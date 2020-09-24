Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: September 19-26, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Following Arrest On Terrorism Charges Of Two American ISIS Supporters, Facebook Friends React

Q

Two U.S.-based converts to Islam were recently arrested for conspiring with other Islamic State (ISIS) supporters to coordinate an attack.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Recommends Targeting The Trucking And Shipping Industries In Attacks In Western Countries

On September 22, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) English-language Telegram channel published a post recommending attacking the trucking and shipping industries in Western countries in order to disrupt their economies.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Group Publishes Comprehensive Manual For Lone Wolf Attackers

A pro-Al-Qaeda media group recently republished an Arabic manual for individual terrorists.

EXCLUSIVE: In New Video Clip, Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Group Threatens France

On September 18, 2020 a pro-Al-Qaeda media group released a short clip threatening France.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Syrian Regime Group Releases Video Threatening U.S. Base In Al-Tanf; Urges Popular Resistance To U.S. Presence In Syria

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On September 22, 2020, a pro-Syrian regime group posted an animated video on its Facebook page threatening to attack a U.S. military base in Al-Tanf, on the border between Syria, Iraq, and Jordan.

ISIS Outlet Claims ISIS Is The True Heir To Bin Laden, Accuses Al-Qaeda Of Fighting ISIS Out Of Jealousy And Fear Of The West

On September 15, 2020 a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlet which focuses on the group's activity in the Sahel region, released an article titled "The War of the Caliphate against Apostasy since 9/11."

Article In ISIS Magazine Warns The West: '9/11 – This Game Will Not Pause Now'

An issue of an English-language pro-ISIS magazine published on September 19, 2020, promotes jihadi messaging among young Muslims, calls on them to join the ISIS caliphate, and warns the Western world that the "9/11 game" will not pause.

ISIS Editorial: The Taliban And Jihadi Factions Have Ended Their Enmity To Crusader Countries Led By The U.S. And Allied With Them Against ISIS

On September 17, 2020 the Islamic State (ISIS) released its weekly newspaper which included an editorial accusing the Taliban, as well as jihadi factions in Syria, Iraq, and other countries of ending their enmity toward the crusader countries led by the U.S, and instead deciding to ally with them to fight against ISIS.

In New Video, ISIS Chastises Taliban Leadership As 'Apostate' For Collaborating With Shi'ite Hazara, Abandoning Arab Mujahideen, Promoting Tribal Laws, Drug Trafficking, And Holding Peace Talks Under U.S. Auspices To End ISIS Presence In Afghanistan

On September 23, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khurasan Province released a video accusing the Afghan Taliban of apostasy for allying with Afghan Shi'ites, abandoning the Arab mujahideen, and accepting support from the U.S. led coalition to end the ISIS presence in Khurasan region.

Telegram Channel Linked To U.S.-Based Jihadi Preacher Promotes GoFundMe Campaign In Support Of ISIS Women Held In Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-Run Camps In Syria

On September 19, 2020, a Telegram channel affiliated with a U.S.-based jihadi cleric promoted a GoFundMe campaign that had already raised over $1000 for supporting ISIS women held in Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-run camps in Syria.

ISIS Releases Video, Photos Documenting Its Attack On Al-Qaeda Fighters In Mali, Shows Dead Bodies Of Victims

On September 18, 2020 the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS) published a video documenting the group's attack on members of Al-Qaeda in Mali.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): U.S. Man Shares Pro-ISIS Content, Promotes Donations Via Bitcoin To Al-Hol, And Posts Content By Jihadi Preachers On Facebook

A U.S.-based Facebook user posts consist pro-Islamic State (ISIS) content and promotes donations via bitcoin to help the women in Al-Hol Camp in Syria.

English-Language Al-Qaeda Magazine Details Repercussions Of 9/11: Hijackers, Planners, And Masterminds 'Exposed To The World The Fragility Of Pax Americana,' Further Attacks Needed To End U.S. 'Global Reign Of Tyranny'

On September 11, 2020, Al-Qaeda's central media wing released an English translation of its original Arabic-language magazine released on December 31, 2019.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Outlet Claims Casualties Among Russian Forces, Militias In Idlib, Publishes Photos Of Military Equipment Seized By HTS

On September 21, 2020, the official media outlet of the Syria-based jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) reported on Telegram members of the "Russian occupation militias" were killed and several others were injured after stepping on a minefield previously set up by the mujahideen near Idlib.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-Linked Governing Body Implements Reforms To Local School System In Idlib Area To Strengthen Students' Commitment To Islam And The Syrian Revolution

On September 20, 2020, a branch of the Management of the Liberated Areas in Syria issued an order to adopt the resolutions which emerged from a recent conference held to discuss changes to the local educational system.

French Jihadi Group In Syria Responds To Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Accusations, Castigates Idlib Authorities For Their Treatment Of Foreign Fighters

On September 23, 2020 a jihadi group in Syria released a French-language video in which it defended itself against the accusations made by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) against the group, and particularly against its leader.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Releases Video Documenting Attack On Somali Army Checkpoints

On September 21, 2020, the media arm of a Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate released a video documenting the group's attack on Somali army checkpoints.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Somalia Releases 'Exclusive' Photos Allegedly Showing U.S. Surveillance Drone Seized By Its Fighters

On September 19, 2020 the news agency of a Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate released "exclusive" photos allegedly showing a U.S. surveillance drone that fighters seized after it fell.

Residents Of Village Near Idlib Accuse Uyghur Jihadi Group Of 'Blatant Injustice,' Demand That It Release Villagers In Its Custody

On June 25, 2020, soon after fighting broke out between the Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and a recently formed Al-Qaeda-aligned operations room, HTS attacked a village outside of Idlib city in Syria.

Intra-Afghan Talks Deadlocked In Doha Over The Taliban's Demand For Shari'a-Based System Of Government In Afghanistan

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The intra-Afghan talks, concerning the future of peace in Afghanistan, began on September 12, 2020, in Doha, Qatar, and are expected to give a share of power to the Afghan Taliban in Kabul.

Doha-Based Afghan Taliban Spokesman Naeem Wardak Rejects Ceasefire: 'It Does Not Make Sense To End 20 Years Of War In One Hour'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

Amid the intra-Afghan talks underway in Doha, Muhammad Naeem Wardak, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization), has ruled out any ceasefire in Afghanistan to facilitate a path to peace, according to an Afghan news website.