Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: September 5-12, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Report In Iraq: Iraqi Interior Ministry Warns Companies Working With Americans They May Be Targets Of Attacks

On September 7, 2020, Iraqi media published a letter from the Iraqi Interior Ministry to Iraqi and foreign security companies that work with Americans warning that they may be the targets of attacks, without specifying who the attackers might be.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Group Promotes Tiktok Account Posting Jihadi Nasheeds

On September 7, 2020, a member of a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram group posted a link to his TikTok account, asking others to follow him on the platform.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On TikTok, Pro-Taliban Posts Promote Group's Ideology, Celebrate Late Commander Mullah Mohammed Omar

Pro-Taliban TikTok accounts, with accompanying text in Urdu and Pashto, celebrate late Taliban commander Mullah Mohammed Omar and refer to the U.S.-Taliban deal signed in Doha this February 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Texas-Based Woman Promotes Jihad, Martyrdom Operations, Pro-ISIS, Al-Qaeda Content, Jihadi Preachers

A Texas-based Facebook user has shared posts promoting jihad, istishad (i.e., "martyrdom operations"), and mujahideen.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Outlet Urges Muslims To Exact Vengeance On Charlie Hebdo

On September 9, 2020, an Al-Qaeda media outlet dedicated to translating and distributing material in French released a two-page document in response to the reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

EXCLUSIVE: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-Linked Bodies Respond To Reprinting Of Charlie Hebdo Muhammad Cartoons With Veiled Threats, Calls For Demonstrations And Prosecution

Criticism of the reprinting of the Charlie Hebdo cartoons came from bodies linked to Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), including statements of condemnation an official governing body in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria, and from the Supreme Fatwa Council in Syria, an official religious body.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Threatens Israel, UAE Forces In Response To Reports Of The Establishment Of An Israeli Military Intelligence Base On Yemeni Island

On September 6, 2020 the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) issued a statement responding to what it claimed were media reports on the establishment of an Israeli military base on a Yemeni island.

ISIS Editorial: Jihadi Factions In Syria Have 'Distorted' Islam, Misled Muslims

The editorial in the September 4, 2020 issue of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly accused jihadi factions in Syria of "distorting" the religion of Islam and of misleading Muslims and guiding them away from "the divine path to implement the religion."

ISIS Claims Knife Attack In Tunisia

On September 7, 2020, in a report on Telegram released by an Islamic State (ISIS) outlet, ISIS claimed responsibility for a knife attack in Tunisia on the previous day.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Publishes Posters Threatening France>

On September 7, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet released two posters threatening France.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Claims It Arrested Leader Of French-Speaking Jihadi Group For Operating Independent 'Mini-Administration'

On September 3, 2020 Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) issued a "clarification" regarding the group's recent arrest of the emir of a French-speaking jihadi group aligned with Al-Qaeda.

Syrian Jihadi Commander Burns Swedish, Norwegian Flags In Response To Quran Desecration

On September 3, 2020, a former Hay'at Al-Tahir Al-Sham (HTS) commander, who is the current commander of a Syrian jihadi faction, posted on Telegram a video of himself burning the Swedish and Norwegian flags, in response to the recent incidents of desecration of the Quran in Malmo, Sweden and Oslo, Norway.

Pro-Al Qaeda Author: Democracy, French And Iranian Hegemony, Are The Cause Behind Lebanon's Crises; The Islamic Caliphate Is The Solution

On September 3, 2020 a pro-Al-Qaeda online women's magazine published an article about the recent Beirut port blast, in which it suggested that Lebanon's political instability is the normal result of decades of European and Iranian hegemony over the country.

Al-Shabab Publishes Detailed Statement On Car Bombing In Southern Somalia, Vows To Continue Attacks On U.S. Troops

On September 7, 2020, Somali Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen released an official statement regarding its claim of responsibility for the deaths of several American soldiers in a car bomb driven by a suicide bomber on that day.

Al-Shabab Claims Killing Of Several U.S. Soldiers In Car Bomb Attack In Somalia

On September 7, 2020, Somali Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab) claimed responsibility for a car bomb detonated on a joint convoy of U.S. and Somali Special Forces in Somalia.

Al-Shabab Claims Series Of Attacks On Joint U.S.-Somali Convoys In Somalia

On September 5, 2020, the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab) claimed responsibility for a series of IED attacks in recent days against convoys of a joint force comprised of U.S. and Somali Special Forces

Group for Support of Islam and the Muslims (GSIM) Claims Attack On French APC In Mali

On September 6, 2020, an Al-Qaeda affiliated news agency published a short report about recent attacks perpetrated by the Group for Support of Islam and the Muslims (GSIM) in Mali.

Qatar-Based Jihadi Commander Anas Haqqani Pays Tribute To His Father: 'My Late Father Said That I Am Crying That I Killed The Soviets With My Hands, But I Haven't The Chance To Kill The Americans'

Anas Haqqani, one of the key jihadi commanders freed at the request of the U.S. government from an Afghan prison and now based in the Qatari capital of Doha, recently paid tribute to his late father Jalaluddin Haqqani, who was founder of the Haqqani Network, which is one of the key terror units within the ranks of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Afghan Taliban organization supported by the Pakistani military's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Afghan Taliban Statements And Article Pay Tribute To Veteran Jihadi Commander Jalaluddin Haqqani: '[He] Earned The Honor Of Waging Noble Jihad Against The American Invaders'

To mark the second anniversary of the death of veteran jihadi commander Jalaluddin Haqqani on September 3, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) recently published a series of articles and statements.

Afghan Taliban's 'Chief Justice' Appointed To Lead Delegation At Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has appointed a new leader of its 21-member team that will hold talks in Doha over the future of peace in Afghanistan with an Afghan delegation comprising members from the government and civil society groups.

Urdu Book On Suicide Bombings Shared Via U.S.-Based Website Archive.org Argues In Favor Of Suicide Attacks By Jihadi Groups

An Urdu-language book shared on the U.S. website Archive.org argues in favor of suicide bombings by jihadi groups.