Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor Weekly – December 12-19, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Nasheed For Holiday Season: 'Coldly Kill [Unbelievers] With Hate And Rage'; 'Plan Your Perfect Killing Spree'; '#MerryChristmas'

On December 12, 2020, online supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) distributed an audio clip of a new nasheed (i.e., Islamic song) titled "Coldly Kill Them With Hate And Rage."

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Incite Supporters In The West To Carry Out Attacks Against Christians During Holiday Season: 'Disturb Their Lives'

On December 13, 2020, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlets released posters urging supporters in the West to carry out attacks against Christians during the holiday season.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Editorial: U.S. Policy Toward Muslims Has Not Changed Since World War II; No President Can Change It

On December 13, 2020, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a bulletin which included an editorial expressing doubt that U.S. President Elect Joe Biden can change the U.S.'s policy toward Muslims, which the editorial claimed has remained unchanged since World War II.

ISIS Editorial Downplays Iraq's 'Alleged Victory' Citing Group's Escalating Attacks, Warns Of Return Amid Talks Of U.S. Withdrawal

On December 10, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper with an editorial that downplayed the Iraqi government's "alleged victory" over ISIS and highlighted the group's recent focus on "attrition wars" and "new qualitative attacks."

Escalating Attacks On Humanitarian Organizations, Islamic State's West Africa Province Claims Capture Of Christian Red Cross Employees In Nigeria

On December 11, 2020, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for capturing Christian employees of the Red Cross organization in northern Nigeria.

ISIS Claims Killing Syrian Soldiers While Repelling Attack In Hama, Syria

On December 14, 2020 the media arm of the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement in which it claimed that its fighters killed and wounded several Syrian soldiers who were attacking its sites in the Hama desert.

Islamic State's West Africa Province Claims Killing Over 30 Al-Qaeda 'Militia' Fighters During Clashes In Mali

On December 15, 2020, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) released a statement claiming responsibility for killing over 30 Al-Qaeda fighters and wounding dozens of others in Mali near the Burkina Faso border.

Pro-ISIS Outlet Releases Clip Urging Followers To Defend 'Islamic State'

On December 14, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released a short video clip encouraging individuals to carry out attacks against the organization's enemies.

Pro-ISIS Media Group In Audio Message: The 'Monotheists' Will Take Over Morocco And Re-Conquer Al-Andalus

On December 12, 2020 a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released an audio message vowing that the "monotheists" will defeat the "tyrants" of Morocco and will take over Al-Andalus once again, restoring its "ancient glory."

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Australian ISIS Supporter Continues To Return To Instagram And Issue Violent Threats Despite Frequent Suspensions; Alludes To Attacking 'One Of The Biggest' Shi'ite Mosques In Australia

An Australia Instagram user has been posting content featuring Islamic State (ISIS) executions and violent threats to Shi'ite Muslims, including a threat to a Shi'ite mosque.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Instagram, Australian ISIS Supporter Posts Graphic ISIS Execution Videos, Threatens Shi'ites, Threatens To Gouge Out Eyes Of Arrested Neo-Nazi

An Instagram user living in Australia, has been posting content featuring Islamic State (ISIS) executions and violent threats to Shi'ites.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Reports Clashes Between Al-Qaeda Affiliate Group For Support Of Islam And Muslim (GSIM) And French Forces In Mali

A weekly magazine published by a pro-Al-Qaeda outlet, published on December 11, 2020, reports that an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Sahel region had fought French forces in Mali.

Somalia-Based Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Releases Video Of January 2019 Kenya Attack; Says Operation Was A 'Direct Response' To U.S. Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel's Capital

On December 13, 2020 the media arm of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab), released a video featuring footage of the "martyrdom" squad who perpetrated an attack January 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Afghan Website Reveals Sets Of Demands Shared Verbally By Taliban And Afghan Government As Part Of Intra-Afghan Talks

Some early details have emerged of a 28-article set of demands shared verbally by the Republic of Afghanistan with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization), which has itself shared verbally a 24-article list of demands, according to Afghan journalist Sharif Amiry.