, during whose tenure the two men were assassinated.

ISIS West Africa Province Claims Attacks On Christians, Government Forces In Nigeria, Says Christian Targets Are 'At The Top Of The List"

The Islamic State (ISIS) weekly, published on December 17, 2020, contains an article which reviews recent operations by the ISIS West Africa Province (ISWAP), particularly in Nigeria, Mali, and Chad.

ISIS Claims Killing Several Soldiers, Abducting Christian Man In Borno State, Nigeria

On December 21 and 22, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released statements claiming that its fighters killed several Nigerian soldiers in two separate attacks, abducted a Christian man, and seized a government vehicle in Borno state, Nigeria.

ISIS In Somalia Video Documents Clashes With Al-Shabab, Interrogation And Execution Of 'Spies' And Soldiers; Commemorates 'Martyred' Fighters, Including Foreigners

On December 15, 2020, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Somalia Province released a video documenting the group's clashes with Al-Qaeda's Somalia affiliate Al-Shabab.

ISIS Editorial Urges Muslims To Wage Jihad Against Syria's 'New Tyrants' To Abolish 'Their Infidel Rules'

On December 17, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly Al-Naba' newspaper. The issue contained an editorial criticizing the "state of emergency" and "martial law" imposed by the "Syrian tyrant's" rules including laws that prevent implementation of shari'a.

ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Rejects Democracy, Celebrates Kashmir's 15th-Century Ruler 'Sultan Butshikan' For Persecution Of Non-Muslims

Supporters of the Islamic State's (ISIS) Wilayah Hind ("India Province") have released their monthly magazine Sawt Al-Hind ("The Voice of India"), which includes an article glorifying Sultan Sikandar Butshikan who was famous for persecuting his Hindu subjects.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate GSIM Claims Attack On French Tank In Mali

On December 17, 2020, the official outlet of Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region, Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen (Group for Support of Islam and Muslims – GSIM), released a statement in Arabic and English.

Leader Of Al-Qaeda Affiliate Hurras Al-Din Calls On Fighters To Stick To Jihad Regardless Of Costs

A media outlet which supports Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Hurras Al-Din released Part 2 in a series by the group's leader addressing the group fighters.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Celebrates "Internal Destruction" Of France

An Arabic-language online magazine published by a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet features an article celebrating what the authors view as the collapse of France's political and social order.

Afghan Taliban Accuse U.S. Of Violating Doha Agreement, Threaten 'A Mujahideen Response Against American Forces' In Afghanistan

In a December 18, 2020 statement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) accused the U.S. of violating the Doha agreement, which the U.S. and the Taliban signed on February 29, 2020, in Doha, paving the way for the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Video Documents Jihadi Activities, Describes Pakistani Armed Forces As 'The Enemies Of Shari'a'

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, or the Movement of the Pakistani Taliban) has released a new video that documents its jihadi operations.

Taliban Website: Hundreds Of Afghan Police And Administrative Officials Joined The Islamic Emirate In November 2020

A total of 1,654 Afghan government officials joined the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) during the month of November 2020, according to a Taliban website, which also posted a complete list of the names and other details of these officials on the U.S.-based Internet Archive.