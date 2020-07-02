Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: Week Of June 27-July 4, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Hizbullah Supporters On Twitter: Threats To Attack The U.S. Embassy In Beirut Following Ambassador Shea's Critical Comments About Hizbullah

The harsh criticism of Hizbullah and the damage it is causing to the country leveled by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea in an interview with the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath TV channel on June 26, 2020, has sparked outrage among members of the organization and its supporters in Lebanon.

EXCLUSIVE: Amid U.S. Protests, Al-Qaeda Calls On Americans And Westerners To Revolt Against 'Unjust Rulers', Convert To Islam

On June 29, 2020 Al-Qaeda's general leadership issued a letter addressing "the vulnerable people" of the U.S. and the West in general, in light of the current protests and unrest in the U.S. and Europe following the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Group Seeks Hackers, Media Operatives

On June 25, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda media group posted a notice announcing it is seeking volunteers for various activities, including hacking. The group regularly publishes propaganda materials in support of Al-Qaeda as well as articles promoting the organization, largely focusing on its presence in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channel Linked To U.S.-Based Jihadi Preacher Uses Fundraising Platform To Help Foreign Widows Flee SDF-Run Camps In Syria, Avoid Deportation

On June 24, 2020, a Telegram channel affiliated with a U.S.-based jihadi cleric shared a post promoting a fundraising campaign for foreign women who are detained in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-run camps in Syria, who need money in order to smuggle themselves and their children out of the camps, so they can avoid deportation to their home countries and possible arrest.

EXCLUSIVE: On Rocket.Chat, ISIS Supporter Castigates Muslims For Idleness, Calls For Immediate Action, Terror Attacks, And Assassinations

On June 30, 2020 an ISIS media operative active on the messaging server run by ISIS operatives on the open-source team collaboration platform Rocket.Chat shared a long message signed by an ISIS supporter calling upon Muslims to attack, kill, ambush the enemy, and not to wait any longer to actively join the armed struggle.

Hurras Al-Din Leader Eulogizes Military Commander Killed In U.S. Airstrike

The leader of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hurras Al-Din faction in Syria, published a eulogy for the group's military leader who was killed on June 14 in a U.S. airstrike in northern Syria.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Eulogizes Syria's Hurras Al-Din Commander

On June 29, 2020, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) issued a statement eulogizing a commander of the Al-Qaeda-affiliate in Syria Hurras al-Din, describing him as the group's "deputy emir."

AQIM Eulogizes Hurras Al-Din Deputy Emir, Urges Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Syria To Unite, Confront 'Belligerent Enemy

On June 29, 2020, Al-Qaeda In the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a statement eulogizing the deputy emir of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hurras Al-Din group in Syria, who was killed on June 14 in a U.S. airstrike in northern Syria.

Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Claims Two Attacks On The Algerian Army In Under 10 Days

On June 29, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda outlet published a statement on behalf of Al-Qaeda In the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in which the latter claimed responsibility for an IED attack carried out by its fighters in northern Algeria.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Ideologue Urges AQ Fighters In Syria To Concede Defeat, Await Opportunity To Overthrow Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)

On June 28, 2020, a Jordan-based jihadi ideologue published an article on Telegram discussing the current conflict between Al-Qaeda-aligned factions and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in Syria's rebel-held Idlib region.

In Response To 'Crusader' Coalition's Targeting Of Key Leaders, Pro-Al-Qaeda Article Advises Jihadi Groups To Prepare Mujahideen To Act Independently In Jihad

On June 25, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet shared on Telegram an article penned by an Al-Qaeda supporter, discussing the targeting of jihadi leaders in airstrikes by the "Crusader Coalition." The article notes that the reason these strikes have been so damaging in many areas is that the mujahideen were dependent on their leaders, and incapable of continuing their jihad without them.

Article In ISIS Magazine On Killing Of Unarmed Non-Muslims: 'The Blood Of A Disbeliever Is Equal To The Blood Of A Dog'

An article an Islamic State (ISIS) magazine argues that the killing of an unarmed kafir ("unbeliever") is indeed lawful according to shari'a.

ISIS Claims Large-Scale Attack In Mozambique

On June 28, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) Central Africa Province claimed responsibility for an attack that took place the previous day in Mozambique.

Jihadi Faction In Syria Releases Video Of Training Course

On June 29, 2020, a jihadi faction released a video showing a training course for new recruits. The faction was founded by a veteran Syrian jihadi and is part of a coalition of factions.

HTS Cracks Down On Competition, Forbids Rival Factions To Operate In Syria's Idlib

In its latest measure to eliminate competition in Syria's rebel-controlled Idlib region, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) has issued orders drastically limiting the activities of any military or jihadi factions which are not part of its coalition.

Telegram Channel Solicits Funds For ISIS Women In Syrian Detention Camps

In recent weeks, English-speaking supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) have been running an online campaign to raise funds for women held in the Roj and Al-Hol detention camps in Syria, which are supervised by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces.

Afghan Website: Maidan Wardak Province Faces Imminent Fall To The Taliban, Jihadis Have 'A Big Presence' In Jalrez, Sayedabad, And Nirkh Districts

On June 26, 2020, the Afghan news website ToloNews.com published a report warning that Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak province may fall to the Islamic Emirate (the Afghan Taliban organization), which signed a peace deal with the U.S. in February 2020.

Afghan Taliban Release New Issue Of Urdu-Language Magazine

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has released a new issue of its Urdu-language monthly magazine, whose readership is mainly in Pakistan. The Islamic Emirate also publishes magazines in Arabic, Pashtu, and Dari.