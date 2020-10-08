Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: October 3 – October 10 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected].

EXCLUSIVE: Post Attributed To Veteran Al-Qaeda Cleric: Senior Al-Qaeda Members Considered 9/11 A Mistake But Did Not Leave The Organization

On October 6, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram bot posted a message attributed to a veteran Al-Qaeda cleric claiming that many Al-Qaeda commanders believed in hindsight that the 9/11 attacks had been a mistake.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Alleges Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Leader Khalid Batarfi Turned Himself In To Yemeni Forces In Al-Mahrah During Raid That Killed Two Key Al-Qaeda Commanders

On October 3, 2020 a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel shared a post accusing the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) of killing its own fighters after they completed their mission of fighting ISIS.

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Shi'ite Group Threatens To Target U.S. Embassy In Baghdad, Saudi, UAE Interests In Iraq, Accuses Them Of Corrupting Iraqi Youth

On October 7, 2020, an Iraqi Shi'ite faction released a statement commenting on the recent protest that took place near Imam Hussein's shrine in Kerbela during the annual pilgrimage to commemorate the death of Muhammad's grandson.

EXCLUSIVE: In Doha, Afghan Taliban Leaders Hold Meetings With Islamist Leaders Sheikh Yousuf Al-Qaradawi And Sheikh Ahmad Al-Raysuni

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM).

While the intra-Afghan talks are deadlocked in Doha, it appears the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) is using the downtime in the Qatari capital to engage with foreign diplomats and Islamic clerics.

ISIS Releases Photos Of Previously Claimed Grad Missile Attack On Joint U.S.-Iraqi Military Base

On October 8, 2020 the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq's Al-Anbar province published photos documenting a recent Grad missile attack on a joint U.S.-Iraqi military base.

Article In Issue Eight Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Cites Shari'a Rulings To Justify The Killings Of 'Infidel Women, Children And The Elderly'

A group of pro-ISIS activists and jihadis released Issue Eight of a magazine on Telegram. An article in the magazine discusses the shari'a rulings that justify the killings of non-Muslim women, children, and the elderly.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Releases First Issue Of Magazine Compiling Photos, Video Stills Of Attacks Carried Out By Various Branches Of Islamic State

On October 6, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released on Telegram the first issue of a new monthly magazine that "covers official photographs and stills from videos released by the Islamic State."

ISIS Editorial Condemns Taliban, Muslim Brotherhood For Paying Tribute To Late Emir Of Kuwait; Describes Him As 'Tyrant,' 'Protector Of The Unbelief Of The Shi'ites And Sufis,' And An 'Ally Of The Crusaders' In Their War Against Muslims

On October 2, 2020 the Islamic State (ISIS) released a new issue of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which included an editorial accusing the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, of being a tyrant who ruled according to manmade laws.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS Facebook User With Sacramento Area Code Posts In Turkish, Poses With Rifle: 'I Am A Mujahideen And I Only Do [Migration] For The Jihad'

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Facebook user says he lives in Washington, D.C., and expresses his desire on Facebook to wage jihad.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Florida Ex-Con Shares Jihadi Content, Writes On Facebook That He Was Investigated, Is Friends With Incarcerated ISIS Recruiters

A Florida-based Facebook user has shared posts that hint he may support jihadi groups and denigrates those who follow non-sharia governments. He has also shared support for the women in Al-Hol Camp in Syria.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Bengali Pro-ISIS Facebook User Who Says He Lives In California Wishes Death Upon COVID-19 Positive President Trump And First Lady, Shares ISIS Publications, Videos

A vocal Islamic State (ISIS) supporter on Facebook says he lives in California. He wished death upon U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Twitter, Irish Muslim Convert Living In Dorm Says He Is Trying To Buy Kalashnikov Rifle: 'All Able-Bodied Men Should Be Ready To Fight In The Way Of Allah'

An Irish convert to Islam and Twitter user recently tweeted that he was trying to buy a Kalashnikov rifle.

Al-Qaeda-Linked Group Releases Video Documenting Attack On Iranian Army In Balochistan, Near Border With Afghanistan

On October 8, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency shared a new video documenting a raid carried out by a jihadi group on what it claimed to be Iranian military barracks in Iran.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel Posts Biography Of Hurras Al-Din Leader, Saudi Jihadi Cleric Abu 'Abd Al-Rahman Al-Makki, Recently Arrested By Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, Claims He May Be Handed Over To U.S. Coalition

On October 7, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel posted a brief biography of a Saudi jihadi cleric from the Al-Qaeda-affiliate Hurras Al-Din.

Al-Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Releases Magazine On 9/11, Says 'Battlefields Of Ghazwa-e-Hind' Are Open For Inhabitants Of Dhaka, Delhi, And Mumbai

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), an affiliate of Al-Qaeda, has released the latest issue of its Urdu-language monthly magazine. The latest issue, Volume 13 Issue Nine, released in September 2020, marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on its cover

Al-Qaeda Supporter Urges Taliban, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) In Afghanistan To Replace Leadership Of TIP Branch In Syria Because Of Its Affiliation With Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)

On August 20, 2020, in a post on his Telegram channel, a Syria-based Al-Qaeda supporter urged the Taliban and Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in Afghanistan to replace the leadership of the TIP branch in Syria.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Outlet Claims Fighters Carried 309 Operations In 10 Regions During September, Highlights Charlie Hebdo Stabbing Attack Among 'Most Significant'

On October 5, 2020 a pro-Al-Qaeda news agency shared a report on Telegram about the group's operations during September.

French Fighters In Syria Launch New Communication Platform

On October 1, 2020, an Al-Qaeda-affiliated group of French fighters in Syria launched their own new rocket.chat server.

Al-Qaeda Supporters Celebrate Release Of Hundreds Of Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) Members In Prisoner Exchange With Malian Government

On October 5, 2020, several pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channels reported that 206 members of an Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region had been released by the Malian government in a prisoner exchange.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Video Shows Sniper Attacks On Pakistani Soldiers, TTP Commander Says 'Killing A Kafir' Is Ticket To Paradise

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ("The Movement of Pakistani Taliban," TTP) has released a 20-minute video showing a series of attacks by TTP snipers on the Pakistani security forces in Pakistan's border region, while a jihadi commander says that killing a kafir ("unbeliever") is a Muslim's ticket to paradise.