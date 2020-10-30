Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: October 24-31, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ansar Al-Mahdi In Tunis And Arab Maghreb' Claims Responsibility For Knife Attack In Nice, Warns French President That More Attacks Will Follow

On October 29, 2020, Ansar Al-Mahdi In Tunis And Arab Maghreb claimed responsibility in a video for the attack that day in which a jihadi killed three people in a church in Nice, France.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Media Outlet Urges Muslims In France To Mobilize And Perpetrate Attacks

On October 25, 2020, an Al-Qaeda-affiliated media outlet urged Muslims in France to mobilize in light of what it describes as the country's war on Islam.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Praises Killer Of French Teacher, Calls On Muslims To Target French Interests

On October 27, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet released its quarterly magazine, which included an article praising the 18-year-old Russian-born refugee of Chechen descent who beheaded history teacher Samuel Paty in a Paris suburb on October 16, 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Posters Renew Calls For Attacking French Interests, Boycotting Products Of 'Crusader' France

A poster shared by a pro-ISIS user on Rocket.Chat praised the man who beheaded French schoolteacher Samuel Paty and posted image of him holding a bloody knife and standing on a French flag.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel: France Will Remain On ISIS's List Of Top Targets; The Smell Of Death Will Not Leave Streets Of Paris

October 29, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel published a post accusing France of insulting the Prophet Muhammad and waging war on Islam. The post threatened that France will remain on ISIS's list of top targets.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters On Rocket.chat Celebrate Attacks On French Citizens

On October 29, 2020, several pro-Islamic State (ISIS) users of the encrypted messaging platform Rocket.chat posted messages celebrating recent attacks on French citizens and praising the attackers.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Western Jihadis Call For Attacks, Boycott In Response To President Macron's Defense Of Muhammad Cartoons: 'Kill Them And Separate Them From The Body'

Jihadis on Facebook are reacting to French President Emmanuel Macron after he defended cartoons depicting Muhammad and denounced the October 16 beheading in Paris by a jihadi terrorist of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Supporters In Syria And Elsewhere Call For Attacks On France In Retaliation For Its 'Insults' To The Prophet Muhammad

Jihadis of various affiliations have made renewed threats against the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, French President Macron, and France itself.

Pro-ISIS Video Calls For Decapitation Attacks

On October 28, 2020, a pro-ISIS media operative published a video calling for Muslims to attack Western and especially French targets to defend the honor of Muhammad.

ISIS Magazine Following Beheading Of French Teacher Over Muhammad Cartoons: 'Our Swords Will Not Stop Defending The Honor Of Prophet Muhammad'

A new issue of a magazine published by supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) threatened those who blaspheme against Muhammad.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls For Murder Of French Muslim Cleric

On October 24, 2020, a Telegram bot operated by English-speaking supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) called on followers to kill Hassen Chalgoumi, the imam of the Drancy mosque in Seine-Saint-Denis, near Paris after he condemned the recent beheading of a history teacher.

Lead Article In Issue Nine Of ISIS Magazine Says UAE And Bahrain's Normalization Of Relations With Israel Marks 'Submission, Defeat, And Humiliation'

The coverpage article in the latest issue of a magazine published by pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group questions the recent normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

Article In Issue Nine Of ISIS Magazine Radicalizes Muslims: 'Look After Those Who Have Accepted Your Dawah As A Plant You Would Water Carefully For Its Harvest'

An article in the latest issue of a magazine published by a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group in India gives a new meaning to the Islamic concept of Da'wa ("invitation, preaching") and stresses to preachers that they should focus on the practical side too.

New Pro-Al-Qaeda Weekly Newspaper Highlights The Group's Ideology And Operations

On October 23, 2020, a pro-Al-Qaeda media outlet released its first issue of its weekly newspaper, which focuses on promoting the ideology of Al-Qaeda and highlighting its operations in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Mali, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Users Eulogize Killed Senior Al-Qaeda Leader, Vow 'Jihad Will Not Cease With Your Death'

On October 25, 2020, several Al-Qaeda supporters on Telegram posted eulogies for a prominent Al-Qaeda leader who was reportedly killed by Afghan forces during a special operation earlier this month.

Al-Qaeda Supporter On Telegram Eulogizes Three Jihadi Commanders Killed In Recent Drone Strike In Syria

On October 23, 2020, an Al-Qaeda supporter posted a statement on his Telegram channel eulogizing three jihadi commanders killed in a recent drone strike carried out by the international coalition on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Condemns Coalition Drone Strike In Syria, Denies Reports That Its Commanders Were Hit

On October 22, 2020, a drone strike carried out by the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS targeted a gathering northwest of Idlib, Syria, killing over a dozen people, including civilians.

Iraqi Shi'ite Militia Offers Salaries, Rewards To Local Translators, Coalition Intelligence Officers, Informers On The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Palestinian Fatah Affiliates

On October 27, 2020, an Iran-backed Shi'ite armed group in Iraq issued a statement calling on Iraqi translators working with U.S. forces or the International Coalition to contact the group to get a permit that will allow them to continue their work and protect them from threats.

Cleric In Al-Qaeda's Syrian Affiliate Urges Its Fighters To Remain In Syria, Continue To Develop Military Skills

On October 21, 2020, a religious official in Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Hurras Al-Din published a message on his Telegram channel urging the group's fighters to remain in Syria and continue to develop their military skills and preparedness, even if they are currently unable to actively wage jihad.

Leader Of Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Mali Welcomes Fighters Recently Released In Exchange Deal, Says Group Is In An 'Ongoing State Of War With The Crusaders'

On October 24, 2020 a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel shared five short videos showing the leader of a Mali-based Al-Qaeda affiliate welcoming members of the group who were recently released as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

Governor Of Afghanistan Province: Afghan Taliban And ISIS Are Using Surveillance Drones Capable Of Recording At Night

A governor of Afghanistan's Faryab province has claimed that foreign jihadi fighters, including members of the Islamic State's (ISIS) Khurasan Province, have acquired surveillance drones.

Afghan Taliban Reject 'Washington Post' Report Saying U.S. Air Force 'Quietly Helping' Taliban Jihadis Fight ISIS In Afghanistan

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The Taliban have rejected a report in The Washington Post saying that the United States military in Afghanistan has been secretly helping the Afghan Taliban fight the Islamic State (ISIS).

Afghan Taliban Spokesman Justifies Killing Of Muslims For Aiding Non-Muslims, Says: '[First Caliph Of Islam] Abu Bakr Siddique Waged Jihad In Spite Of The Fact That These People Professed Their Faith [In Islam]'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

As the intra-Afghan talks in Doha remain deadlocked, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has justified a series of terror attacks against Afghan security forces by saying that soon after Prophet Muhammad's death, the first Islamic caliph Abu Bakr Siddique waged jihad against Muslims.